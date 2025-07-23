Only 78 MNAs attend all sittings in 17th budget session: FAFEN

ISLAMABAD: As many as 78 (25 percent) members of the National Assembly (MNAs) attended all sittings, whereas, 10 (three percent) did not attend any sitting during the 17th budget session of the National Assembly that spanned over 13 sittings from June 5 to 27, 2025, a Free and Fair Election Network (FAFEN)’s report said on Tuesday.

The attendance of members kept fluctuating during the budget session, it added.

The budget session began on a high note, with 83 percent attendance recorded during the first sitting when the Finance Bill, 2025, was introduced.

However, as the House progressed into the general discussion on the budget, attendance declined, hitting the lowest 57 percent on the third sitting.

The attendance resurged again at 79 percent on the final day of the general discussion, which also included deliberations on Senate recommendations and charged expenditures.

A remarkable increase was observed towards the end of the session, with attendance rising above 90 percent during the voting on demands for grants and the Finance Bill.

The highest attendance was 93 percent recorded on the day the Finance Bill was passed.

The lawmakers raised concern on the absence of government ministers during the budget discussion, prompting the chair to direct the government members holding finance-related portfolios to come to the floor of the House.

An analysis of the attendance and the leaves applications read during the proceedings shows that 235 members 75 percent of the current strength missed at least one sitting during the session. However, only 79 (34 percent) of them submitted an application seeking leave from the House for their absence. A total of 22 female MNAs including 19 on reserved seats and three on general seats (41 percent of total female membership) attended all sittings. Among seven minority members, all attended more than half of the sittings including three MNAs who have attended all sittings. Regionally, across all provinces, the majority of MNAs attended more than half of the sittings.

The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) recorded the highest percentage, with all three of its MNAs attending every session.

In Sindh, 68 MNAs (86 percent) attended more than half of the sittings, including 20 who were present at all.

Punjab saw 140 MNAs (85 percent) attend more than half of the sittings, with 37 attending every session.

From Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 39 MNAs attended more than half of the sittings, including 15 who were present at all.

In Balochistan, 15 MNAs (75 percent) participated in more than half of the sittings.

The majority of lawmakers from the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians (PPPP), Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQMP), and Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) attended more than half of the sittings.

The federal minister for Finance and Revenue, who is a senator, attended nine (69 percent) sittings.

The minister of State and the Parliamentary Secretary for Finance and Revenue, both of whom are MNAs, were present in 11 sittings (85 percent).

Notably, the federal minister for Economic Affairs, also a Senator, did not attend any sitting during the session, despite his portfolio closely related to the issues discussed during the budget session.

