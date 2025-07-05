AIRLINK 153.48 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.43%)
BOP 11.66 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.22%)
CNERGY 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
CPHL 88.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-2%)
FCCL 45.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.26%)
FFL 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
FLYNG 55.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.05%)
HUBC 142.07 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.47%)
HUMNL 12.77 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.11%)
KEL 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.97%)
KOSM 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.32%)
MLCF 82.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.96%)
OGDC 227.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-0.79%)
PACE 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
PAEL 41.28 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.78%)
PIAHCLA 22.28 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (7.01%)
PIBTL 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.16%)
POWER 13.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.02%)
PPL 172.35 Decreased By ▼ -2.74 (-1.56%)
PRL 33.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.33%)
PTC 24.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 100.96 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.18%)
SSGC 44.71 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.4%)
SYM 15.04 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
TELE 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.63%)
TPLP 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
TRG 58.76 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.89%)
WAVESAPP 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.12%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.52%)
YOUW 5.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
BR100 13,450 Increased By 112 (0.84%)
BR30 39,390 Increased By 82.3 (0.21%)
KSE100 131,949 Increased By 1262.4 (0.97%)
KSE30 40,388 Increased By 442.3 (1.11%)
Jul 05, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Budget 2025-26 Print 2025-07-05

Federal govt employees: MoF notifies 10pc ad hoc relief, 30pc DRA

Tahir Amin Published 05 Jul, 2025 05:57am

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Finance on Friday notified grant of ad hoc relief of 10 percent and 30 percent grant of Disparity Reduction Allowance-2025 to the employees of the federal government.

The ministry issued an office memorandum which stated that the President has been pleased to sanction with effect from 01.07.2025 and till further orders, an Ad hoc Relief Allowance-2025 @ 10 per cent of running basic pay to Armed Forces Personnel, Civil Armed Forces and to all the Civil Employees of Federal Government as well as the civilians paid from Defence Estimates and contract employees employed against civil posts in basic pay scales on standard terms and conditions of contract appointment.

The amount of Ad-hoc Relief Allowance-2025: i. will be subject to Income Tax; ii. Will be admissible during leave and entire period of LPR except during extra ordinary leave; iii. Will not be treated as part of emoluments for the purpose of calculation of pension/gratuity and recovery of house rent; iv. Will not be admissible to the employees during the tenure of their posting/deputation abroad; and v. Will be admissible to the employees on their repatriation from posting/deputation abroad at the rate and amount which would have been admissible to them had they not been posted abroad.

Employees demand reasonable salary increase

The term “basic pay” for the purpose of Ad-hoc Relief Allowance-2025 will also include the amount of the personal pay granted on account of annual increment (s) beyond the maximum of the existing pay scales.

The above Ad-hoc Relief Allowance-2025 shall be accommodated from within the budgetary allocation for the year 2025-26 by the respective ministries/divisions/departments and no supplementary grants shall be allowed on this account.

Another office memorandum issued by the Finance Ministry stated that the President has been pleased to sanction with effect from 01 .07.2025 grant of Disparity Reduction Allowance (DRA) @ 30 per cent of basic pay as on 30.6.2022 to the officers/officials in BPS-1 to 22 who are already drawing DRA on the same terms and conditions provided under Finance Division’s O.tM No. F.No. 14(1)R-312021-69, dated 23.02.2022and OM No FNo 14(1)R3l2o21dated 19th July 2022. For those employees who have been appointed on or after 1-7-2022, this allowance will be admissible on the basis on relevant initial basic pay scale of 2017.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

ministry of finance government employees basic pay federal government employees budgetary allocation Adhoc Relief Allowance Budget 2025 26 Disparity Reduction Allowance

Comments

200 characters

Federal govt employees: MoF notifies 10pc ad hoc relief, 30pc DRA

FPCCI seeks withdrawal of Rs77/lit PL on FO

Azerbaijan to invest $2bn in economic sector

Procurement rules: govt seeks Law Ministry’s views on SIFC powers

Calls for regional unity: At ECO summit PM condemns Israeli, Indian aggression

Pakistan concerned over India’s continued military build-up

Overseas Pakistanis to be taxed as filers on property deals

Wolrd Bank approves $55m in additional financing to Discos

13 vacant seats in KP, Punjab: ECP to hold Senate polls this month

Punjab water, sanitation project: Euro 12m grant pact inked with AFD

Read more stories