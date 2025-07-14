Finance bill: FCCI says will protest against ‘black laws’

FAISALABAD: “The Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry has decided to strongly protest against the black laws included in the Finance Bill 2025-26, however, the future course of action will be decided in consultation with business organisations.”

This was stated by Acting President of Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Qaiser Shams Gucha while addressing at a press conference after a joint meeting of business organisations recently.

He said that Karachi, Lahore and Sialkot chambers have decided to go on strike on July 19 against 5 important provisions. We are against the provisions of A-37 and B-37 giving powers of arrest to the FBR and other serious punishments for the unity of the business community, but the final decision on the strike will be taken in consultation with local business organisations. He said that there is no discrimination between industrialists and traders as the new law will be equally applicable to the entire business community.

He said that Karachi, Lahore and Sialkot Chambers have mentioned only five very serious provisions while dangerous provisions for arrest of owners are also being included in the proposed provincial labor laws and they will also demand their return among their demands during the protest. He said that the business community’s reaction against the budget has reached the government and it is expected that the government will reconsider the demands of the business community, due to which there will be no need for a strike on July 19.

They said that if their legitimate demands are not accepted, there will be a full-scale protest, the center of which will be the Ghanta Ghar Chowk in Faisalabad. Where there will be a joint protest by all organisations.

They further said that we are with all the chambers of Pakistan and if the government does not accept our demands, we will go on a full-scale strike. However, he urged the government to immediately acknowledge the legitimate demands of the traders and industrialists so that the economy can continue to improve. He thanked the journalists for their cooperation and said that he would play his full role in conveying the legitimate demands of the business community to the higher authorities. Finally, Vice President Shahid Mumtaz Bajwa thanked the journalists.

