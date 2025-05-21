AIRLINK 160.01 Increased By ▲ 3.92 (2.51%)
BOP 9.88 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
CNERGY 7.93 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.72%)
CPHL 85.99 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.43%)
FCCL 46.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
FLYNG 53.03 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (2.18%)
HUBC 141.10 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.34%)
HUMNL 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.73%)
KEL 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (6.61%)
KOSM 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (7.61%)
MLCF 75.53 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.87%)
OGDC 212.09 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (1.14%)
PACE 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.1%)
PAEL 44.62 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
PIAHCLA 18.17 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.34%)
PIBTL 8.92 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.13%)
POWER 14.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.89%)
PPL 174.88 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (1.06%)
PRL 34.07 Increased By ▲ 1.92 (5.97%)
PTC 22.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.27%)
SEARL 85.69 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.94%)
SSGC 34.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.46%)
SYM 15.21 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.94%)
TELE 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.76%)
TPLP 9.47 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (4.87%)
TRG 63.12 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (1.56%)
WAVESAPP 10.29 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.39%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.84%)
YOUW 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (5.74%)
BR100 12,818 Increased By 111.9 (0.88%)
BR30 38,062 Increased By 440.7 (1.17%)
KSE100 119,642 Increased By 671.2 (0.56%)
KSE30 36,492 Increased By 208.8 (0.58%)
May 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►

Budget in focus 2025-26

Privatisation and the IMF

Privatisation and the IMF

EDITORIAL: The International Monetary Fund’s (IMF’s) first staff-level report uploaded on its website this...
Published 20 May, 2025 05:58am
The IMF speaks with a forked tongue

The IMF speaks with a forked tongue

Uploading the first review report on the International Mone-tary Fund (IMF) website on the weekend (Saturday), eight...
Published 19 May, 2025 06:15am
Another blow to development

Another blow to development

EDITORIAL: To take money out of the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) and reallocate it as subsidy is not...
Published 17 May, 2025 06:05am
IMF talks begin today

IMF talks begin today

  • Discussions will focus on budgetary framework, including proposed revenue targets and expenditure estimates
Updated 14 May, 2025 09:22am