UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned on Friday that expansion of the Israel-Iran conflict could ignite a fire no one can control and called on parties to conflict and potential parties to the conflict to “give peace a chance.”
Guteres made the remarks to the United Nations Security Council as European foreign ministers met their Iranian counterpart on Friday hoping to test Tehran’s readiness to negotiate a new nuclear deal despite there being scant prospect of Israel ceasing its attacks soon.
The world is holding its breath as tensions between Iran and Israel reach a boiling point. What began as a shadow war – fought through covert attacks, cyber strikes, and regional proxies – now teeters on the edge of open warfare.
For many, this may seem like another distant Middle Eastern flashpoint. But for Pakistan and other oil-importing, investment-hungry economies, the potential fallout from a full-scale Iran-Israel war could be immediate, destabilising, and enduring.
The Strait of Hormuz
Iran has long warned that if it is attacked directly, it would retaliate by closing or disrupting the Strait of Hormuz, through which nearly a fifth of the world’s oil and one-third of global LNG passes. If war breaks out and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps acts on this threat, the effect would be seismic.
Oil prices could jump to $120–$130 per barrel, if not higher, within days, according to JP Morgan.
Energy markets would convulse, and strategic reserves would be tapped globally. For Pakistan, where nearly 30% of the import bill is fuel, this would mean an instant blowout of the current account deficit, a weakening rupee, and imported inflation feeding into everything from electricity tariffs to grocery prices.
The current war has the power to reorder global energy, unsettle regional politics, and cast a long shadow over Pakistan’s fragile economic recovery
A rise in oil prices would also raise transport costs and production expenses for exporters – particularly in textiles and manufacturing – shrinking competitiveness just when the country is trying to climb out of economic stagnation.
US Involvement: The risk of a regional war
Should Israel launch a significant military operation against Iran’s nuclear infrastructure, US involvement is almost guaranteed – if not militarily, then through security and diplomatic cover.
Iran could retaliate through its extensive network of regional allies: Hezbollah in Lebanon, armed groups in Syria and Iraq, and the Houthis in Yemen. In response, Israel may strike across multiple fronts. The Gulf, already skittish, could be drawn into this widening circle of conflict.
This would be a pan-regional war, not a bilateral spat – and global markets would respond accordingly.
For Pakistani businesses and policymakers, this isn’t just an oil story – it’s about the collapse of confidence.
Equity markets across the region would take a hit, foreign direct investment (FDI) flows into emerging economies would pause, and the risk premium for countries like Pakistan – already contending with political instability and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) obligations – would rise further. That means higher borrowing costs, capital flight, and declining investor appetite for anything deemed “exposed to the region”.
Trade corridors under threat
Even beyond the Strait, Iran serves as a critical trade conduit to Central Asia and Turkey.
With road and rail links passing through its territory, Pakistan has in recent years viewed Iran as a potential bridge to diversify trade routes. If Iran becomes a war zone or faces renewed and expanded US sanctions, these overland corridors could shut down indefinitely. The Pakistan-Iran-Turkey freight corridor, a pillar of Pakistan’s regional trade ambitions, would collapse.
And as regional tensions rise, other initiatives – such as Iran’s role in China’s Belt and Road – could also stall, indirectly affecting Pakistan’s own the China–Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) trajectory.
The perils of regime change
Some voices in Western capitals quietly suggest that an Iran–Israel war could trigger regime change in Tehran. But regime change rarely brings instant democracy or economic liberalism. More often, it brings chaos, uncertainty, and power vacuums.
In Iran’s case, a collapsed regime could unleash internal civil strife, embolden separatist movements, and leave critical oil and gas infrastructure vulnerable.
A successor regime – military, clerical, or revolutionary – might be more aggressive, not less. And either way, it would take years to stabilise one of the region’s largest energy exporters, further compounding oil market disruption and regional instability.
Implications for Pakistan
Pakistan has always maintained a careful balancing act between Iran, the Gulf Arab states, and the West. A full-scale Iran–Israel war would make that balance nearly impossible to maintain.
Moreover, if the conflict spreads to the Gulf, the implications for Pakistan’s diaspora workers in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and beyond – who send home billions in remittances – could be severe. Even minor disruptions to Gulf economies or airline connectivity would affect the lifeblood of Pakistan’s foreign exchange.
The Iran–Israel confrontation is no longer a question of if – but how far it spreads. For Pakistan and many in the Global South, the imperative now is economic preparedness: building energy buffers, accelerating regional trade alternatives, and strengthening diplomatic channels that could help de-escalate tensions.
The current war has the power to reorder global energy, unsettle regional politics, and cast a long shadow over Pakistan’s fragile economic recovery.
JERUSALEM/DUBAI/WASHINGTON: Iran said on Friday it would not discuss the future of its nuclear programme while under attack by Israel, as Europe tried to coax Tehran back into negotiations and the United States considers whether to get involved in the conflict.
A week after it began attacking Iran, Israel’s military said it had carried out new strikes on dozens of military targets overnight, including missile production sites and a research organisation involved in nuclear weapons development in Tehran.
Iran launched at least one new barrage of missiles early on Friday, striking near residential apartments, office buildings and industrial facilities in the southern city of Beersheba.
The White House said on Thursday that President Donald Trump would decide on “whether or not to go” with U.S. involvement in the conflict in the next two weeks, citing the possibility of negotiations involving Iran in the near future.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said on Friday there was no room for negotiations with Israel’s superpower ally the United States “until Israeli aggression stops”.
But he was due to meet European foreign ministers in Geneva later on Friday for talks at which Europe hopes to establish a path back to diplomacy over Iran’s nuclear programme.
Two diplomats said before the meeting involving France, Britain, Germany and the European Union’s foreign policy chief that Araqchi would be told the U.S. is still open to direct talks. Expectations for a breakthrough are low, diplomats say.
Israel began attacking Iran last Friday, saying its longtime enemy was on the verge of developing nuclear weapons. Iran, which says its nuclear programme is only for peaceful purposes, retaliated with missile and drone strikes on Israel.
Israel is widely assumed to possess nuclear weapons. It neither confirms nor denies this.
Israeli air attacks have killed 639 people in Iran, according to the Human Rights Activists News Agency, a U.S.-based human rights organisation that tracks Iran. The dead include the military’s top echelon and nuclear scientists.
Israel has said at least two dozen Israeli civilians have been killed in Iranian missile attacks.
Reuters could not independently verify the death toll from either side. Details of casualties in the latest strikes were not immediately known.
Civilians killed
Both sides say they are attacking military and defence-related targets, but civilians have also been caught in the crossfire and each has accused the other of hitting hospitals.
An Iranian news website said a drone had struck an apartment in a residential building in central Tehran on Friday, but did not give details.
Israel’s strikes on Iran’s nuclear installations so far pose only limited risks of contamination, experts say. But they warn that any attack on the nuclear power station at Bushehr could cause a nuclear disaster.
Israel says it is determined to destroy Iran’s nuclear capabilities but that it wants to avoid any nuclear disaster in a region that is inhabited by tens of millions of people and produces much of the world’s oil.
The meeting in Geneva was due to start on Friday afternoon. The Swiss city is where an initial accord was struck in 2013 to curb Iran’s nuclear programme in return for sanctions being lifted. A comprehensive deal followed in 2015.
Trump pulled the U.S. out of the agreement in 2018. A new series of talks between Iran and the U.S. collapsed when Israel launched what it called Operation Rising Lion against Iran’s nuclear facilities and ballistic capabilities on June 12.
Trump has alternated between threatening Tehran and urging it to resume nuclear talks. His special envoy to the region, Steve Witkoff, has spoken to Araqchi several times since last week, sources say.
The Middle East has been on edge since the Hamas attacked it in October of 2023, triggering the Gaza war, and Israel has been fighting on several fronts against Iran’s regional allies.
Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz warned on Friday of further action against Iranian ally Hezbollah, a day after the Lebanese group suggested it would come to Iran’s aid.
Western and regional officials say Israel is trying to shatter the government of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday “the downfall of the regime … may be a result, but it’s up to the Iranian people to rise for their freedom.”
Iranian opposition groups think their time may be near, but activists involved in previous protests say they are unwilling to unleash mass unrest with their nation under attack, and Iranian authorities have cracked down hard on dissent.
“How are people supposed to pour into the streets? In such horrifying circumstances, people are solely focused on saving themselves, their families, their compatriots, and even their pets,” said Atena Daemi, a prominent activist who spent six years in prison before leaving Iran.
WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump will decide in the next two weeks whether the U.S. will get involved in the Israel-Iran air war, the White House said on Thursday, raising pressure on Tehran to come to the negotiating table.
Citing a message from Trump, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters: “Based on the fact that there’s a substantial chance of negotiations that may or may not take place with Iran in the near future, I will make my decision whether or not to go within the next two weeks.”
The Republican president has kept the world guessing on his plans, veering from proposing a swift diplomatic solution to suggesting the U.S. might join the fighting on Israel’s side.
On Wednesday, he said nobody knew what he would do. A day earlier he mused on social media about killing Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, then demanded Iran’s unconditional surrender.
The threats have caused cracks in Trump’s support base between more hawkish traditional Republicans and the party’s more isolationist elements.
But critics said that in the five months since returning to office, Trump has issued a range of deadlines - including to warring Russia and Ukraine and to other countries in trade tariff negotiations - only to suspend those deadlines or allow them to slide.
“I think going to war with Iran is a terrible idea, but no one believes this ‘two weeks’ bit,” Democratic Senator Chris Murphy said on the social media platform X. “He’s used it a million times before to pretend he might be doing something he’s not. It just makes America look weak and silly.”
Leavitt told a regular briefing at the White House that Trump was interested in pursuing a diplomatic solution with Iran, but his top priority was ensuring that Iran could not obtain a nuclear weapon.
She said any deal would have to prohibit enrichment of uranium by Tehran and eliminate Iran’s ability to achieve a nuclear weapon.
“The president is always interested in a diplomatic solution … if there’s a chance for diplomacy, the president’s always going to grab it,” Leavitt said. “But he’s not afraid to use strength as well I will add.”
Bypassing congress?
Leavitt declined to say if Trump would seek congressional authorization for any strikes on Iran. Democrats have raised concerns over reports on CBS and other outlets that Trump has already approved a plan to attack Iran, bypassing Congress, which has the sole power to declare war.
Leavitt said U.S. officials remained convinced that Iran had never been closer to obtaining a nuclear weapon, saying it would take Tehran just “a couple of weeks” to produce such a weapon.
Leavitt’s assessment contradicted congressional testimony in March from Trump’s intelligence chief, Tulsi Gabbard. She said then that the U.S. intelligence community continued to judge that Tehran was not working on a nuclear warhead.
This week, Trump dismissed Gabbard’s March testimony, telling reporters: “I don’t care what she said. I think they were very close to having one.”
On Wednesday, Trump lieutenant Steve Bannon urged caution about the U.S. joining Israel in trying to destroy Iran’s nuclear program.
Israel bombed nuclear targets in Iran on Thursday and Iran fired missiles and drones at Israel after hitting an Israeli hospital overnight, as a week-old air war escalated and neither side showed any sign of an exit strategy.
Leavitt said Trump had been briefed on the Israeli operation on Thursday and remained in close communication with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. She said Iran was in “a deeply vulnerable position” and would face grave consequences if it did not agree to halt its work on a nuclear weapon.
Iran has been weighing wider options in responding to the biggest security challenge since its 1979 revolution.
Three diplomats told Reuters that Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi have spoken by phone several times since Israel began its strikes last week.
