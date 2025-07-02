FBR abolishes ACD on imports under 0pc, 5pc and 10pc duty slabs

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has totally abolished Additional Customs Duty (ACD) on the import of goods falling under the customs duty slabs of zero percent, 5 percent and 10 percent from July 1, 2025.

From July 1, 2025, the FBR has also reduced Regulatory Duty (RD) on the import of 1,022 items. In this regard, the FBR has issued two notifications here on Tuesday to implement customs tariff reductions.

According to the officials, the overall goals of the National Tariff Policy 2025-2030, formulated by the Ministry of Commerce, are elimination of ACD in 04 years, elimination of RD in 05 years, complete phasing out of Customs duties exemptions under 5th schedule in 05 years, reduction of Customs Duty slabs from existing 5 slabs to 4 Slabs of 0%, 5%, 10% and 15%.

The Budgetary changes in Additional Customs Duty (ACD) and Regulatory Duty (RD) introduced in the Federal Budget 2025-26 are closely aligned with the National Tariff Policy. These reforms aim at achieving simplified duty structure, reduction in costs of production for industry, and promote trade facilitation.

By lowering ACD and RD rates on a broad range of goods – particularly raw materials and intermediate inputs – the policy seeks to ensure a more predictable and transparent tariff regime that supports industrial growth and encourages export-led growth.

Recalibration of Additional Customs Duty (ACD) has been introduced through SRO 1151(I)/2025, replacing the earlier SRO 929(I)/2024. ACD has been removed entirely for goods falling under the 0%, 5%, and 10% CD slabs – except for some tariff lines which will continue to be charged ACD at 2%. For goods under the 15% slab, ACD has been reduced from 4% to 2%. For goods under the 20% slab see a reduction from 6% to 4%, 2% or 0%.

For slabs above 20%, the ACD is lowered from 7% to 6%. These changes aim to bring parity in effective protection levels and lower the cost of doing business, especially for intermediate and capital goods essential to export-oriented and import-substitution industries. Under Regulatory Duty (RD) reforms notified vide SRO 1152(I)/2025 RD has been reduced on 1,022 PCT codes. This includes substantial reduction of 50% and 20% on around 1000 PCT codes.

The maximum RD rate has been cut significantly from 90% to 50%, aligning with international trade norms and reducing excessive protection. The regulatory duties have not been completely removed for locally produced goods to provide protection to local industries. On more than 900 PCT codes of mainly consumer goods, RD has been retained at prior rates, officials added.

