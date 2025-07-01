President signs Finance Bill into law

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari on Monday gave formal assent to the Finance Bill for the fiscal year 2025-26, completing the constitutional procedure required for the passage of the federal budget.

According to official sources, the president signed the bill after it was approved by the National Assembly through a majority vote on Friday. This approval grants the federal government the legal mandate to implement its planned revenue measures and expenditures for the upcoming financial year.

The new budget will come into effect at midnight, bringing into force a series of new tax measures and financial reforms detailed in the finance bill.

These changes aim to support the government’s economic priorities and fiscal objectives for 2025-26.

President Zardari’s signature marks the final legislative step, enabling the government to proceed with its economic agenda and manage national finances according to the newly outlined framework.

With this process now complete, the government is positioned to roll out its budgetary initiatives, including measures intended to boost revenue collection and address fiscal challenges.

The approval also reflects the culmination of parliamentary debate and review, setting the stage for the practical implementation of economic plans in the coming months.