OCCUPIED JERUSALEM: Israel’s military said Friday it struck dozens of targets in Tehran overnight, including what it called a centre for the “research and development of Iran’s nuclear weapons project,” in the eighth day of war between the two foes.
In a statement, the army said it had “completed a series of strikes in the heart of Tehran: dozens of targets were struck, including military missile production sites and the SPND (Organisation of Defensive Innovation and Research) headquarters for research and development of Iran’s nuclear weapons project.”
According to the Israeli military the SPND headquarters “is used for research and development of advanced technologies and weapons supporting the Iranian regime’s military capabilities.”
The army said that during the night on Thursday more than 60 fighter jets struck dozens of military targets.
“Among the targets were sites producing missile components and facilities manufacturing raw materials used in casting missile engines,” it added.
The military also said it intercepted overnight four UAVs launched from Iran.
In a separate statement, the army said on Friday it had hit “three ready-to-launch missile launchers aimed at Israeli territory”.
Israel, claiming that Iran was on the verge of developing a nuclear weapon, launched air strikes against its arch-enemy a week ago, triggering deadly exchanges.
European foreign ministers will hold talks Friday with their Iranian counterpart, hoping to reach a diplomatic solution to the war as US President Donald Trump mulls the prospect of US involvement.
Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz warned Lebanon’s Hezbollah to exercise caution on Friday, saying Israel’s patience with “terrorists” who threaten it had worn thin.
The head of Iran-backed Hezbollah, Naim Qassem, said on Thursday that the Lebanese group would act as it saw fit in the face of what he called “brutal Israeli-American aggression” against Iran.
In other statements, the group has made no explicit pledge to join the fighting and a Hezbollah official told Reuters last week that the group did not intend to initiate attacks against Israel.
TEL AVIV/DUBAI/WASHINGTON: Israel and Iran’s air war entered a second week on Friday and European officials sought to draw Tehran back to the negotiating table after President Donald Trump said any decision on potential US involvement would be made within two weeks.
Israel began attacking Iran last Friday, saying it aimed to prevent its longtime enemy from developing nuclear weapons. Iran retaliated with missile and drone strikes on Israel.
It says its nuclear programme is peaceful. Israeli air attacks have killed 639 people in Iran, the Human Rights Activists News Agency said.
Those killed include the military’s top echelon and nuclear scientists.
Israel has said at least two dozen Israeli civilians have died in Iranian missile attacks.
Reuters could not independently verify the death toll from either side.
Israel has targeted nuclear sites and missile capabilities, and sought to shatter the government of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, according to Western and regional officials.
“Are we targeting the downfall of the regime? That may be a result, but it’s up to the Iranian people to rise for their freedom,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday.
Iran has said it is targeting military and defence-related sites in Israel, although it has also hit a hospital and other civilian sites.
Israel accused Iran on Thursday of deliberately targeting civilians through the use of cluster munitions, which disperse small bombs over a wide area. Iran’s mission to the United Nations did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
With neither country backing down, the foreign ministers of Britain, France and Germany along with the European Union foreign policy chief were due to meet in Geneva with Iran’s foreign minister to try to de-escalate the conflict on Friday.
“Now is the time to put a stop to the grave scenes in the Middle East and prevent a regional escalation that would benefit no one,” said British Foreign Minister David Lammy ahead of their joint meeting with Abbas Araqchi, Iran’s foreign minister.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio also met Lammy on Thursday and held separate calls with his counterparts from Australia, France and Italy to discuss the conflict.
The US State Department said that Rubio and the foreign ministers agreed that “Iran can never develop or acquire a nuclear weapon.”
Lammy said the same on X while adding that the situation in the Middle East “remained perilous” and a “window now exists within the next two weeks to achieve a diplomatic solution.”
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping both condemned Israel and agreed that de-escalation is needed, the Kremlin said on Thursday.
The role of the United States remained uncertain.
Trump’s special envoy to the region, Steve Witkoff, has spoken with Araqchi several times since last week, sources say.
The White House said Trump will take part in a national security meeting on Friday morning.
The president has alternated between threatening Tehran and urging it to resume nuclear talks that were suspended over the conflict.
Missile strikes
At dawn on Friday, the Israeli military issued a fresh warning of an incoming barrage of missiles from Iran.
At least one made a direct impact in Beersheba, Israel’s largest southern city, which has been targeted in recent days.
The missile struck near residential apartments, office buildings, and industrial facilities, leaving a large crater and ripping off the facade of at least one apartment complex while damaging several others.
“We have a direct strike next to one of the buildings.
The damage here is quite (extensive),“ paramedic Shafir Botner said.
Israeli public broadcaster Kan aired footage showing cars engulfed in flames, thick plumes of smoke and shattered windows at apartment buildings.
At least six people sustained light injuries in the blast, according to Botner, who said that first responders were still searching apartments for casualties.
On Thursday, Iran hit a major hospital in Beersheba, Israel’s largest city in the south. Iran said it was targeting Israeli military headquarters near the hospital but Israel has denied there were any such facilities in the area.
Iran held direct talks with US?
Israel’s military also said it had carried out several overnight strikes in the heart of the Iranian capital.
The military said the targets included missile production sites and a facility for nuclear weapons research and development.
Trump has mused about striking Iran, possibly with a “bunker buster” bomb that could destroy nuclear sites built deep underground.
The White House said Trump would decide in the next two weeks whether to get involved in the war.
That may not be a firm deadline.
Trump has commonly used “two weeks” as a time frame for making decisions and allowed other economic and diplomatic deadlines to slide.
With the Islamic Republic facing one of its greatest external threats since the 1979 revolution, any direct challenge to its 46-year-long rule would likely require some form of popular uprising.
But activists involved in previous bouts of protest say they are unwilling to unleash mass unrest, even against a system they hate, with their nation under attack.
“How are people supposed to pour into the streets? In such horrifying circumstances, people are solely focused on saving themselves, their families, their compatriots, and even their pets,” said Atena Daemi, a prominent activist who spent six years in prison before leaving Iran.
LONDON: London stocks dropped to an over two-week low on Thursday as the Bank of England left borrowing costs unchanged, while the raging conflict in the Middle East kept risk-taking in check.
The benchmark FTSE 100 closed down 0.6%, with a stronger pound adding additional pressure on the index.
Trading was thin as US markets are shut for a public holiday.
Israel and Iran’s aerial attacks continued as US President Donald Trump kept the world guessing about whether the US would join Israel in air strikes on Tehran.
Markets were hopeful of talks between the US and Iran, and between the European Union and Iran on Friday, leading to a potential de-escalation in tensions.
The conflict has impacted oil prices, which were higher on the day, boosting the energy sector by 1.3%.
Gains in heavyweight Shell and BP limited declines on the commodity-heavy FTSE 100. Personal goods and travel and leisure stocks fell 4% and 2.3%, respectively, that led broader declines.
Industrial metal miners lost 2.5%, as copper prices hit a near one-week low.
The Bank of England held interest rates at 4.25% as expected on Thursday but said it was focused on risks from a weaker labour market and higher energy prices as conflict in the Middle East escalates.
“The big thing for UK equities ... is to see whether earnings can start picking up or not. It’s something we haven’t seen a lot lately and that is what really is missing,” Lilian Chovin, head of asset allocation at the British private bank Coutts.
“The slight weakness in the labour market is something you’re starting to see. It’s an emerging trend of loosening employment markets across the world, which should pave the way for rate cuts, maybe in the back end of this year,” Chovin added.
This follows a meeting of the US Federal Reserve, where Chair Jerome Powell said he expected “meaningful” inflation ahead, due to Trump’s planned tariffs, but policymakers still kept two rate cuts in 2025 on the table, offering little clarity on the overall stance.
Persimmon and United Utilities were among the worst performers of the FTSE 100, down 3.4% and 2.3%, respectively, as they traded without entitlement to their latest dividend payouts.
LONDON: The dollar edged up on Thursday as the threat of a broader Middle East conflict loomed over markets, while a raft of rate decisions in Europe highlighted the difficulty central bankers have in dealing with heightened uncertainty.
Rapidly rising geopolitical tensions have boosted the dollar, which has reclaimed its safe-haven status lately.
Iran and Israel carried out further air attacks on Thursday, with the conflict entering its seventh day. Concerns over potential US involvement have also grown, as President Donald Trump kept the world guessing about whether the United States will join Israel’s bombardment of Iranian nuclear sites.
The Federal Reserve left rates steady on Wednesday. The Bank of England also left rates unchanged on Thursday, citing elevated global uncertainty and persistent inflation as concerns for the economic outlook. The pound fell initially, but later recouped most of those losses.
The Swiss franc, meanwhile, was stronger against the dollar following an expected rate cut from the Swiss National Bank.
But the surprise came from the Norges Bank, which delivered a 25 bps rate cut, while markets had expected the Norwegian central bank to hold rates.
The dollar and the euro both rallied by 1% against the Norwegian crown . The crown is still one of the top-performing major currencies against the dollar this year, with a gain of around 11%.
Meanwhile, the euro dipped 0.1% to $1.1473. The dollar rose 0.2% against the yen to 145.56.
The dollar index, which measures the currency against six others, was flat at 98.9 and was set for about a 0.8% gain for the week, its strongest weekly performance since late February.
ING strategist Francesco Pesole said the fact that geopolitical risks and high oil prices were not “US-induced risks,” unlike the risks to US government finances from Trump’s tax cut plans or his tariff policies, the dollar could once again take on its role as a safe haven.
“The dollar is still in a more favourable spot than the energy-dependent safe-haven alternatives (like the euro) in this environment,” he said.
US markets were closed on Thursday for the federal Juneteenth holiday, which could mean liquidity is lower.
In a widely expected move, the Fed held rates steady, with policymakers signalling they still expect to cut rates by half a percentage point this year, although not all of them agreed on a need for rate cuts.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell said goods price inflation will pick up over the course of the summer as Trump’s tariffs start to impact consumers.
“Ultimately, the cost of the tariff has to be paid, and some of it will fall on the end consumer,” Powell told a press conference on Wednesday. “We know that because that’s what businesses say. That’s what the data say from the past.”
The comments from Powell underscore the challenge facing policymakers as they navigate uncertainties from tariffs and geopolitical risks, leaving markets anxious about the path of US interest rates.
ISLAMABAD: In order to ensure safety and security, Pakistani nationals are advised to avoid travel to the Islamic Republic of Iran, Republic of Iraq, the Republic of Lebanon, and the Syrian Arab Republic until the situation improves and normalised, said the Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson in a statement on Thursday.
Furthermore, all Pakistani nationals residing in these countries are strongly advised to exercise utmost caution, remain vigilant, restrict non-essential movement, and maintain regular contact with the respective embassies of Pakistan through the following contact details, the spokesperson added.
Pakistan Missions in Iran emergency contact numbers:
Embassy of Pakistan in Iran
Tehran
+98-21-66-9413-88/89/90/91 (landline)
+98-21-66-9448-88/90 (landline)
+98 9100 607 658 (mobile)
Zahidan
+98 54 33 22 3389 (landline)
+98 99129 45346 (mobile)
Mashhad
+98 910 762 5302
Embassy of Pakistan in Baghdad, Iraq
Cell/Whatsapp: +964(0)7839800899
+964(0)7834950183
+964(0)7834950311
Email: [email protected]
Embassy of Pakistan in Beirut, Lebanon
Cell/Whatsapp: +961-81669488
+961-81815104
Email: [email protected]
Embassy of Pakistan in Damascus, Syria
Cell/Whatsapp: +963983538186
Landline +963116132696
Email: [email protected]
TEL AVIV/DUBAI: Israel bombed nuclear targets in Iran on Thursday and Iran fired missiles and drones at Israel after hitting an Israeli hospital overnight, as a week-old air war escalated with no sign yet of an exit strategy from either side.
