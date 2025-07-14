BML 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.99%)
BOP 13.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.62%)
CNERGY 7.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CPHL 87.45 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (1.6%)
DCL 14.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.25%)
DGKC 170.76 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.16%)
FCCL 46.76 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.28%)
FFL 15.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.63%)
GCIL 26.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.43%)
HUBC 144.18 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (1.6%)
KEL 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.98%)
KOSM 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.9%)
LOTCHEM 20.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.95%)
MLCF 84.73 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.79%)
NBP 121.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.46%)
PAEL 43.46 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (3.03%)
PIAHCLA 22.29 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.5%)
PIBTL 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
POWER 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
PPL 169.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
PREMA 43.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.87%)
PRL 33.11 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.73%)
PTC 24.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.34%)
SNGP 119.64 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.28%)
SSGC 45.55 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.84%)
TELE 8.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.1%)
TPLP 10.47 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.36%)
TREET 23.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.75%)
TRG 58.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.36%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.94%)
BR100 13,631 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 39,851 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 134,300 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 40,814 No Change 0 (0%)
Jul 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-07-14

Finance bill: FCCI says will protest against ‘black laws’

Press Release Published July 14, 2025 Updated July 14, 2025 06:44am

FAISALABAD: “The Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry has decided to strongly protest against the black laws included in the Finance Bill 2025-26, however, the future course of action will be decided in consultation with business organisations.”

This was stated by Acting President of Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Qaiser Shams Gucha while addressing at a press conference after a joint meeting of business organisations recently.

He said that Karachi, Lahore and Sialkot chambers have decided to go on strike on July 19 against 5 important provisions. We are against the provisions of A-37 and B-37 giving powers of arrest to the FBR and other serious punishments for the unity of the business community, but the final decision on the strike will be taken in consultation with local business organisations. He said that there is no discrimination between industrialists and traders as the new law will be equally applicable to the entire business community.

He said that Karachi, Lahore and Sialkot Chambers have mentioned only five very serious provisions while dangerous provisions for arrest of owners are also being included in the proposed provincial labor laws and they will also demand their return among their demands during the protest. He said that the business community’s reaction against the budget has reached the government and it is expected that the government will reconsider the demands of the business community, due to which there will be no need for a strike on July 19.

They said that if their legitimate demands are not accepted, there will be a full-scale protest, the center of which will be the Ghanta Ghar Chowk in Faisalabad. Where there will be a joint protest by all organisations.

They further said that we are with all the chambers of Pakistan and if the government does not accept our demands, we will go on a full-scale strike. However, he urged the government to immediately acknowledge the legitimate demands of the traders and industrialists so that the economy can continue to improve. He thanked the journalists for their cooperation and said that he would play his full role in conveying the legitimate demands of the business community to the higher authorities. Finally, Vice President Shahid Mumtaz Bajwa thanked the journalists.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

FPCCI business community Budget 2025 26 Finance Bill 2025 26

Comments

200 characters

Finance bill: FCCI says will protest against ‘black laws’

FBR begins regulating input tax adjustment limits from July 1

Property deals: FBR seeks ‘fair market value’ disclosure from July 1

IMF reaffirms support to reform agenda

ADB-funded CAREC project: NHA rejects irregularity claims

July 19 strike call: Govt invites trade leaders for talks

FBR to suspend terminals, dry ports lacking infrastructure, IT compliance

FBR refuses to share info about ADRCs cases

KP CM terms protest drive ‘do or die’ effort

Indian water aggression: National policy being formed: Ahsan

No US pressure to recognise Israel, says Pakistan envoy

Read more stories