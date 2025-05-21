Budget in focus 2025-26

The June 2025 budget will be Aurangzeb’s moment Finance minister Aurangzeb’s debut budget last June was written on an emergency-ward clipboard. He walked into...

SCCI presents budget proposals for FY 2025-26 PESHAWAR: Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry presented its budget proposals for the fiscal year 2025-26. In the...

Privatisation and the IMF EDITORIAL: The International Monetary Fund’s (IMF’s) first staff-level report uploaded on its website this...

5% FED likely on over 50 types of ultra-processed foods ISLAMABAD: Taking a major revenue generation measure, the government is likely to impose 5 percent federal excise...

Vohra urges KCCI to share proposals for Federal Budget KARACHI: Member National Assembly (MNA) Arshad Abdullah Vohra has called on the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and...

IMF sets 11 new structural benchmarks for Pakistan under $7bn EFF ISLAMABAD: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has set eleven new structural benchmarks (SBs) for the ongoing $7...

The IMF speaks with a forked tongue Uploading the first review report on the International Mone-tary Fund (IMF) website on the weekend (Saturday), eight...

Rana says good news for people in coming budget KARACHI: A financial team of the federal government led by Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana...

Another blow to development EDITORIAL: To take money out of the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) and reallocate it as subsidy is not...

Budget: What should be key priorities? Budget preparations are underway in the federal capital with major stakeholders putting in their requests for next...

Gems and jewellers: Incentive package for importers, exporters on the cards ISLAMABAD: The government is planning to announce an incentive package for the importers and exporters of gems and...

Ex-FATA/PATA: Rs45bn GST exemptions under scrutiny Federal Board of Revenue likely not to extend sales tax exemption to erstwhile tribal areas beyond June 30, 2024

Oil and gas sector tax proposals for Federal Budget 2025-26 The upcoming Federal Budget 2025-26 of the country is arriving in a scenario when world is reeling from the shocks ...

IMF talks begin today Discussions will focus on budgetary framework, including proposed revenue targets and expenditure estimates

LCCI calls for strategic economic reforms in pre-budget seminar LAHORE: LCCI SVP Engineer Khalid Usman calls for Strategic Economic Reforms in pre-budget seminar at Minhaj...