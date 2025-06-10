AIRLINK 155.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-1.41%)
Key highlights of Pakistan budget for 2025-26

  • Business Recorder takes a look at key points
BR Web Desk Published 10 Jun, 2025 10:42pm

Pakistan government presented the budget for the fiscal year 2025-26 on Tuesday, targeting a modest 4.2% growth for FY26, compared to 2.7% expected in the outgoing FY25.

Business Recorder takes a look at some of the key highlights of the documents.

  • Growth targeted at 4.2% in FY26

  • Total outlay targeted at Rs17.6 trillion, down 7% or Rs1.3 trillion as compared to Rs18.9 trillion budgeted outlay of FY26

  • Inflation expected at 7.5% in coming fiscal year

  • Budget deficit proposed at 3.9% and primary surplus at 2.4% of gross domestic product (GDP)

  • FBR revenue projected at Rs14.13 trillion, up 18.7% from outgoing fiscal year

  • Federal non-tax revenue projected at Rs5.15 trillion

  • Rs1 trillion allocated for Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP)

  • Rs2.55 trillion for defence spending

  • Rs1.05 trillion for pensions

  • Rs1.19 trillion for subsidies in energy and other sectors

  • Rs716 billion for Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), up by 21%

