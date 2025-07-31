CDA approves budget outlay of Rs92.215bn for FY25–26

ISLAMABAD: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has approved a comprehensive budget outlay of Rs 92.215 billion for the fiscal year 2025–26, reflecting a renewed focus on fiscal discipline, urban infrastructure, digital governance, and tourism development.

The approved financial plan projects total receipts of Rs 73.1 billion against expenditures of Rs 81.9 billion, yielding a budget surplus of Rs 8.2 billion—underscoring the CDA’s commitment to maintaining financial stability while undertaking ambitious modernization initiatives.

CDA’s financial strength during the current year has been bolstered by significant revenue generation efforts, most notably through a highly successful auction of commercial properties. According to official figures, CDA raised Rs. 19.56 billion from the auction of eight commercial plots and four shops, with some properties fetching bids up to 33% above the reserve price.

The auction, held from July 15 to 17, drew an encouraging response from financially sound and serious investors, even under stricter conditions such as a reduced installment plan of one year and a lower upfront payment discount of only 5%. The performance reflects growing investor confidence in Islamabad’s real estate potential and the Authority’s credibility.

The 14th meeting of the CDA Board, convened at CDA Headquarters under the chairmanship of Chairman CDA and Chief Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Ali Randhawa, ratified the auction results and budget estimates. The meeting was attended by key board members including Member Administration and Estate Talat Mehmood, Member Finance Tahir Naeem, Member Environment Esfandyar Baloch, Member Planning Dr. Khalid Hafiz, and Member Engineering Syed Nafasat Raza. Professor Dr. Muhammad Ali, Vice Chancellor of Punjab University, participated via Zoom.

During the meeting, the Board gave approval for the appointment of a top-tier audit firm to improve the Authority’s financial transparency and asset oversight. Out of four chartered firms that submitted bids, KPMG was selected after meeting the technical evaluation criteria. The selected firm will conduct a thorough five-year financial audit and review all CDA assets, with a six-month completion timeline directed by the Chairman. This marks a serious step toward strengthening internal financial controls and aligning with international accounting standards.

The budget for 2025–26 also introduces key reform initiatives aimed at digital transformation and improved public service delivery. The CDA is transitioning to a fully cashless transaction model, with immediate implementation in water bill collections and other citizen-facing services. This move is designed to enhance convenience, reduce leakages, and boost institutional efficiency.

In a bid to revamp civic services, the Board also approved the fresh tendering of the city’s solid waste management system across both urban and rural regions. The revamped waste management plan will be divided into multiple operational zones, inviting participation from both national and international firms to improve competitiveness and service quality. The Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) has been granted a three-month extension for continued waste transportation services until the new contracts are finalized. The Chairman instructed immediate upgrades to waste transfer stations and dumping sites to address public complaints and health hazards.

As part of internal administrative restructuring, a three-member committee comprising Member Administration, Member Environment, and Member Finance was constituted to assess the seniority of a BS-19 Director in the Environment cadre. In addition, new promotion criteria for sub-engineers have been drafted and will be forwarded to the Service Rules Committee for review and formal adoption.

Among the strategic priorities highlighted for the fiscal year are infrastructure expansion, tourism promotion, and the implementation of a new governance model under the guidance of a globally recognized financial consultancy firm. This governance framework will guide CDA’s policy and project execution through a performance-based structure focused on transparency, accountability, and data-driven decision-making.

The surplus budget, record auction proceeds, institutional reforms, and transition toward digital systems collectively represent a bold shift in CDA’s operational philosophy. The Authority appears focused not just on revenue generation and service delivery but on transforming Islamabad into a modern capital city governed by principles of smart urbanism and financial discipline.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025