Following the strike that damaged the Soroka medical centre in Israel’s southern city of Beersheba, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Tehran’s “tyrants” would pay the “full price”.
“Are we targeting the downfall of the regime? That may be a result, but it’s up to the Iranian people to rise for their freedom,” Netanyahu said. “Freedom requires these subjugated people to rise up, and it’s up to them, but we may create conditions that will help them do it.”
Defence Minister Israel Katz said the military had been instructed to intensify strikes on strategic-related targets in Tehran in order to eliminate the threat to Israel and destabilise the “Ayatollah regime”.
As darkness fell on Thursday evening, Iranian media reported air defences engaging “hostile targets” in northern Tehran.
Israel’s sweeping campaign of airstrikes aims to do more than destroy Iran’s nuclear centrifuges and missile capabilities. It seeks to shatter the foundations of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei’s government and leave it near collapse, Israeli, Western and regional officials said.
Netanyahu wants Iran weakened enough to be forced into fundamental concessions on permanently abandoning its nuclear enrichment, its ballistic missile programme and its support for militant groups across the region, the sources said.
US President Donald Trump, meanwhile, has kept the world guessing, veering from proposing a swift diplomatic end to the war to suggesting the United States might join it.
The White House said Trump would make a decision in the next two weeks.
“Based on the fact that there’s a substantial chance of negotiations that may or may not take place with Iran in the near future, I will make my decision whether or not to go within the next two weeks,” Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters on Thursday, citing a message from the president.
Three diplomats told Reuters that Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi have spoken by phone several times since last week.
In an apparent reference to the US, Iran’s Supreme National Security Council said on Thursday it would use a different strategy if a “third party” joined Israel in the war.
STRAIT OF HORMUZ THREAT
Earlier, Israel said it had struck Iran’s Natanz, Isfahan and Khondab nuclear sites. It initially said it had also hit Bushehr, site of Iran’s only functioning nuclear power plant, but a spokesperson later said it was a mistake to have said this.
An Iranian diplomat told Reuters Bushehr was not hit and Israel was engaged in “psychological warfare” by discussing it. Any attack on the plant, near Arab neighbours and housing Russian technicians, is viewed as risking nuclear disaster.
A week of Israeli air and missile strikes has wiped out the top echelon of Iran’s military command, damaged its nuclear capabilities and killed hundreds of people.
Iranian retaliatory strikes have killed at least two dozen civilians in Israel.
On Thursday, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said it had launched combined missile and drone attacks at military and industrial sites linked to Israel’s defence industry in Haifa and Tel Aviv.
Israel reported missiles launched from Iran towards its territory.
Iran has been weighing its wider options in responding to the biggest security challenge since its 1979 revolution. A member of the Iranian Parliament’s National Security Committee Presidium, Behnam Saeedi, told the semi-official Mehr news agency Iran could consider closing the Strait of Hormuz, through which 20% of daily global oil consumption passes.
‘STAY AWAY FROM OUR COUNTRY’
Israel, which has the most advanced military in the Middle East, has been fighting on several fronts since the October 7, 2023, attack on southern Israel by the Palestinian militant group Hamas triggered the Gaza war.
It has severely weakened Iran’s regional allies, Hamas in Gaza and Lebanon’s Hezbollah, and has bombed Yemen’s Houthis.
The extent of the damage inside Iran has become more difficult to assess in recent days, with the authorities apparently seeking to prevent panic by limiting information.
Iran has stopped giving updates on the death toll, and state media have ceased showing widespread images of destruction. The internet has been almost completely shut down, and the public has been banned from filming.
Arash, 33, a government employee in Tehran, said a building next to his home in Tehran’s Shahrak-e Gharb neighbourhood had been destroyed in the strikes. “I saw at least three dead children and two women in that building. Is this how Netanyahu plans to ‘liberate’ Iranians? Stay away from our country,” he told Reuters by telephone.
Thousands of residents have fled Tehran, a city of 10 million, jamming the highways out.
DUBAI/CALGARY, (Canada): US special envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi have spoken by phone several times since Israel began its strikes on Iran last week, in a bid to find a diplomatic end to the crisis, three diplomats told Reuters.
According to the diplomats, who asked not to be identified due to the sensitivity of the matter, Araqchi said Tehran would not return to negotiations unless Israel stopped the attacks, which began on June 13.
They said the talks included a brief discussion of a US proposal given to Iran at the end of May that aims to create a regional consortium that would enrich uranium outside of Iran, an offer Tehran has so far rejected.
US and Iranians officials did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the matter.
This week’s phone discussions were the most substantive direct talks since the two began negotiations in April. On those occasions, in Oman and Italy, the two men exchanged brief words when they encountered each other after indirect talks were held.
A regional diplomat close to Tehran said Araqchi had told Witkoff that Tehran “could show flexibility in the nuclear issue” if Washington pressured Israel to end the war. A European diplomat said: “Araqchi told Witkoff Iran was ready to come back to nuclear talks, but it could not if Israel continued its bombing.”
Covid-19 pandemic, and then the catastrophic floods in 2022, both of which had significant climate change causality – towards which Pakistan has contributed very little in terms of global carbon footprint – and pushed the country to take on considerable amount of loan — on top of its already difficult situation in terms of debt distress before these two events — that has created a meaningful gross financing issue for the country over the last few years, and over a medium term horizon.
Multilateral support during both these events has been seriously lacking, including the one-time SDR allocation by IMF to the tune of around USD 2.7 billion in August 2021 – where allocation rather than being based on needs in the exceptional environment of the pandemic, was made as per the usual criteria of quota – was significantly far less than what was needed. Despite repeated calls by development activists internationally, and similar demands made under Barbados’s PM Mia Mottley-led ‘Bridgetown Initiative’, nothing of substance has been done in this regard by the IMF.
Table 3b titled ‘Pakistan: External Gross Financing Requirements and Sources, 2022/23–2029/30’ from May 2025 released ‘IMF Country Report No. 25/109’ highlights this otherwise much needed provision of IMF SDR allocation to be zero over the medium-term, which is the entire period covered in the table.
On the contrary, financing requirements are huge – from FY2025-26 to FY2029-30 they are projected at USD 19.3 billion, USD 19.8 billion, USD 31.4 billion, USD 23.1 billion, and USD 22.2 billion, respectively – even after including very modest levels of current account deficit — for the same fiscal years, being projected at USD 1.5 billion, USD 2.1 billion, USD 3.9 billion, USD 4.7 billion, and USD 5.7 billion, respectively.
Pakistan’s exports depend heavily on imported intermediaries, which are not possible to be appropriately make in the wake of lack of meaningful support from IMF in terms of enhanced SDR allocation — on top of releases to the tune of only USD 1 billion from time to time over roughly three-year EFF programme, which began in September 2024, and which are quite insignificant when seen in the context of the huge gross financing requirements — since the quota-based SDR allocation as assistance in the pandemic in August 2021 was low to start with, and since then likely climate change caused floods-related losses have not received much multilateral support, not to mention that the country is among the top-ten most vulnerable countries with regard to climate change crisis, and faces significant gross financing requirements over the medium term.
Hence, in the absence of meaningful SDR allocation, and the adoption of otherwise unjustified over-board austerity policy, it is hard to import needed level of intermediaries for exports, which is among the main sustainable sources to achieve macroeconomic stability, to come out of the debt distress, and to move towards higher economic growth.
Moreover, a lack of exports would mean lack of capacity to sustainably meet debt obligations, where unlike IMF’s assessment in the report that ‘Public debt remains sustainable over the medium-term… near-term risks of sovereign stress remain high…’ both short-term, and medium-term risks are high, especially due to significant downside risks on account of a very volatile geopolitical situation – the recent Iran-Israel conflict saw a sudden spike in oil prices from around USD 65 per barrel to around USD 75 per barrel — and fast-unfolding climate change crisis — the Finance Minister reportedly indicated a significant role of climate change in reducing agricultural yield of major crops over the current fiscal year — creating upward pressures on imports payments, along with likely hurting exports, which overall means further increase in external financing gap, and may also result in greater debt distress.
Instead of realizing the need to provide meaningful support in terms of enhanced SDR allocation — which is a global need being highlighted over the last few years, as indicated above, as a number of developing countries are facing serious debt distress — IMF is dealing with this situation in a routine way, in terms of the usual prescription of country enhancing its productive efficiency, which is in general a rather long-term variable in the presence of non-radical economic reform strategy that the neoliberal, and over-board austerity-based current EFF programme is not allowing.
In the meantime, the country is stuck in a low-growth equilibrium. Lack of needed much larger reform scope in the current EFF programme, austerity-based approach not allowing greater investment into the demos to enhance their economic empowerment, and political voice to put greater pressure on public policy for radical, and deeper reforms, and no enhanced allocation of SDRs – not even once over the medium-term, which is the entire time horizon reflected in the programme document – coupled with a highly volatile environment of polycrisis, will likely not allow the country to reach sustainable macroeconomic stability. This in turn, would not allow the country to board an upward moving economic growth trajectory in any sustainable way.
In that sense, the current EFF programme is just providing financial support mainly for a few more years to pass in a low-growth environment, which will neither help in creating basis for enhancing the export base for meaningfully dealing with the debt distress, including bringing gross financing needs to a sustainable level, nor will allow build-up of economic growth, and resilience to lower the otherwise fast-increasing poverty levels – where close to half of the population is below poverty line as per recently released World Bank figures – and to be better prepared for climate change crisis, and related ‘Pandemicene’ phenomenon; where Pakistan is among the top-ten climate change crisis affected countries.
(Concluded)
The writer holds a PhD in Economics degree from the University of Barcelona, and has previously worked at the International Monetary Fund. His contact on ‘X’ (formerly ‘Twitter’) is @omerjaved7
ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar will visit Istanbul to participate in the 51st Session of the Council of the Foreign Ministers (CFMs) of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) being held on 21-22 June 2025.
During the plenary session, the deputy prime minister/foreign minister will share Pakistan’s perspective on the developments in South Asia, following the ceasefire arrangement between Pakistan and India and the situation in the Middle East, after Israel’s recent aggression against Iran and other regional states.
Reaffirming Pakistan’s steadfast commitment to the Palestinian cause, the DPM/FM will emphasise the pressing need to establish peace in the Middle East and provide humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza.
Dar will also urge the international community to take decisive actions to combat the escalating tide of Islamophobia and need to urgently address other contemporary global challenges including rising extremism and terrorism and climate change.
LONDON: Iran is maintaining crude oil supply by loading tankers one at a time and moving floating oil storage much closer to China, two vessel tracking firms told Reuters, as the country seeks to keep a key source of revenue while under attack from Israel.
The conflict between Iran and Israel which broke out last week poses a fresh hurdle for Iran, which uses a shadow fleet of tankers to conceal their origin and skirt US sanctions reinstated in 2018 over its nuclear programme.
Crude exports from Iran, OPEC’s third-largest producer, mainly head to China. Loadings have so far been largely unaffected by the conflict with Israel, the trackers said.
Iran has loaded 2.2 million barrels per day of crude oil so far this week, marking a five-week high, the latest data from analytics firm Kpler showed.
Energy infrastructure in both countries has been targeted in missile exchanges between the two countries, including the Haifa oil refinery in Israel and Iran’s South Pars gas field, though Iran’s major crude exporting facility at Kharg island has so far been spared.
All of the loadings from Kharg Island this week took place from the site’s eastern jetty, said Homayoun Falakshai, head of crude oil analysis at tracking firm Kpler. Kharg Island is situated deep inside the Persian Gulf, some 30 km off the Middle Eastern nation’s south west coast.
