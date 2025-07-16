BML 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.21%)
BOP 13.13 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
CNERGY 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.95%)
CPHL 84.37 Decreased By ▼ -2.34 (-2.7%)
DCL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-4.03%)
DGKC 170.74 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.11%)
FCCL 46.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.46%)
FFL 15.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.13%)
GCIL 26.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.06%)
HUBC 145.67 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-1.49%)
KEL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.13%)
KOSM 6.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.15%)
LOTCHEM 20.65 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.58%)
MLCF 84.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.41%)
NBP 126.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.1%)
PAEL 41.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-3.38%)
PIAHCLA 22.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.61%)
PIBTL 8.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.68%)
POWER 13.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.93%)
PPL 165.47 Decreased By ▼ -3.29 (-1.95%)
PREMA 42.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.15%)
PRL 32.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.99%)
PTC 23.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.37%)
SNGP 116.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.7%)
SSGC 44.57 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-3.49%)
TELE 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.66%)
TPLP 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.66%)
TREET 23.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-3.51%)
TRG 56.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-2.2%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.94%)
BR100 13,779 Decreased By -75.9 (-0.55%)
BR30 39,619 Decreased By -569.5 (-1.42%)
KSE100 135,940 Decreased By -562.7 (-0.41%)
KSE30 41,374 Decreased By -178.9 (-0.43%)
Opinion Print 2025-07-16

Balancing the books and the battlefield: Pakistan’s fiscal strategy for FY2025–26—IV

Published July 16, 2025 Updated July 16, 2025 06:04am

One of the most discussed aspects of the budget is the significant boost in defense allocations. However, rather than being viewed as a diversion of resources, this increase is widely regarded as a justified tribute to the Pakistan Army’s recent military triumph over India.

The swift, strategic, and professional conduct of Pakistan’s armed forces in that conflict was instrumental in preserving regional equilibrium and asserting Pakistan’s deterrence capabilities.

Balancing the books and the battlefield: Pakistan’s fiscal strategy for FY2025–26—III

Yet, fiscal execution remains a critical challenge. The success of the PSDP, tax administration reforms, and development programs depends on institutional coordination, transparency, and political continuity. Past delays in disbursements and bureaucratic inefficiencies have often undermined well-conceived plans.

Pakistan’s external vulnerabilities — such as oil price shocks, currency volatility, and declining global demand—also pose considerable risks. Furthermore, the ambitious remittance and export targets hinge on stable labor markets abroad and sustained global economic recovery.

Balancing the books and the battlefield: Pakistan’s fiscal strategy for FY2025-26 – II

Pakistan’s FY 2025–26 federal budget reflects a nuanced approach to governance — balancing fiscal consolidation with strategic investment, rewarding national achievements while laying the groundwork for sustainable growth.

Defense, infrastructure, agriculture, IT, and SMEs receive focused attention, while structural reforms target long-standing inefficiencies in taxation and public finance.

Balancing the books and the battlefield: Pakistan’s fiscal strategy for FY2025–26—I

More than just numbers, this budget encapsulates a national mindset that prizes resilience, discipline, and vision. If implemented with resolve and integrity, it holds the promise to be a turning point for Pakistan’s economic journey — a transition from crisis management to long-term planning. (Concluded)

Muhammad Sheroz Khan Lodhi (Karachi)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

