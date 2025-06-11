AIRLINK 156.45 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.36%)
Pakistan budget for FY2025-26 in brief

BR Web Desk Published June 11, 2025 Updated June 11, 2025 05:14pm

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb announced Pakistan’s federal budget 2025-26 “for a competitive economy” on Tuesday, targeting a modest 4.2% growth for the coming fiscal year, compared to 2.7% expected in the outgoing FY25.

“Because every number is locked, so we have to get money from somewhere to provide relief somewhere,” Aurangzeb said in the post-budget press conference on Wednesday. “This is a work in progress.”

Business Recorder has brought to our readers a ‘Budget in Brief’ that gives an overview of the federal budget for FY2025-26. The brief provides a glimpse of key priorities and objectives of the federal government, offers a summary of revenue and expenditures, fiscal deficit targets and the corresponding financing plan.

Income tax calculator for FY 2025-26

The following document also provides a detailed breakdown of tax and non tax receipts, projected share of provinces under the NFC Award, capital and external receipts, and current expenditures along with its functional classification.

Allocations for subsidies, grants and transfers, as well as PSDP are also provided.