“NIOC may believe it is less risky than the other main jetty located on the western side, in open waters,” Falakshai said, referring to Iran’s state oil firm National Iranian Oil Co.
Large oil tankers are now approaching Kharg Island one at a time, leaving the second jetty on the western side of the island unused for several days, with 15-16 more Iranian tankers scattered across the wider Persian Gulf area.
Iranian oil exports have been steady so far this year at around 1.7 million bpd, the International Energy Agency said on Tuesday, despite US sanctions on Chinese customers since March.
Iran has moved part of its 40 million barrel floating storage fleet, which sits on 36 different vessels, much closer to China to minimise the impact of any disrupions on buyers, ship tracking firm Vortexa told Reuters.
Around ten tankers, carrying approximately 8 million barrels of Iranian crude, are now stationed directly offshore China, Vortexa said, moving from the Singapore area where a further 20 million barrels are located.
The remaining 12 or so million barrels were in the Persian Gulf at the start of the month, Vortexa added, but their current location was not clear.
ISLAMABAD: Expressing Pakistan’s unambiguous stance, Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson strongly condemned the Israel’s attacks on Iran’s nuclear facilities, calling them a sheer violation of international law.
“Pakistan strongly condemns unjustified and illegitimate aggression by Israel against the Islamic Republic of Iran. The Israeli military strikes violate the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic of Iran and clearly contravene the UN Charter and fundamental principles of international law. Iran has the right to self-defense under Article 51 of the UN Charter.”
Pakistan stands in resolute solidarity with the people of Iran and unequivocally denounces these blatant provocations, which constitute a grave danger and a serious threat to the peace, security, and stability of the entire region and beyond, with serious implications.
FO Spokesperson Ambassador Shafqat Ali Khan stated this while speaking at a weekly media briefing on Thursday.
He; however, dismissed the reports of regime change in Iran, terming them speculative and rumors. To a query, he asserted that no requests have so for been made by Iran regarding security assistance or hosting refugees in case of prolonged conflict between Iran and Israel.
“Pakistan strongly advocates for diplomatic solutions and wishes Iran to engage constructively,” he remarked.
On the IAEA resolution concerning Iran, Ambassador Khan said Pakistan abstained from voting. “Pakistan firmly supports diplomacy to de-escalate the Iran-Israel conflict, which poses a serious threat to regional and global security.”
Responding to questions regarding Field Marshal Asim Munir’s meeting with US President Donald J Trump in the White House, Ambassador Shafqat chose to not go into the details saying, the ISPR statement covers all aspects and is self-explanatory.
Reaffirming the robust ties between Pakistan and the United States, Field Marshal appreciated the role played by President Trump in defusing recent tensions with eastern neighbour and facilitating a ceasefire between Pakistan and India.
The FO spokesperson highlighted that India has been involved in state-sponsored terrorism in Pakistan and globally. He stated that efforts are being made to evacuate Pakistanis from conflict zones are ongoing, with estimated 3,000 citizens have been successfully repatriated via Taftan, Baku, and Baghdad.
With regard to recent conflict in May, the spokesperson asserted that Pakistan took measured actions in response to Indian provocations and aggressions, in line with international law. Islamabad continues to emphasise peaceful resolutions, particularly regarding the Kashmir dispute, he added.
He announced that Pakistan is fully prepared to welcome and host Sikh pilgrims for Guru Arjun Dev Gee celebrations. However, the spokesperson added that no visa applications have been submitted to the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi for Guru Arjan Dev Gee’s anniversary.
Pakistan reiterates its commitment to peaceful conflict resolution and diplomacy, stressing that even a courteous acknowledgment from a leader like President Trump holds significance.
BEIRUT: The US special envoy for Syria Tom Barrack warned Lebanese group Hezbollah on Thursday against getting involved in the war between its main backer Iran and Israel.
Barrack, who is also the US ambassador to Turkey, is on his first visit to Beirut, where he met top Lebanese officials including parliament speaker Nabih Berri, an ally of Hezbollah.
“I can say on behalf of President (Donald) Trump… that would be a very, very, very bad decision,” Barrack said after his meeting with Berri, responding to a question on what the US position would be on any involvement by Hezbollah in the war.
In a statement, Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem said the group will “act as we see fit”.
“Tyrannical America and criminal Israel will not be able to subjugate the Iranian people and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps,” Qassem said.
Hezbollah, he added, still had “the responsibility to stand by Iran and provide it with all forms of support that contribute to putting an end to this tyranny and oppression”.
Hezbollah suffered devastating losses in its war against Israel last year, which ended with a ceasefire agreement in November.
When Israel struck Iran last week, the Lebanese foreign ministry said that it was “continuing its contacts” to spare the country from being dragged into any conflict.
In a statement shared by the Lebanese presidency after his meeting with Barrack, President Joseph Aoun said that “communications are ongoing to achieve the goal of weapons monopoly at both the Lebanese and Palestinian levels, and will intensify after stability returns… to the region”.
According to the November ceasefire agreement, Hezbollah must pull its fighters back north of the Litani river, some 30 kilometres (20 miles) from the Israeli border, leaving the Lebanese army and United Nations peacekeepers as the only armed parties in the area.
Israel is required to fully withdraw its troops but has kept them in five locations in Lebanon it deems “strategic”.
Lebanon has also recently ramped up efforts to disarm Palestinian groups, which for decades had been in charge of Palestinian refugee camps in the country.
After his meeting with Barrack, Prime Minister Nawaf Salam expressed Lebanon’s “commitment to the choice of security and stability and rejection of being dragged into the ongoing war in the region”.
He also asked the US envoy “to assist Lebanon in pressuring Israel for its complete withdrawal from the occupied Lebanese territories”.
Despite the ongoing ceasefire, Israel has carried out repeated strikes in Lebanon, which it has said will continue until Hezbollah has been disarmed.
An Israeli strike killed one person in the southern village of Hula on Thursday, the Lebanese health ministry said.
GENEVA: Israel accused the World Health Organization of a deafening “selective silence” after a hospital in southern Israel was hit in an Iranian missile strike on Thursday.
Daniel Meron, Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva, said the Soroka Hospital in Beersheba was a civilian facility.
In a video on X filmed outside the WHO’s headquarters, he demanded a condemnation from the UN health agency.
A few hours later, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus issued a statement saying the reports on attacks on health in the conflict between Iran and Israel were “appalling”, citing the hospital.
The Soroka Hospital was left in flames by a bombardment that Iran said targeted a military and intelligence base.
In his video, Meron was standing at the road entrance to the WHO’s offices in Geneva, with the main building visible in the background.
“I’m here with a clear message to the WHO, to the director general of the WHO, Dr Tedros,” Meron said.
“A few hours ago, a ballistic missile was shot from Iran directly at the main hospital in the south of Israel, the Soroka Hospital. Dozens of people were wounded and hundreds were evacuated from this hospital.
“It is not a military site. It is a civilian hospital… the selective silence of the WHO is deafening.
“They must condemn the shooting of ballistic missiles and the targeting from Iran at civilian targets in Israel.”
The WHO has repeatedly mentioned damage to healthcare infrastructure in the Gaza Strip since the start of the war in the Palestinian territory, triggered by the October 7, 2023 attacks by Hamas.
On Tuesday, the WHO said only 17 of Gaza’s 36 hospitals were currently minimally to partially functional.
In a message later Thursday on X, Tedros said: “The escalation of hostilities between Israel and Iran is putting health facilities and access to health care at risk. The reports on the attacks on health so far are appalling.”
He cited “this morning’s attack on Soroka Medical Centre”, and a hospital in Kermanshah in Iran being “impacted by a nearby explosion”.
“We call on all parties to protect health facilities, health personnel and patients at all times,” said Tedros.
WHO’s director for Europe Hans Kluge said he was “deeply disturbed to learn of the attack on Soroka Hospital”, having visited it following the October 7, 2023 attacks.
“Hospitals and health workers must never be targets – under any circumstances,” Kluge said.
Israel is in the WHO’s Europe region.
WASHINGTON: The White House said on Thursday that President Donald Trump will make a decision on whether the U.S. will get involved in the Israel-Iran conflict in the next two weeks.
Citing a message from Trump, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters: “Based on the fact that there’s a substantial chance of negotiations that may or may not take place with Iran in the near future, I will make my decision whether or not to go within the next two weeks.”
TEHRAN: Iranian police announced the arrest on Thursday of 24 people accused of spying for Israel and of seeking to tarnish the country’s image, according to a statement carried by Tasnim news agency.
“Twenty-four individuals who were spying for the Zionist enemy offline and online, and who were… trying to disturb public opinion, and to tarnish and destroy the image of the sacred system of the Islamic Republic of Iran, were arrested,” said police commander for west Tehran Kiumars Azizi.
TEL AVIV/JERUSALEM/DUBAI: Israel said on Thursday it had struck Iran’s only functioning nuclear power plant on the Gulf coast, potentially a major escalation in its aggression against Iran.
Israel has struck a number of Iranian nuclear targets since launching its attacks last week. But a strike on the Bushehr plant, which is located near Iran’s Arab Gulf neighbours and employs technicians from Russia, would be widely be seen as a big step.
An Israeli military spokesperson said on Thursday the military had struck nuclear sites in Bushehr, Isfahan, and Natanz, and continued to target additional facilities.
Bushehr is Iran’s only operating nuclear power plant. It uses Russian fuel that Russia then takes back when it is spent to reduce proliferation risk.
Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has kept the world guessing about whether the US would join Israel in airstrikes.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has vowed to press on with Israel’s biggest ever attack on Iran, said Tehran’s “tyrants” would pay the “full price”.
His Defence Minister Israel Katz said the military had been instructed to intensify strikes on strategic-related targets in Tehran in order to “eliminate the threat to Israel” and destabilise the “Ayatollah regime”.
TEHRAN: Iran accused the UN nuclear watchdog on Thursday of acting as a “partner” in what it described as Israel’s “war of aggression”.
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) accused Iran of a lack of cooperation prior to the start of the Iran-Israel war.
The IAEA’s board of governors then adopted a resolution censuring Iran for “non-compliance” with its obligations under the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.
“You betrayed the non-proliferation regime; You’ve made IAEA a partner to this unjust war of aggression,” foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said on X, in a post addressed to the head of the agency, Rafael Grossi.
Speaking to France24 on Wednesday, Grossi had said that although “Iran is the only country in the world that is currently enriching uranium to near-military grade… we are not in a position to say whether there is a direct effort towards building a nuclear weapon”.
ANKARA: Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi is expected to attend a meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Istanbul on Saturday, a Turkish foreign ministry source said on Thursday, as war rages between Israel and Iran.
The source said a special session of the 51st OIC Council of Foreign Ministers is expected to focus on Israel’s recent strikes against Iran, including Thursday’s attack on the Khondab nuclear site in Arak.
The Israeli military said it targeted a partially built heavy-water reactor at the site, which experts say could produce weapons-grade plutonium.
Turkiye has sharply criticised Israel, called its actions illegal and said Iran was legitimately defending itself.
Opening the two-day summit, Turkiye Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is expected to call on Muslim countries to unite in the face of “destabilising actions” across the region, the ministry source said.
President Tayyip Erdogan will also address the conference.
The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, which includes 57 member states, has long served as a political and diplomatic forum for Muslim countries.
OCCUPIED JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Thursday that Iran would “pay a heavy price” after a missile hit a hospital in Israel’s south.
“This morning, Iran’s terrorist dictators fired missiles at Soroka Hospital in Beer Sheva and at civilians in the centre of the country. We will make the tyrants in Tehran pay a heavy price,” Netanyahu said in a post on X.
