Key highlights of Pakistan budget for 2025-26
- Business Recorder takes a look at key points
Pakistan government presented the budget for the fiscal year 2025-26 on Tuesday, targeting a modest 4.2% growth for FY26, compared to 2.7% expected in the outgoing FY25.
Business Recorder takes a look at some of the key highlights of the documents.
-
Growth targeted at 4.2% in FY26
-
Total outlay targeted at Rs17.6 trillion, down 7% or Rs1.3 trillion as compared to Rs18.9 trillion budgeted outlay of FY26
-
Inflation expected at 7.5% in coming fiscal year
-
Budget deficit proposed at 3.9% and primary surplus at 2.4% of gross domestic product (GDP)
-
FBR revenue projected at Rs14.13 trillion, up 18.7% from outgoing fiscal year
-
Federal non-tax revenue projected at Rs5.15 trillion
-
Rs1 trillion allocated for Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP)
-
Rs2.55 trillion for defence spending
-
Rs1.05 trillion for pensions
-
Rs1.19 trillion for subsidies in energy and other sectors
-
Rs716 billion for Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), up by 21%
Comments