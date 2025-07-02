AIRLINK 152.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-1.15%)
BOP 11.54 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (5.68%)
CNERGY 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
CPHL 92.60 Increased By ▲ 6.93 (8.09%)
FCCL 46.01 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.68%)
FFL 16.06 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.9%)
FLYNG 56.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.77%)
HUBC 138.69 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.58%)
HUMNL 12.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
KEL 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.16%)
KOSM 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.76%)
MLCF 83.98 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.64%)
OGDC 222.25 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.31%)
PACE 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
PAEL 41.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
PIAHCLA 21.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.7%)
PIBTL 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
POWER 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.39%)
PPL 170.90 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (0.61%)
PRL 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.5%)
PTC 24.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.35%)
SEARL 98.01 Increased By ▲ 8.91 (10%)
SSGC 44.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.27%)
SYM 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.67%)
TELE 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.91%)
TPLP 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.61%)
TRG 58.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1%)
WAVESAPP 9.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.23%)
YOUW 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.71%)
BR100 13,291 Increased By 222.3 (1.7%)
BR30 38,865 Increased By 318.8 (0.83%)
KSE100 130,344 Increased By 2144.6 (1.67%)
KSE30 39,908 Increased By 803.3 (2.05%)
Jul 02, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Pakistan’s e-commerce sector faces operational costs surge amid new taxes

Gohar Ali Khan Published 02 Jul, 2025 08:21pm

The cost of doing business for Pakistan’s e-commerce sector has significantly increased following the imposition of new taxes on courier services under the Finance Act 2025, it was learnt on Wednesday.

According to industry stakeholders, logistic service is one of the key expenses the sector has seen increase in, due to 2% withholding tax and 2% sales tax on delivery of different items based on Cash on Delivery (COD).

Courier companies have begun deducting these taxes from online sellers, in compliance with new regulations approved in the federal budget as the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has designated courier companies as collection agents, given that they hold sellers’ invoices and act as intermediaries.

Is the budget changing how government views e-commerce?

As per the Finance Bill, these companies are now responsible for collecting and depositing the relevant taxes on behalf of e-commerce sellers.

Pakistan E-commerce Association (PEA) president Omer Mubeen warned that the new tax measures would shrink profit margins and put an additional burden on customers.

Online sellers slash their margins to offer discounts and free delivery to attract customers, now they have limited options to continue their businesses as compared to physical retail shops paying nothing in taxes.

While large e-commerce marketplaces may be able to absorb some of the increased costs internally, small and medium-sized (SME) sellers are expected to pass on the financial impact to consumers in order to stay afloat.

“The rising cost of taxes, coupled with increasing fuel prices and utility charges, particularly electricity, gas, and internet are further squeezing already narrow profit margins for online businesses in Pakistan,” he said.

Mubeen urged the government to provide a transition period for sellers to register with tax authorities and proposed that the 2% withholding tax should be waived for registered merchants. He also recommended introducing a nominal 0.25% income tax for compliant sellers to ease their financial burden and encourage documentation and digitisation.

Courier companies have also started advising e-commerce businesses and individual sellers to complete tax registration in order to continue availing delivery services. Without proper registration, courier companies and online marketplaces will not be authorised to process or ship such orders.

However, one-time sellers and women selling goods from their homes will be exempted from mandatory registration under the new e-commerce tax rules.

Usman Akhtar, a Lahore-based e-commerce entrepreneur, expressed concerns over the new taxes, stating that thousands of budding online sellers, many of whom are students or young professionals, have invested time and capital to build sustainable businesses. He described the new taxes as “discouraging” for emerging entrepreneurs.

“These young sellers are now forced to bear additional tax costs and navigate a complex registration process that may not be feasible for many,” he said.

Akhtar said while other countries incentivise e-commerce and digital sectors through tax holidays and support policies to foster entrepreneurship and employment, Pakistan’s short-term revenue-driven approach threatens long-term growth potential.

The government should analyse the market trends of e-commerce growth in Pakistan, independently and review its decision to end taxes on online business across the country at least for the next five years.

Taxing the digital frontier: Pakistan’s bold move to tap e-commerce and online revenues

Online sellers slash their margins to offer discounts and free delivery to attract customers, now they have limited options to continue their businesses as compared to physical retail shops paying nothing in taxes.

According to estimates, Pakistan’s e-commerce sector has grown over 35% annually in the past five years. Today, over 100,000 micro and small online sellers are active, supporting incomes for more than a million people nationwide.

The market share of e-commerce carried out on COD model stands over 90% in Pakistan. The country’s total market size is estimated at Rs2.2 trillion ($7.7 billion), which is under 2% of the national gross domestic product (GDP) and trailing behind regional peers.

e commerce Federal Board of Revenue FBR e commerce sector cost of doing business Budget 2025 26 Federal Budget 2025 26 logistic services courier companies Finance Act 2025 Pakistan's e commerce sector operational costs surge online sellers Pakistan E commerce Association Omer Mubeen e commerce marketplaces

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan’s e-commerce sector faces operational costs surge amid new taxes

PSX soars: KSE-100 settles above 130,000 level

Pakistan’s trade deficit surges 9% YoY to $26.3bn in FY25

Quad ministers condemn April attack in IIOJK without naming Pakistan

Two firms found guilty of Rs1.13bn anti-competitive pact in pharmaceutical sector

OCAC seeks SIFC intervention over petroleum levy on furnace oil

Pakistan flash floods, heavy rain kill 64 in a week: govt

Overseas Pakistanis offered 120-day tax-free mobile registration facility

NDMA issues heavy rain forecast, flood alerts for several regions

Assistant Commissioner among 4 killed in Bajaur blast

National Saving Schemes: CDNS lowers rates of return

Read more stories