WASHINGTON: Senior US officials are preparing for the possibility of a strike on Iran in the coming days, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
The report, citing the people, noted that the situation is still evolving and could change.
Some of the people, according to Bloomberg, pointed to potential plans for a weekend strike.
Speaking to reporters earlier on Wednesday outside the White House, Trump declined to say if he had made any decision on whether to join Israel’s campaign.
“I may do it. I may not do it. I mean, nobody knows what I’m going to do,” he said.
WASHINGTON: The US military has moved some aircraft and ships from bases in the Middle East that may be vulnerable to any potential Iranian attack, two US officials told Reuters on Wednesday.
The moves come as President Donald Trump kept the world guessing whether the United States would join Israel’s bombardment of Iran’s nuclear and missile sites, as residents fled its capital on the sixth day of the air assault.
Separately, the US embassy in Qatar issued an alert on Thursday temporarily restricting its personnel from accessing the Al Udeid Air Base, the largest US military installation in the Middle East, which is located in the desert outside Doha.
The embassy told personnel and US citizens in Qatar to step up vigilance in “an abundance of caution and in light of ongoing regional hostilities”.
The two US officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the move of aircraft and ships was a part of plans to protect US forces, but declined to say how many had been moved and where to.
One of the officials said aircraft that were not in hardened shelters had been moved from Al Udeid base and naval vessels had been moved from a port in Bahrain, where the military’s 5th fleet is located.
“It is not an uncommon practice,” the official added. “Force protection is the priority.” Reuters was first to report this week the movement of a large number of tanker aircraft to Europe and other military assets to the Middle East, including the deployment of more fighter jets.
An aircraft carrier in the Indo-Pacific is also heading to the Middle East.
Israel launched an air war on Friday after saying it had concluded Iran was on the verge of developing a nuclear weapon. Iran denies seeking nuclear weapons.
Iran has conveyed to Washington that it will respond firmly to the United States if the latter becomes directly involved in Israel’s military campaign, the Iranian ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva said on Wednesday.
PETERSBURG: President Vladimir Putin on Thursday refused to discuss the possibility that Israel and the United States would kill Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and said the Iranian people were consolidating around the leadership in Tehran.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has openly speculated that Israel’s military attacks could result in regime change in Iran while US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that the US knew where Khamenei was “hiding” but that Washington was not going to kill him “for now”.
Asked what his reaction would be if Israel did kill Khamenei with the assistance of the United States, Putin said: “I do not even want to discuss this possibility. I do not want to.”
When pressed, Putin said he had heard the remarks about possibly killing Khamenei but that he did not want to discuss it.
“We see that today in Iran, with all the complexity of the internal political processes taking place there…that there is a consolidation of society around the country’s political leadership,” Putin told senior news agency editors in the northern Russian city of St Petersburg.
Putin said all sides should look for ways to end hostilities in a way that ensured both Iran’s right to peaceful nuclear power and Israel’s right to the unconditional security of the Jewish state.
Putin was speaking as Trump kept the world guessing whether the U.S. would join Israel’s bombardment of Iranian nuclear and missile sites and as residents of Iran’s capital streamed out of the city on the sixth day of the air assault.
Putin said he had been in touch with Trump and with Netanyahu, and that he had conveyed Moscow’s ideas on resolving the conflict while ensuring Iran’s continued access to civil nuclear energy.
Iranian nuclear facilities
Questioned about possible regime change in Iran, Putin said that before getting into something, one should always look at whether or not the main aim is being achieved before starting something.
He said Iran’s underground uranium enrichment facilities were still intact.
“These underground factories, they exist, nothing has happened to them,” Putin said.
“It seems to me that it would be right for everyone to look for ways to end hostilities and find ways for all parties to this conflict to come to an agreement with each other,” Putin said. “In my opinion, in general, such a solution can be found.”
Asked if Russia was ready to provide Iran with modern weapons to defend itself against Israeli strikes, Putin said a strategic partnership treaty signed with Tehran in January did not envisage military cooperation and that Iran had not made any formal request for assistance.
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Wednesday that Moscow was telling the United States not to strike Iran because it would radically destabilise the Middle East.
A spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry also warned that Israeli strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities risked triggering a nuclear catastrophe.
Putin said that Israel had given Moscow assurances that Russian specialists helping to build two more reactors at the Bushehr nuclear power plant in Iran would not be hurt in air strikes.
Putin said that Moscow had “a very good relationship with Iran” and that Russia could ensure Iran’s interests in nuclear energy.
Russia has offered to take enriched uranium from Iran and to supply nuclear fuel to the country’s civil energy programme.
“It is possible to ensure Iran’s interests in the field of peaceful nuclear energy. And at the same time, to address Israel’s concerns about its security,” Putin said.
“We have outlined them (our ideas) to our partners from the USA, Israel and Iran.”
ISLAMABAD: Twenty countries, including Pakistan, that are the members of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), have joined hands in support of Iran by strongly denouncing the “ongoing military aggression of Israel against Iran,” Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar informed the Upper House of the Parliament on Wednesday.
In this context, the foreign ministers of Algeria, Bahrain, Brunei, Chad, Comoros, Djibouti, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Libya, Mauritania, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, Sudan, Turkiye, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have issued a joint statement against Israel, and in support of Iran, said Dar, who also holds the positions of Foreign Minister, and Leader of the House in Senate.
The joint statement affirmed the “categorical rejection and condemnation of Israel’s recent attacks on the Islamic Republic of Iran since the 13th June 2025, and any actions that contravene international law and the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations, while emphasising the necessity of respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states, adhering to the principles of good neighbourliness, and the peaceful settlement of disputes,” Dar said.
The statement, as read out by the Deputy PM in the Senate, affirmed the “imperative need to halt Israeli hostilities against Iran, which come during a time of increasing tension in the Middle East, and to work towards de-escalation, to achieve a comprehensive ceasefire and restoration of calm, while expressing great concern regarding this dangerous escalation, which threatens to have serious consequences on the peace and stability of the entire region.”
Speaking on the floor of the House, Raja Nasir Abbas from Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) said, Iran is fighting not only its war but the war of the entire Muslim world.
“It’s time to rise above verbal rhetoric and practically support Iran,” he said.
Meanwhile, the Senate continued discussion on the proposed federal budget.
Abbas demanded that relief be given to the agriculture sector, farmers in particular, in the budget.
Parliamentary Leader Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Sherry Rehman demanded incentivising the electric vehicles to counter air pollution.
Fawzia Arshad from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) criticised increasing the taxes in the proposed federal budget instead of broadening the tax base.
PPP’s Qurat-Ul-Ain Marri slammed the imposition of taxes on solar panels and electric vehicles in the proposed federal budget for the upcoming financial year 2025-26.
Danesh Kumar from Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) regretted the allocation of “very low” budget for minorities and demanded increasing this budget.
The House was adjourned till Thursday (today).
LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said the Prime Minister and his government have showcased Pakistan as a strong and powerful nation even in difficult times. “Today, the world is compelled to engage with Pakistan—it is no longer Pakistan that waits for phone calls or invites,” she said.
Azma maintained that Field Marshal General Asim Munir has earned his respect from God Almighty. Under his leadership, the Pakistan Army has secured a major victory against India.
The U.S. President hosting him for a luncheon is undoubtedly an honor. Today, the world is aligning with Pakistan’s stance. When Pakistan downed the Rafale jets, the share prices of the manufacturer plummeted. Although Trump was considered very close to Modi, the tables have turned, she added.
Before the Army Chief’s visit to Washington, a whole campaign was launched with protests staged there, she said. Initially, propaganda was spread claiming there was no official invitation, and he went on his own. PTI should be ashamed of this behaviour. Decisions about Pakistan are made in Pakistan, whether by the Field Marshal or the Prime Minister—they make these decisions together. When it is a mutual invitation, both attend; when it’s individual, only one goes, she said.
Azma Bokhari further said that everyone knows where PTI founder’s children are being raised. Earlier, he used the excuse that he hadn’t met with officials and thus could not comment on the Iran-Israel war. Now that he has met them, he has instructed his entire party to remain silent, she said.
Azma said the Israeli and Indian media have openly stated that the PTI founder is the most suitable option for them. Their media explicitly claims “our Imran Khan is better.” We all have an emotional attachment to Iran. Iran is facing aggression, yet figures like Raja Nasir Abbas remain silent—perhaps also instructed by the PTI founder to remain quiet.
Azma Bokhari said the Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has increased the budgetary allocations for all sectors by over 30%. Education, healthcare, agriculture, and law and order are top priorities for Maryam Nawaz. A significant amount has also been allocated for youth and women-focused relief schemes, she said.
Maryam Nawaz has not allocated any funds for inciting the youth against the state or for running campaigns against institutions. Instead, she has initiated multi-billion-rupee programs for scholarships, laptops, and easy business loans for young people, she said. Like a caring mother, Maryam Nawaz wants to see the children of Punjab progress and succeed. Unlike others, she does not sell dreams of 10 million jobs and 5 million homes, Azma said.
WASHINGTON/DUBAI/OCCUPIED JERUSALEM: Israel struck a key Iranian nuclear site on Thursday and Iranian missiles hit an Israeli hospital, as President Donald Trump kept the world guessing about whether the US would join Israel in airstrikes seeking to destroy Tehran’s nuclear facilities.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has vowed to press on with Israel’s biggest ever attack on Iran until his arch enemy’s nuclear programme is destroyed, said Tehran’s “tyrants” would pay the “full price”.
His Defence Minister Israel Katz said the military had been instructed to intensify strikes on strategic-related targets in Tehran in order to eliminate the threat to Israel and destabilise the “Ayatollah regime”.
Netanyahu has said that Israel’s military attacks could topple the regime in Iran, and Israel would do whatever is necessary to remove the “existential threat” posed by Tehran.
A week of Israeli air and missile strikes against its major rival has wiped out the top echelon of Iran’s military command, damaged its nuclear capabilities and killed hundreds of people, while Iranian retaliatory strikes have killed at least two dozen civilians in Israel.
The Israeli military said it targeted the Khondab nuclear reactor in Iran’s central city Arak overnight, including a partially-built heavy-water research reactor.
Heavy-water reactors produce plutonium, which, like enriched uranium, can be used to make the core of an atom bomb.
Iranian media reported two projectiles hitting an area near the facility.
There were no reports of radiation threats. Israel’s military said it also struck a site in the area of Natanz, which it said contains components and specialised equipment used to advance nuclear weapons development.
Iran has always denied planning to build an atomic weapon and says its nuclear programme is for peaceful purposes.
Its Atomic Energy Organisation said Israel had attacked its nuclear sites “in renewed violation of international law” and that there were no casualties because the areas had been evacuated.
Missiles damage hospital in Israel
On Thursday morning, several Iranian missiles struck populated areas in Israel, including a hospital in the southern part of the country, according to an Israeli military official.
Iran’s Revolutionary Guard said it was targeting Israeli military and intelligence headquarters near Soroka medical centre in the city of Beersheba in the south of the country. Soroka reported it had sustained damage.
The week of Iranian missile salvoes mark the first time in decades of shadow war and proxy conflict that a significant number of projectiles fired from Iran have penetrated defences, killing Israelis in their homes.
Trails of missiles and interception efforts were visible in the skies over Tel Aviv, with explosions heard as incoming projectiles were intercepted. Israeli media also reported direct hits in central Israel.
Emergency services said five people had been seriously injured in the attacks and dozens of others hurt in three separate locations.
People were still trapped in a building in a south Tel Aviv neighbourhood, they added.
