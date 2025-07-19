APTMA approaches Aurangzeb: Call to issue SRO issuance to impose 18pc sales tax on cotton fibre, yarn, & greige cloth imports

ISLAMABAD: All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) has approached Finance Minister, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb to issue an SRO (Statuary Regulatory Order) for the imposition of 18% sales tax on cotton fiber, yarn, and greige cloth imports without further delay.

In a letter to Finance Minister, Chairman APTMA, Kamran Arshad has drawn his attention to the commitment made in the Federal Budget 2025–26 to impose 18% sales tax on all imports of cotton fiber, yarn of all kinds, and greige fabric, while retaining these items under the Export Facilitation Scheme (EFS).

“Our original request was for their complete exclusion from the EFS considering the damage caused by unnecessary imports to the domestic industry. Nevertheless, the important correction of equalizing the tax treatment of local and imported supplies for exports was pledged during announcement and presentation of the budget,” Chairman APTMA said adding that it has now been a month and a half since the Budget speech and almost three weeks since the Budget was passed; in accordance with the Deputy Prime Minister’s Committee’s decision, sales tax was to be imposed from July 15, onwards and this date has also passed. Yet the requisite SRO has not been issued.

The Association further stated that delay coincides with the arrival of the new cotton crop, for which there are no buyers in the market. The tax disparity has eroded demand for locally grown cotton and domestically manufactured yarn and greige cloth.

Given the continued uncertainty regarding the imposition of equivalent sales tax on imports, traders and mills are unwilling to off-take the new crop. Textiles account for over half of Pakistan's exports and represent one of the few sectors showing robust growth-exports increased by $1.5 billion in FY 2024–25. However, during the same period, textile sector imports rose by approximately US$1.5-2 billion, yielding a net loss for the balance of payments.

The current account remains precariously balanced due to temporarily low international oil and gas prices. This situation cannot be sustained in the medium or long term. Pakistan must increase the share for domestic value addition in its exports, yet current policy incentives run counter to that objective.

“We submit that any further delay in issuing the promised SRO will exacerbate mill closures, businessmen migrating abroad, and the loss of hundreds of thousands of jobs. To safeguard the livelihood of our growers, spinners, and exporters-and to uphold the Federal Government’s own fiscal and export targets we request that the SRO for imposition of 18% sales tax on cotton fibre, yarn, and greige cloth imports be issued without further delay,” he maintained.

