Federal govt employees: MoF notifies 10pc ad hoc relief, 30pc DRA

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Finance on Friday notified grant of ad hoc relief of 10 percent and 30 percent grant of Disparity Reduction Allowance-2025 to the employees of the federal government.

The ministry issued an office memorandum which stated that the President has been pleased to sanction with effect from 01.07.2025 and till further orders, an Ad hoc Relief Allowance-2025 @ 10 per cent of running basic pay to Armed Forces Personnel, Civil Armed Forces and to all the Civil Employees of Federal Government as well as the civilians paid from Defence Estimates and contract employees employed against civil posts in basic pay scales on standard terms and conditions of contract appointment.

The amount of Ad-hoc Relief Allowance-2025: i. will be subject to Income Tax; ii. Will be admissible during leave and entire period of LPR except during extra ordinary leave; iii. Will not be treated as part of emoluments for the purpose of calculation of pension/gratuity and recovery of house rent; iv. Will not be admissible to the employees during the tenure of their posting/deputation abroad; and v. Will be admissible to the employees on their repatriation from posting/deputation abroad at the rate and amount which would have been admissible to them had they not been posted abroad.

The term “basic pay” for the purpose of Ad-hoc Relief Allowance-2025 will also include the amount of the personal pay granted on account of annual increment (s) beyond the maximum of the existing pay scales.

The above Ad-hoc Relief Allowance-2025 shall be accommodated from within the budgetary allocation for the year 2025-26 by the respective ministries/divisions/departments and no supplementary grants shall be allowed on this account.

Another office memorandum issued by the Finance Ministry stated that the President has been pleased to sanction with effect from 01 .07.2025 grant of Disparity Reduction Allowance (DRA) @ 30 per cent of basic pay as on 30.6.2022 to the officers/officials in BPS-1 to 22 who are already drawing DRA on the same terms and conditions provided under Finance Division’s O.tM No. F.No. 14(1)R-312021-69, dated 23.02.2022and OM No FNo 14(1)R3l2o21dated 19th July 2022. For those employees who have been appointed on or after 1-7-2022, this allowance will be admissible on the basis on relevant initial basic pay scale of 2017.