Around a dozen mostly European and African embassies and diplomatic missions are located just a few hundred metres from the strike on Tel Aviv.
Buildings were extensively damaged in Ramat Gan near Tel Aviv, a key commercial hub home to high-rise towers, and emergency workers helping residents, including children.
The blast caused significant damage to nearby residential buildings and shattered windows across the area.
“It’s very scary,” said Yaniv, 34, who lives just a few hundred meters away. He said he heard a deafening explosion when the missile hit, shaking his apartment tower.
The worst-ever conflict between the two regional powers has raised fears that it will draw in world powers and further destabilize the Middle East.
Oil prices surged after Israel said it attacked Iranian nuclear sites overnight, as investors grapple with fears of a broader conflict in the Middle East that could disrupt crude supplies.
Israel, which has the most advanced military in the Middle East, has been fighting on several fronts since the Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas attack triggered the Gaza war, which has spilled over across the region.
It has pounded Iran’s regional allies, the Palestinian militant group Hamas in Gaza and Lebanon’s Hezbollah, with fierce military campaigns and assassinations of their top leaders, and bombed Yemen’s Houthis.
Speaking to reporters outside the White House on Wednesday, Trump declined to say if he had made any decision on whether to join Israel’s air campaign.
“I may do it. I may not do it. I mean, nobody knows what I’m going to do,” he said. Trump also said Iranian officials wanted to come to Washington for a meeting: “We may do that,” he said, adding “it’s a little late” for such talks. Trump has said the war could end if Iran quickly agrees to sharp curbs on its nuclear programme.
Tehran has said it will not negotiate while under attack. Nuclear talks between Washington and Tehran, due last Sunday, were cancelled.
In an effort to restart negotiations, the foreign ministers of Germany, France and Britain plan to hold nuclear talks with Iran’s foreign minister Abbas Araqchi on Friday in Geneva, a German diplomatic source told Reuters.
Trump has veered from proposing a swift diplomatic end to the war to suggesting the United States might join it.
On Tuesday he mused on social media about killing Iran’s supreme leader Ali Khamenei, then demanded Iran’s unconditional surrender.
A source familiar with internal discussions said Trump and his team were considering options that included joining Israel in strikes against Iranian nuclear installations.
But the prospect of a US strike against Iran has exposed divisions in the coalition of supporters that brought Trump to power, with some of his base urging him not to get the country involved in a new Middle East war.
KARACHI: President of the United Business Group (UBG) Zubair Tufail, Secretary General (Sindh Region) Hanif Gohar, Central Spokesperson Gulzar Feroz, and UBG Core Committee Member Malik Khuda Bakhsh have strongly condemned the brutal and unprovoked Israeli attack on Iran, as well as the continued oppression and violence against the innocent Palestinian people.
In a joint statement issued today, the UBG leaders expressed grave concern over Israel’s continuous aggression, which has not only resulted in significant loss of innocent lives but has also caused widespread anxiety and anguish among Muslims across the globe.
The UBG leadership called upon the international community, particularly major powers and the United Nations, to take immediate and decisive action to halt Israel’s brutality and ensure the protection of the rights and lives of the Palestinian people. They underscored the moral responsibility of the global community to stand against such injustice and oppression.
UBG President Zubair Tufail warned that the ongoing conflict is severely impacting the economic stability of the entire region. He noted that the violence has disrupted trade routes, shaken investor confidence, and increased political tensions, pushing the region further towards crisis.
The UBG leaders also called on the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to immediately convene an emergency meeting to assess the current crisis and implement effective strategies to prevent further escalation. They stressed that unity among Muslim nations is essential in this critical time to protect regional interests and promote peace.
They further stated that the present situation demands urgent diplomatic and economic actions to halt the spreading violence and to secure the future of millions of innocent people across the region.
KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) successfully completed its first special rescue flight, bringing home 107 Pakistani nationals who were stranded in Iran due to airspace restrictions.
According to PIA spokesman, the special flight PK-9552 safely landed in Islamabad at 3:00 am on Wednesday.
Due to the closure of Iranian airspace, the stranded Pakistani citizens were unable to fly directly from Iran. Instead, they traveled overland to Ashgabat, the capital of Turkmenistan, where the PIA aircraft picked them up for the final leg of their journey home.
The evacuation operation required extensive diplomatic coordination, with Pakistani embassies in both Iran and Turkmenistan playing crucial roles in facilitating the safe passage of the stranded nationals, he said.
The special flight was launched on direct instructions from the Government of Pakistan, demonstrating the country’s commitment to protecting its citizens abroad during times of crisis.
The returning passengers expressed their appreciation for the timely intervention by both the Pakistani government and PIA. They praised the efficient coordination that made their safe return possible despite the complex logistical challenges, he added.
WASHINGTON: The prospect of a U.S. strike against Iran has exposed divisions in the coalition of supporters that brought President Donald Trump to power, with some of his base urging him not to get the country involved in a new Middle East war.
Some of Trump’s most prominent Republican allies, including top lieutenant Steve Bannon, have found themselves in the unusual position of being at odds with a president who largely shares their isolationist tendencies.
Bannon, one of many influential voices from Trump’s “America First” coalition, on Wednesday urged caution about the U.S. military joining Israel in trying to destroy Iran’s nuclear program in the absence of a diplomatic deal.
“We can’t do this again,” Bannon told reporters at an event sponsored by the Christian Science Monitor in Washington. “We’ll tear the country apart. We can’t have another Iraq.”
The anti-interventionist part of the Republican Party is watching with alarm as Trump has moved swiftly from seeking a peaceful diplomatic settlement with Iran to possibly having the United States support Israel’s military campaign, including the use of a 30,000-pound “bunker buster” bomb.
The criticism shows the opposition Trump could face from his right-leaning “Make America Great Again” flank should he join the fight, a step that Iran has warned would have big consequences for Americans without specifying what that might be.
A decision by Trump to enter the conflict would be a sharp departure from his usual caution about foreign entanglements. It could impact his campaign to foster good relations in the Gulf and could be a distraction from his efforts to negotiate an end to the war in Ukraine and make tariff deals with countries around the world.
The MAGA coalition propelled Trump into office in the 2016 and 2024 elections and remains critically important to him even though he is prevented by the U.S. Constitution from running for a third term.
Upsetting that base could erode Trump’s popularity and factor into whether Republicans hang on to control of Congress in the 2026 midterm elections.
Iran cannot have a ‘nuclear weapon’
Asked about the rift on Wednesday, Trump appeared unconcerned that some in his base could be turning its back on him, at least on this issue.
“My supporters are more in love with me today, and I’m in love with them more than they were even at election time,” Trump told reporters at the White House. “I only want one thing: Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon.”
He said some of his supporters “are a little bit unhappy now” but that others agree with him that Iran cannot become a nuclear power.
“I’m not looking to fight. But if it’s a choice between them fighting or having a nuclear weapon, you have to do what you have to do,” Trump said.
Marc Short, an ally of former Vice President Mike Pence who served as Trump’s legislative director during his first term, called the division over Iran within Trump’s party a “pretty large rift.”
He said he thought Trump’s base would stay with him despite the differences, however.
“The divisions are obviously coming out in the open in this moment, but ultimately I think that most of the president’s followers are loyal to him more so than any worldview,” he said.
Short said standing with Israel could help Trump politically, too. Traditionally conservative voters favor standing by Israel.
In a Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted in March, 48% of Republicans agreed with a statement that the U.S. should use its military power to defend Israel from threats no matter where the threats come from, compared to 28% who disagreed. Among Democrats, 25% agreed and 52% disagreed.
International experts believe Iran has been intent on developing a nuclear weapon, despite Tehran’s denials, and Israel believes it would be at risk as a result. U.S. officials believe if Iran possessed an atomic weapon it would trigger an nuclear arms race in the Middle East.
Israel need to get job done
Bannon, host of the popular “War Room” podcast, said “the Israelis need to finish what they started” and that Trump should slow down deliberations over U.S. involvement and explain his decision-making.
“This is one of the most ancient civilizations in the world, okay, with 92 million people. This is not something you play around with. You have to think this through at this level, and the American people have to be on board. You can’t just dump this on them,” he said.
Other influential MAGA voices with similar messages of worry include former Fox News Channel host Tucker Carlson and U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Georgia Republican and long-time Trump ally.
“Anyone slobbering for the U.S. to become fully involved in the Israel/Iran war is not America First/MAGA,” Greene said in a social media post on Sunday. “We are sick and tired of foreign wars. All of them.”
But another Trump ally, Republican Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, said on Fox News on Tuesday that he hopes Trump will help Israel “finish the job” because Iran represents “an existential threat to our friends in Israel.”
The rift was on full display when Carlson, on his streaming program, clashed with Republican Senator Ted Cruz of Texas late on Tuesday.
A clip from Carlson’s interview with Cruz went viral with Carlson strongly criticizing the senator for seeking regime change in Iran, and Cruz expressing support for the president.
“You don’t know anything about Iran!” Carlson told Cruz.
“I am not the Tucker Carlson expert on Iran,” Cruz fired back.
“You’re a senator who’s calling for the overthrow of the government,” Carlson retorted.
Vice President JD Vance tried to tamp down talk of a rift on Monday with a social media post defending the president.
“People are right to be worried about foreign entanglement after the last 25 years of idiotic foreign policy. But I believe the president has earned some trust on this issue,” he said.
Now allies and opponents are waiting on Trump’s decision-making process. The president said on Wednesday afternoon he had some ideas on how to proceed but had not made a final decision.
ISLAMABAD: Rejecting the recent media reports, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) has clarified on Wednesday that all border crossings between Pakistan and Iran are fully open.
An official statement released here by the MoFA spokesperson stated that there is no truth to claims circulating in some sections of media outlets that border checkpoints in five districts had been shut down or suspended in wake of Iran-Israel war.
“This to clarify that contrary to some media reports, all border crossings along the Pakistan-Iran border remain fully operational,” MoFA statement reads.
The clarification comes amid speculation circulating in the social and mainstream media outlets regarding possible security-related disturbances in the border region.
Authorities in Balochistan on Monday claimed to have shut down all five crossings in Chaghi, Washuk, Kerch, Panjgur and Gwadar, bordering with Iran. The officials in Quetta had claimed that all border crossing points were suspended/closed down for indefinite period.
However, officials reaffirmed that trade, travel, and security operations continue as normal at all designated crossing points, including the busy Taftan border crossing in Balochistan.
Officials said Pakistan shared 900km long border with Iran, strategically important land trade route for both brotherly nations.
Authorities on both sides have taken measures in recent years to enhance border management and ensure smooth movement while addressing security concerns.
The media outlets have been urged to avoid speculations on this critical juncture and verify news before publication.
GENEVA: Iran has conveyed to Washington that it will respond firmly to the United States if it becomes directly involved in Israel’s military campaign, the Iranian ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva said on Wednesday.
Ali Bahreini told reporters that he saw the US as “complicit in what Israel is doing”. Iran would set a red line, and respond if the United States crosses it, he said, without specifying what actions would provoke a response.
Israel launched an air war on Friday after saying it had concluded Iran was on the verge of developing a nuclear weapon. Iran denies seeking nuclear weapons. US President Donald Trump called on Tuesday for Iran’s “unconditional surrender”.
Bahreini called Trump’s remarks “completely unwarranted and very hostile. We cannot ignore them. We are vigilant about what Trump is saying. We will put it in our calculations and assessments.”
DOHA: As Iran and Israel trade strikes and the US weighs joining in, wealthy Gulf states on the conflict’s doorstep are engaged in frantic diplomacy to halt the war — but solutions remain elusive.
