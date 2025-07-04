Curbing diabetes surge

EDITORIAL: The federal government has pledged US$ 6.8 million over a five-year period for the “Prime Minister’s Programme for the Prevention and Control of Diabetes.”

Following a meeting with key stakeholders on Tuesday, Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal, announced the initiative, emphasising the urgent need to address Pakistan’s rapidly rising diabetes rates.

The programme begins in the federal capital in its first year, expanding to the provinces from the second year onward. The goal is to reach approximately 33 million Pakistanis through screening, diagnosis, and treatment by leveraging primary healthcare facilities, lady health workers, and public awareness campaigns.

While this initiative is a crucial first step, it is a relatively modest effort, given the scale of the crisis. Pakistan is among the top three countries where diabetes is spreading at an alarming rate. Surveys estimate that 28–33 percent of the urban population is affected, while about 27 percent of cases go undiagnosed.

The proposed funding, which will be shared between the federal and provincial governments, covers only a fraction of what is truly needed to overhaul diabetes prevention, education, medication access, and long-term disease management.

Nonetheless, it is encouraging that the majority of the target population is included within the programme’s scope — an indication that the government recognises the seriousness of the issue. This approach is also in line with expert recommendations to integrate diabetes prevention into primary healthcare systems.

However, it’s important to address the root causes fuelling the surge in Type 2 diabetes: increasing consumption of ultra-processed foods, sugary beverages, and sedentary lifestyles. The result is a silent epidemic that leads to severe health complications such as heart disease, kidney failure, and other issues. These challenges require not only medical intervention but also effective preventive measures, including mass screening, public nutrition education, and tighter regulation of unhealthy food products — all of which should be central to the new government plan.

Unfortunately, the broader context is anything but reassuring. The recent 16 percent cut in the federal health development budget undermines the government’s capacity to complete essential infrastructure projects and build preventive healthcare systems.

While the US$ 6.8 million programme is commendable, its success depends on sustained investment, cross-sector collaboration, and systemic reforms. To effectively stem the tide of diabetes — as well as to fight serious communicable diseases such as hepatitis, polio, and tuberculosis — the federal and provincial governments need to scale up resources and ensure universal access to screening and affordable treatment.

Only through a comprehensive and well-resourced approach can this initiative become an important milestone in health equity for our people.

