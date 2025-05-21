AIRLINK
Budget in focus 2025-26
New tariff policy seen as disaster for manufacturers in Pakistan
ISLAMABAD: The government’s new national tariff policy has put domestic industry in serious trouble, with many...
Updated
21 May, 2025
09:58am
More luxury items set to attract sales tax in upcoming Pakistan budget
Pakistan’s tax-to-GDP ratio declines in FY2024–25, says think tank
‘Salaried class can expect some relief in upcoming budget’
Govt working on budget proposals to facilitate corporate sector
PVMA seeks removal of Section 8B of Sales Tax Act in budget
Punjab Budget to boost business, digital finance: Minister
Pakistan’s tax system: an overtaxing Leviathan or a wake-up call for reform?
Minister chairs SESSI meeting prior to budget
Salaried class: Call for revision of tax slabs, rise in exemption limits
Steel melters submit set of proposals for federal budget
Bilawal, Shehbaz discuss upcoming federal budget
Export Facilitation Scheme be retained in FY26 budget
Must Read
Federal Budget: Aurangzeb holds virtual consultations with IMF
Relief for the salaried people
OICCI’s budget proposals — balancing reform with reality
FY26 budget: salaried class urges govt to raise tax exemption limit to Rs1.2 million
PTA demands reforms in tea import taxation
KP to allocate 100pc funds for near completion projects
2.4% of GDP: Jul-Mar budget deficit stands at Rs2.97trn
Travel ban will come into effect from 13th: KSA revises visa policies for travellers from Pakistan, India, 12 other states
PSX stages partial comeback, KSE-100 settles down 3,900 points
Trump’s tariff threat: Pakistan’s $3.3bn trade surplus with US at risk, says report
The June 2025 budget will be Aurangzeb’s moment
Finance minister Aurangzeb’s debut budget last June was written on an emergency-ward clipboard. He walked into...
Updated
20 May, 2025
08:09am
IMF lowers GDP growth forecast to 2.6% for Pakistan
Says core inflation elevated at around 9%
Updated
19 May, 2025
03:31pm
SCCI presents budget proposals for FY 2025-26
PESHAWAR: Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry presented its budget proposals for the fiscal year 2025-26. In the...
Published
21 May, 2025
06:28am
Privatisation and the IMF
EDITORIAL: The International Monetary Fund’s (IMF’s) first staff-level report uploaded on its website this...
Published
20 May, 2025
05:58am
5% FED likely on over 50 types of ultra-processed foods
ISLAMABAD: Taking a major revenue generation measure, the government is likely to impose 5 percent federal excise...
Updated
20 May, 2025
09:10am
Vohra urges KCCI to share proposals for Federal Budget
KARACHI: Member National Assembly (MNA) Arshad Abdullah Vohra has called on the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and...
Published
20 May, 2025
07:12am
IMF sets 11 new structural benchmarks for Pakistan under $7bn EFF
ISLAMABAD: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has set eleven new structural benchmarks (SBs) for the ongoing $7...
Updated
19 May, 2025
09:52am
Tariffs, geopolitical tensions: IMF warns Pakistan of rising external risks
ISLAMABAD: International Monetary Fund (IMF) has warned that external risks are increasing, notably from the...
Updated
19 May, 2025
09:57am
The IMF speaks with a forked tongue
Uploading the first review report on the International Mone-tary Fund (IMF) website on the weekend (Saturday), eight...
Published
19 May, 2025
06:15am
Rana says good news for people in coming budget
KARACHI: A financial team of the federal government led by Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana...
Published
19 May, 2025
06:15am
Another blow to development
EDITORIAL: To take money out of the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) and reallocate it as subsidy is not...
Published
17 May, 2025
06:05am
Budget: What should be key priorities?
Budget preparations are underway in the federal capital with major stakeholders putting in their requests for next...
Updated
19 May, 2025
07:20am
BISP budget to rise 20% to Rs716bn in FY26; Kafalat stipend increased
ISLAMABAD: The annual budget of Benazir Income Support (BISP) in the upcoming fiscal year 2025-26 would be 716...
Updated
19 May, 2025
10:15am
Gems and jewellers: Incentive package for importers, exporters on the cards
ISLAMABAD: The government is planning to announce an incentive package for the importers and exporters of gems and...
Updated
17 May, 2025
07:47am
Budget 2025-26: KCCI urges govt to expand tax net, targets 4.6mn unregistered entities
Frustrated by the rising tax burden on already compliant businesses, Pakistan’s business community has called on the...
Published
16 May, 2025
11:47am
Ex-FATA/PATA: Rs45bn GST exemptions under scrutiny
Federal Board of Revenue likely not to extend sales tax exemption to erstwhile tribal areas beyond June 30, 2024
Updated
15 May, 2025
09:24am
Oil and gas sector tax proposals for Federal Budget 2025-26
The upcoming Federal Budget 2025-26 of the country is arriving in a scenario when world is reeling from the shocks ...
Updated
15 May, 2025
08:00am
IMF talks begin today
Discussions will focus on budgetary framework, including proposed revenue targets and expenditure estimates
Updated
14 May, 2025
09:22am
LCCI calls for strategic economic reforms in pre-budget seminar
LAHORE: LCCI SVP Engineer Khalid Usman calls for Strategic Economic Reforms in pre-budget seminar at Minhaj...
Published
19 May, 2025
06:15am
OICCI’s budget proposals — balancing reform with reality
The Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI), representing over 200 of the largest foreign...
Published
15 May, 2025
05:42am