A spillover of the conflict or the Iranian government’s collapse are both worrying outcomes for the energy-rich region, which hosts several major US military bases.
Peace and stability have been central to the rise of Gulf powers including Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, who are pivoting their economies towards business and tourism.
Hoping to avert the crisis, Saudi Arabia, the world’s biggest oil exporter, has been talking to Iran and the United States since “day one”, Ali Shihabi, an analyst close to the royal court, told AFP.
“But it does not look promising that something will happen very soon,” he added.
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the de facto Saudi ruler, and the UAE’s President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, have both spoken to Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian in recent days.
The Emirati president also held a phone call on Wednesday with Russia’s President Vladimir Putin, an ally of Iran, who offered to mediate in the conflict.
Israel’s launching of the war scuppered Oman-brokered talks between Tehran and Washington that were supported by Gulf nations, who have been pursuing a detente with their giant neighbour after years of strained ties.
On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump demanded Iran’s “unconditional surrender” and warned it could easily assassinate its supreme leader, fuelling fears of American intervention.
Hours later, the UAE’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan said the Gulf country’s president had “conducted intensive diplomatic calls... to de-escalate tensions and prevent the conflict from spreading”.
Sheikh Abdullah warned against “reckless and miscalculated actions that could extend beyond the borders of the two countries”, in a strongly worded statement published by the official WAM news agency.
Trump had initially urged Iran to come to the negotiating table, but an official briefed on talks said Tehran told Qatar and Oman that it “will not negotiate while under attack”.
Oman, Iran’s traditional intermediary, said it was engaged in diplomatic efforts as the daily strikes continue.
Meanwhile Qatar, a key mediator in the Israel-Hamas war and a negotiator with Iran in the past, has also been “engaging daily” with the US, its foreign ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday.
Former Qatari Prime Minister Hamad bin Jassim Al Thani warned on X that “it is not in the interest of the Gulf states to see Iran... collapse”, adding that they would be “the first to be harmed” by the war’s repercussions.
An Arab diplomat told AFP: “Everyone in the Gulf is going to say we are better off making sure we have a deal with Iran, a diplomatic solution with Iran.”
Shihabi, the Saudi analyst, echoed the sentiment, saying the best outcome was “obviously an agreement between Iran and (the) US”.
Diplomatic intervention by Saudi Arabia, once a fierce critic of Iran, comes two years after they restored ties. The UAE, which recognised Israel in 2020, has also patched up relations with Tehran since 2022.
“Whereas the Saudis may have once called for ‘cutting off the head of the snake’, their approach toward Iran has shifted dramatically,” said Hasan Alhasan, a senior fellow for Middle East policy at the International Institute for Strategic Studies.
However, “the Arab Gulf states have almost no ability to shape Israel’s or Iran’s behaviour or influence the outcome of this war,” he told AFP.
“It is difficult to see how Israel’s military campaign against Iran, whose objectives seem to have quickly metastasised from eliminating Iran’s nuclear and missiles programmes to overthrowing the regime, ends well for Iran’s Arab Gulf neighbours,” Alhasan added.
LONDON: Commercial ships are sailing close to Oman and are being advised by maritime agencies to avoid Iran’s waters around the Strait of Hormuz, with the risk of the conflict between Israel and Iran escalating, shipping sources said on Wednesday.
Iran has in the past threatened to close the critical Strait of Hormuz to traffic in retaliation for Western pressure.
WASHINGTON: US Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer on Wednesday said that he has asked the Trump administration to provide all 100 senators a classified briefing on the situation unfolding between Israel and Iran that has resulted in days of the two countries trading missile attacks.
TEHRAN: Iran’s foreign ministry summoned on Wednesday the Swiss ambassador, who represents US interests in the Islamic republic, over recent remarks by President Donald Trump.
“Following the irresponsible and threatening statements of the American president, the Swiss ambassador, as the guardian of this country’s interests in Tehran, was summoned to the ministry of foreign affairs,” state TV reported, without elaborating.
ST PETERSBURG: Russia is telling the United States not to strike Iran because it would radically destabilise the Middle East, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Wednesday, and Moscow said Israeli strikes risked triggering a nuclear catastrophe.
Russia signed a strategic partnership with Iran in January and also has a relationship with Israel, although it has been strained by Moscow’s war in Ukraine. A Russian offer to mediate in the Israel-Iran conflict has not been taken up.
Ryabkov, speaking on the sidelines of an economic forum in St Petersburg, told Interfax news agency Moscow was urging Washington to refrain from direct involvement.
“This would be a step that would radically destabilise the entire situation,” Interfax cited Ryabkov as saying, and criticising such “speculative, conjectural options.”
The head of Russia’s SVR foreign intelligence service, Sergei Naryshkin, has said the situation between Iran and Israel is now critical and Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the Israeli strikes on Iranian nuclear infrastructure meant the world was “millimetres” from catastrophe.
“Nuclear facilities are being struck,” she told Reuters, adding that the UN nuclear safety watchdog had already noted specific damage.
“Where is the (concern from the) entire world community? Where are all the environmentalists? I don’t know if they think they are far away and that this (radiation) wave won’t reach them. Well, let them read what happened at Fukushima,” she said, referring to the 2011 accident at the Japanese nuclear plant.
Israel says it has struck Iranian nuclear facilities to prevent Tehran developing an atomic weapon. Iran denies seeking nuclear arms.
RUSSIAN OFFER TO MEDIATE
In a 20-year strategic partnership pact signed in January by President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Russia did not undertake to help Tehran militarily and is under no obligation to do so despite the countries’ close military ties.
Putin, who has already lost an important partner in the Middle East with the fall of Syria’s Bashar al-Assad last December, spoke to US President Donald Trump by phone on Saturday. He offered Moscow’s services as a mediator, which Trump said he was open to before demanding Iran’s “unconditional surrender.”
A source familiar with US internal discussions said Trump and his team were considering options including joining Israel in strikes against Iranian nuclear sites.
Sergei Markov, a former Kremlin adviser, has said the conflict - though opposed by Russia - could yield some benefits to Moscow including higher oil prices, more appetite from China for Russian oil because of difficulties sourcing Iranian oil and a reallocation of US military resources away from Ukraine.
One of the many enduring paradoxes of American democracy is that a businessman-president—soon to return to his real estate empire and million-dollar book deals—can very much bend the world to serve the interests of another state. And not just in defiance of most of his own people’s will, but in betrayal of the no-more-wars promise he made to them.
All because that other state has mastered the art of controlling the purse strings that keep the most powerful people in the most powerful country firmly in office and nicely in line.
So it’s no surprise that Donald Trump has now issued his UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER ultimatum—an effort to bring to life what Israeli journalist Gideon Levy bluntly, and rightly, called Netanyahu’s wet dream. The phrase, crude as it is, couldn’t be more apt. It captures the disturbing reality that war with Iran isn’t some regrettable last resort—it’s a fantasy long incubated in Tel Aviv and eagerly underwritten in Washington.
And now that fantasy is being realised in real time, with all the grotesque theatre that comes with it. Israel pounds Tehran with airstrikes. Iran retaliates. American bombers reposition. Oil spikes.
Traders flinch. Civilians flee. The choreography is familiar because the instinct behind it is rehearsed—manufacture escalation, provoke the backlash, call it existential, then drag the United States into the mess. It isn’t just Netanyahu’s wet dream anymore. It’s becoming a bipartisan one.
There’s barely any dissent. Not in Congress. Not in the media. Certainly not in the donor circuit. If anything, Trump’s language — demanding Iran’s “unconditional surrender,” praising Israel’s “success,” warning of “brutal consequences” — has only set the tone for what comes next. And none of it has anything to do with American interests.
But that’s the point, isn’t it? This was never about American interests. It was always about compliance. About who gets the funding. Who gets the endorsements. Who gets to run again and who doesn’t. Whose secrets will not be spilled. The speed with which Washington closed ranks behind Israel’s offensive — before any American life was even touched — says everything about how deep the rot is entrenched. And how complete the capture now is.
That’s what makes Levy’s comment so cutting. Because this isn’t about defence. It’s about gratification. About delivering the climax of a policy obsession that’s been edging forward for two decades. And like all such fantasies, it demands suspension of reason. The pretext doesn’t have to make sense. The costs don’t have to add up. The global reaction doesn’t even matter. What matters is that Netanyahu gets his war, and American power makes it possible.
The entire policy architecture sustains itself now — donor networks, lobbying operations, security think tanks, revolving-door consultants — all aligned, all funded, all committed to the same outcome. It no longer matters who occupies which office. The machine runs itself. And it always runs in one direction.
Nobody in Washington is asking what this will achieve. They’re only asking how much is too much before the polls start to suffer. The calculus is electoral, not strategic. The war has become a stage, and Trump—the showman—knows exactly how to work the lights. He doesn’t need to care what happens to Iranians, or Israelis, or Palestinians, or oil markets, or civilian infrastructure. As long as the right people applaud, the bombs will keep falling.
And the world will pay for it. In blood, in volatility, in diplomatic collapse. Thousands of Tehranis are already fleeing. Insurance rates in the Gulf are climbing. Global supply chains are bracing. But Washington is too far gone to blink. This is no longer about brinkmanship. It’s about indulgence. And that makes it infinitely more dangerous.
So when Trump talks about backing Israel “all the way,” he’s not signalling resolve. He’s signalling submission—to a foreign policy vision that isn’t even his. One that predates him, that will outlast him, and that’s now so deeply embedded in the political bloodstream that it no longer registers as foreign at all.
The irony, of course, is that none of this is really about only Iran either. Not the rhetoric, not the strikes, not the ultimatums. Iran is just the canvas. The real subject is the unspoken consensus in Washington that no cost is too high, no lie too obvious, and no backlash too severe — so long as the machinery of loyalty keeps running.
That’s what’s playing out now, in all its delusional grandeur. And it’s why Levy’s vulgar metaphor lands so hard. Because it isn’t just about Israel’s fantasy anymore. It’s about America’s complicity in turning that fantasy into policy — no matter who burns.
And with Trump now threatening to go further, and no one in Washington willing to say no, this may only be the beginning. Iran’s response has been brutal — far beyond symbolic retaliation — and has shocked not just the region but Israel itself. Parts of Tel Aviv and Haifa now resemble the very images long used to justify its own excesses in Gaza. For all his theatrics and defiance, even Netanyahu never dared imagine a nightmare this vivid springing from his fantasy.
KARACHI: United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that he was “honoured” to meet Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir for talks at the White House — also marking the first time a US president has hosted army chief at the White House unaccompanied by senior civilian officials.
The meeting, listed on the president’s official schedule, was held in the Cabinet Room and closed to the press.
The lunch is being seen in Islamabad as a major diplomatic win, particularly because earlier this month, an Indian delegation met US Vice President JD Vance and Indian media depicted it as a diplomatic success, contrasting it with the apparent inability of the Pakistani delegation to secure a similar meeting. Gen Munir’s invitation to the White House is now being projected by officials in Islamabad as a diplomatic counterpoint to those narratives.
When questioned about the meeting in an interaction with the media later, Trump said, “I was honoured to meet him (Field Marshal Munir) today.”
Field Marshal Munir, overseas Pakistanis pledge joint efforts for a secure, prosperous Pakistan
Asked whether the talks included the current Iran-Israel conflict, Trump said: “They (Pakistan) know Iran very well, better than most, and they’re not happy about anything. It’s not that they’re bad with Israel. They know them both, actually, but they know Iran better.
“He (Field Marshal Munir) agreed with me. The reason I had him here was that I wanted to thank him for not going into the war [with India]. And I want to thank PM [Narendra] Modi as well, who just left a few days ago.
