Supplementary budget: Punjab Assembly approves 38 demands exceeding Rs509.71bn

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly on Monday approved 38 demands exceeding Rs509.71 billion under the supplementary budget for 2024-25 in the absence of the opposition.

The Punjab Assembly session, delayed by four hours and four minutes, commenced under the chairmanship of Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan.

On the occasion of International Day of Democracy, Syed Ali Haider Gillani, the parliamentary leader of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), presented a resolution in the House, which was passed by a majority vote. Upon completion of the agenda, the Punjab Assembly session was adjourned indefinitely.

Addressing the assembly, Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan talked in detail on the significance of parliamentary rules rooted in constitutional principles. “The House operates under constitutional rules, which hold sanctity,” he stated. “Whether it’s the oath, the quorum of members, the roles of the Speaker, Deputy Speaker, Leader of the House, or Leader of the Opposition—all are defined by the Constitution. The conduct of business is not subject to anyone’s will but is bound by constitutional provisions.”

He further highlighted that the Governor’s address, call-attention notices, or ministerial reports are all enshrined in the Constitution. Criticizing disruptive behaviour, the Speaker remarked, “There was deafening noise about stolen elections and claims that the government was formed through Form 47. Efforts were made to craft a narrative based on 37 excuses, but why was no discussion held on such conduct that violates the sanctity of the Assembly?”

Asserting his commitment to upholding the law, the Speaker declared, “I will not allow any violation of the law in the Punjab Assembly. Disputes are part of democratic representation, but I will not permit disgraceful behaviour, especially the hurling of abuses that demean women.”

On this occasion, the Speaker also directed treasury members to table a resolution against the opposition’s conduct.

During the session, government member Ahsan Raza speaking on the point of order said, “Your decision to strengthen Parliament on International Parliament Day is commendable. The strength of democracy lies in the strength of Parliament. Parliament is a strong and sacred institution, but the storm of misconduct witnessed here is not a good sign for democracy. The opposition should adopt parliamentary language. The leadership of PML-N has always played its part in strengthening democracy.”

Government member Amjad Ali Javed remarked, “The Chair has always tried to work with the opposition, but they unleashed a storm of misconduct under the guise of the right to protest. The Chair repeatedly attempted to explain that democratic traditions should flourish, but they refused to understand.” He added, “Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan has established democratic traditions in the House that were not present before.”

Government member Madad Ali Shah, said, “If no one guide a child he will be spoiled. It is our duty and responsibility to curb the opposition’s misconduct.”

Another government member, Salahuddin Khosa, stated, “The opposition itself sent the founder of PTI to jail. The opposition leaders flattered the founder so much that they elevated him to the skies. Their behaviour is not just a problem for themselves but for their party as well.”

During the session, government member Ahsan Raza addressed a point of objection, stating, “Your decision to strengthen Parliament on International Parliament Day is commendable. The strength of democracy lies in the strength of Parliament. Parliament is a strong and sacred institution, but the storm of misconduct witnessed here is not a good sign for democracy. The opposition should adopt parliamentary language. The leadership of PML-N has always played its part in strengthening democracy.”

Punjab Finance Minister Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman addressed the Punjab Assembly, announcing that the current fiscal year’s budget stands at Rs. 5,345 billion, with a development budget of Rs. 1,240 billion. He stated that the government has fulfilled the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) condition by maintaining a budget surplus. This year’s supplementary budget exceeds Rs. 510 billion, with Rs. 266.6 billion allocated for developmental expenditures.

The minister emphasised prioritizing public welfare projects over salary increases, with the largest share of resources— Rs. 126 billion—dedicated to road infrastructure. Punjab’s total budget exceeds Rs. 1,013 billion, aimed at fostering sustainable economic growth. To curb wasteful spending, the government has initiated public welfare schemes, ensuring a fast-paced and socially equitable budget.

During the session, the Punjab Assembly approved a supplementary budget worth over Rs. 510 billion for the fiscal year 2024-25. Key allocations include Rs. 46.50557 billion for Police department, Rs. 2.341609716 billion for irrigation, Rs. 172.349 million for Forest Department, Rs. 461.467 million for Motor Vehicle Taxes, Rs. 492.502 million for Other Taxes and Duties, Rs. 16.935542 billion for Health Services, Rs. 13.625407 billion for Public Health and Rs. 4.870510 billion for Agriculture.

In total, 38 supplementary demands worth Rs. 509.712246289 billion were approved.

Finance Minister Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman announced a three-month honorarium salary for all staff of the Punjab Assembly Secretariat, the Law Department, and the Chief Minister’s Secretariat.

The Punjab Assembly unanimously passed a resolution on the International Day of Democracy, presented by Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Parliamentary Leader Syed Ali Haider Gillani. The resolution highlighted that the United Nations General Assembly, in 2018, designated this day to encourage parliamentary institutions worldwide to strengthen public engagement.

The resolution stressed that democracy thrives when institutions are strong and inclusive. This year’s theme, “Strong Parliaments for Democracy,” underscores the pivotal role of legislatures in lawmaking, minority rights protection, and policy formulation. It called for collective efforts to strengthen and uphold parliamentary traditions, condemning undemocratic attitudes as detrimental to democratic progress.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025