We’re working on a trade deal with India and Pakistan.
These two very smart people decided not to keep going with a war that could have been a nuclear war. Pakistan and India are two big nuclear powers.“
Trump’s lunch with Field Marshal Munir represented a major boost in US-Pakistan ties, which had largely languished under Trump and his predecessor, Joe Biden, as both assiduously courted India as part of efforts to push back against China.
Earlier, when questioned by reporters on the White House lawn about the diplomatic outcomes expected from the meeting with Field Marshal Munir, Trump remarked, “This man was extremely influential in stopping it (India-Pakistan fighting) from the Pakistan side.”
Trump also once again claimed credit for the Pakistan-India ceasefire despite Modi maintaining in a conversation with him late on Tuesday that the breakthrough was achieved through talks between the two militaries and not US mediation.
DUBAI: Most stock markets in the Gulf ended lower on Wednesday with investors exercising restraint due to fighting between Iran and Israel that entered a sixth day, sparking fears of potential regional instability.
Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei rejected US President Donald Trump’s demand for unconditional surrender on Wednesday, as Iranians jammed the highways out of Tehran fleeing from intensified Israeli airstrikes.
Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index declined 1.2%, weighed down by a 3.3% slide in ACWA Power Company and a 2% drop in Saudi Arabian Mining Company.
Among other losers, Prince Waleed bin Talal-backed airline Flynas Company closed 3.4% lower in debut trade.
Elsewhere, oil giant Saudi Aramco eased 0.3%.
Additionally, investor uncertainty surrounding today’s US Federal Reserve meeting is contributing to the cautious mood, with most market participants expecting the central bank to hold interest rates steady, said Joseph Dahrieh, managing principal at Tickmill.
EDITORIAL: Disinformation campaigns are a well-established tool used by various state and non-state actors to manipulate perceptions regarding sensitive political/security issues.
The idea that Pakistan would threaten Israel with nuclear weapons in the midst of an ongoing military conflict between the two countries is absolutely absurd.
Yet two AI-generated reports claimed that Pakistan had threatened a nuclear response against Israel, generating a wave of disinformation on social media, which would have remained ignored but for the fact that a mainstream British tabloid Daily Mail also chose to publish it, putting at stake Islamabad’s nuclear credibility as well as relations with other states in the Gulf region.
The devious disinformation scheme therefore was immediately debunked by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar in Monday’s session of the Senate. “Pakistan”, he said, “is a responsible nuclear state, and our nuclear and missile programme is solely for national defence and security purposes. Pakistan has not issued any statement regarding a nuclear strike on Israel.” Defence Minister Khawaja Asif also took to X to reaffirm the same stance.
Like most other Muslim countries, including Saudi Arabia, Pakistan has extended moral and diplomatic support to Iran against Israeli aggression. It has been extra-cautious in position taking, nevertheless, in certain situations at a time of heightened tensions.
For instance, when on June 12 IAEA’s board of governors voted on a resolution, submitted by the US, Britain, France and Germany declaring Iran in breach of its nuclear obligations, 19 countries voted in favour, three — Russia, China and Burkina Faso — against the resolution, while Pakistan elected to abstain along with ten other states, raising many eyebrows back at home as to why could it not stand by the side of its strategic ally, China.
The answer is obvious from the present campaign to raise concerns about Pakistan’s own nuclear programme. As a matter of fact, some sections of the Western media have often portrayed the relationship between the two nations in an exaggerated and misleading light. By framing Pakistan as an enabler of Iran’s nuclear programme they try and create a narrative that could justify sanctions or even military action.
It is worth noting that Pakistan and Iran, the two brotherly neighbours, share a history of both cooperation and mistrust. In the present context, the reports and claims circulating in social media used anonymous sources or unverified information to fuel a false narrative.
Coming in the aftermath of the recent Pak-India military standoff, the accusation seems to be aimed at creating fear about Pakistan’s nuclear capability in the wider world. That made it necessary for Ishaq Dar to dispel the disinformation surrounding Pakistan’s nuclear stance.
Islamabad’s nuclear policy is designed to maintain a balance of power with its much bigger traditional rival. Our nuclear deterrence is, and has always been, focused on the security threat posed by India; it has nothing to do with Israel or any other country. Hence claims to the contrary should be carefully scrutinised by responsible media organisations and other interested parties, paying attention to geopolitical games at play in the Middle East and South Asia.
EDITORIAL: The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decided to keep the policy rate unchanged at 11 percent in spite of an increase in the Consumer Price Index (CPI) to 3.5 percent year-on-year in May 2025 (from 0.3 percent in April) — the highest since January 2024 when CPI was calculated at 2.4 percent — and more tellingly the Monetary Policy Statement (MPS) projected that “some near term volatility in inflation is expected before it gradually inches up and stabilises within 5 to 7 percent.”
The average CPI for the year 2024-25 was calculated by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) at 4.61 percent — lower than the projected increase next fiscal year.
Core inflation declined to 7.3 percent last month (May), the lowest since May 2024. But in April 2025 core inflation was 0.1 percent higher than in May — at 7.4 percent — that may have been the basis for the MPS to refer to “persistence in core inflation” though this so-called persistence was not evident in data from January to March 2025: 7.8 percent in January, 7.8 percent in February and 8.2 percent in March.
The MPS noted that real interest rate remains adequately positive to stabilise inflation; however, if CPI had been used as a yardstick to adjust the discount rate (as it was during 2019 to 2022) then it should have been raised by 25 to 50 basis points and if core inflation was used as a yardstick then it could have been reduced by 25 basis points.
This lends credence to the widely-held belief that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) did not approve any adjustment in the policy rate at this time — a decision that is inexplicable, given that the MPC met on 16 June (Monday) while a hike in domestic prices of oil and products was announced a day earlier (effective Monday) due to the rise in the international oil prices as a consequence of the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict and yet the MPS reads “energy prices continued to remain lower than last year, mainly reflecting the impact of moderation in global oil prices” — an observation that does not justify the policy rate remaining unchanged from 16 June onwards.
The influence of the IMF on the MPS is evident from its contention that “economic growth is picking up gradually and is projected to gain further traction next year, supported by the still unfolding impact of earlier policy rate cuts,” which mirrors the IMF statement in the first review documents uploaded a month ago notably, “the MPC’s decision to hold the policy rate in their March 10 meeting was appropriate, allowing time for past rate cuts to feed through to the economy.”
This growth of 2.7 percent in the outgoing year belies two macroeconomic indicators: (i) the negativity suffered by the large-scale manufacturing sector rose from negative 0.22 percent July-March 2023-24 to negative 1.47 percent in the corresponding period 2024-25 as per data uploaded by the Finance Division; and (ii) agriculture crops underperformed; however, PBS upped the livestock growth which faces challenges in terms of collecting accurate data (comprising a little over 14 percent of agriculture’s total 24 percent contribution to GDP) and services again not credibly accounted for, given that it constitutes mainly wholesale and retail trade which mainly operates outside the legal economy.
The MPS further notes that growth accelerated to 3.9 percent during the second half of 2024-25 compared to 1.4 percent in the first half, which was as per MPC expectations. However, there is little evidence of this growth spurt in the second half of this year.
Keeping the policy rate unchanged may have repercussions on yet to be approved by parliament budget 2025-26, given that the 738.677 billion-rupee lower mark-up budgeted for next fiscal year from the revised estimates of the outgoing year (in spite of a massive rise in bank borrowing to the tune of 3.438 trillion rupees) may adversely impact the budget balance sheet.
The MPS rightly noted two major positive macroeconomic outcomes: the completion of the first IMF review which led to a disbursement of one billion dollars that strengthened foreign exchange reserves (which remain largely sourced to debt); and primary surplus of 2.2 percent of GDP in the current year (a Fund condition that has led to an increased reliance on incurring debt/debt equity) budgeted at 2.4 percent in 2025-26, which will have to be reassessed if the discount rate is not lowered during the year though here the MPS has noted that this would reflect “the evolving geopolitical situation in the Middle East and some ease in the US-China trade relations.”
The SBP is tasked by the IMF to achieve what the Fund has noted in the first review: “changes to central bank communication, particularly greater clarity on the MPC’s assessment of the current and desired policy stance, have been welcome and should continue to help the public better understand the MPC’s reaction function to incoming data, and guide expectations between meetings”. This can only be described as work in progress at this point in time.
KARACHI: A schism has opened among President Donald Trump’s most devout MAGA supporters and national security conservatives over the Israel-Iran conflict, as some long-time defenders of the president’s America First mantra call him out for weighing a greater US role in the region.
Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, commentator Tucker Carlson and conservative firebrand Charlie Kirk — with legions of their own devoted followers — are reminding audiences of Trump’s 2024 promises to resist overseas military involvement after a week of deadly strikes and counter strikes between Israel and Iran, and discussion of US involvement.
On social media and their popular airwaves, questions about Trump’s stance from these central validating voices are exposing a crack in his forward guard. They are also warning that the schism could deter progress on other priorities.
“No issue currently divides the right as much as foreign policy,” Kirk wrote on X, adding he was “very concerned” that a massive split among MAGA could “disrupt our momentum and our insanely successful Presidency.” The State Department and US military last week directed a voluntary evacuation of nonessential personnel and their loved ones from some U.S. diplomatic outposts in the Middle East.
Trump on Monday abruptly departed this week’s G7 Summit in Canada due to the intensifying conflict, returning to Washington for urgent talks with his national security team. He also posted an ominous social media warning that “Everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran!”
SEOUL: North Korea on Thursday slammed Israel’s launching of strikes to spark its conflict with Iran, and warned the United States and European powers against “fanning up the flames of war”, according to a foreign ministry spokesperson.
The North expressed “serious concern” over “Israel’s military attack and resolutely denounces it,” the spokesperson said, adding that Israel’s killing of civilians was “an unpardonable crime against humanity.”
“The illegal act of state-sponsored terrorism by Israel (is) raising the danger of a new all-out war in the Middle East region,” said the statement, which was published by state-run news agency KCNA.
Israel on Friday launched strikes that it said targeted Iran’s nuclear programme, sparking six days of continuing exchanges that have seen both sides firing salvoes of missiles at each other.
Iran said Sunday that Israeli strikes had killed at least 224 people, including military commanders, nuclear scientists and civilians. It has not issued an updated toll since then.
Since Friday, at least 24 people have been killed in Israel and hundreds wounded, according to the Israeli government. Those casualties also reportedly include civilians.
North Korea has in recent years grown closer to Russia, supporting its military operations against Ukraine in Moscow’s grinding war with that country.
Russia and Iran in January inked a far-ranging strategic partnership agreement to broaden military ties, and Kyiv and its allies have long accused Iran of supplying Russia with drones and short-range missiles.
US President Donald Trump has fuelled speculation about the US joining its key ally Israel in military action against Iran, saying Wednesday that his patience had “run out” with Tehran, but that it was still not too late for talks.
He later said he had not yet made a decision on whether to join Israel in bombing Iran and warned that the country’s current leadership could fall as a result of the war.
Pyongyang warned Trump and others against joining Israel’s war.
“The present grave situation witnessed by the world clearly proves that Israel, supported and patronized by the US and the West, is a cancer-like entity for the peace in the Middle East and a chief culprit of destroying global peace and security,” said the foreign ministry spokesperson.
“The international community is strictly watching the US and Western forces fanning up the flames of war, taking issue with the legitimate sovereign right and exercise of the right to self-defence of Iran, the victim,” they added.
The spokesperson said actions by the United States and European powers were “pushing the situation in the Middle East to an uncontrollable catastrophic phase”.