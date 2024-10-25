AGL 37.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.71%)
AIRLINK 133.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.96 (-2.16%)
BOP 5.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
CNERGY 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
DCL 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.51%)
DFML 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-3.08%)
DGKC 87.38 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (2.19%)
FCCL 33.91 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (7.31%)
FFBL 64.86 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (5.12%)
FFL 9.97 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (8.37%)
HUBC 105.19 Decreased By ▼ -3.56 (-3.27%)
HUMNL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.95%)
KEL 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-5.79%)
KOSM 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.16%)
MLCF 37.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.34%)
NBP 67.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.19%)
OGDC 177.00 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.56%)
PAEL 25.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.52%)
PIBTL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.36%)
PPL 135.75 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (1.69%)
PRL 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.33%)
PTC 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.69%)
SEARL 65.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-2.61%)
TELE 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.83%)
TOMCL 35.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.05%)
TPLP 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.6%)
TREET 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.64%)
TRG 47.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-3.65%)
UNITY 25.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.98%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.26%)
BR100 9,666 Increased By 79.8 (0.83%)
BR30 28,768 Decreased By -23 (-0.08%)
KSE100 89,994 Increased By 1048 (1.18%)
KSE30 28,395 Increased By 352.5 (1.26%)
Oct 25, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Perspectives

Dengue fever, malaria, Chikungunya: some of the many battles Karachi is fighting

Dr Sarah Mansoor Published October 25, 2024 Updated October 25, 2024 11:08pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Karachi, home to over 20.4 million, is Pakistan’s most populous city, and bustling with life, culture, and diversity.

Yet, beneath this vibrant surface lies a persistent threat: endemic diseases such as dengue fever, malaria, and chikungunya.

These diseases are vector borne and spread when a mosquito bites an infected person and then a non-infected person.

However, a cleaner Karachi could significantly reduce the risk of these diseases. These mosquitoes thrive in urban areas and rest indoors in dark areas for example under beds, behind curtains and in closets. They lay their eggs in water-filled containers inside homes or in areas of water dwellings.

WHO certifies Egypt as malaria-free

Urban sanitation plays a critical role in public health.

In Karachi, the accumulation of garbage and stagnant water, particularly after the monsoon rains, have created ideal breeding grounds for disease-carrying mosquitoes. Dengue fever and Chikungunya both are transmitted by the Aedes aegypti mosquito, which thrives in environments where water collects. Similarly, malaria, is also transmitted through Anopheles mosquitoes, and this too, is influenced by the presence of stagnant water and inadequate waste management.

Sindh reports 106,684 malaria cases in last week

In Karachi, the responsibility for waste management and sanitation falls under various local authorities. Unfortunately, these bodies have often struggled with inadequate resources, mismanagement, and lack of coordination.

To effectively combat these endemic diseases, local governments must prioritise regular garbage collection, drainage maintenance, public awareness campaigns and more effective collaborations with the Health Departments.

At an individual level, as recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO), people should remove any object that may store water from inside their homes as well as outside. These include flower vases and saucers, discarded bottles and tins, discarded tyres, drums for collecting rainwater.

Dengue virus spreading at alarming rate in ICT

The remaining essential containers should be emptied and cleaned and scrubbed (to remove eggs) at least once a week. People should wear long-sleeved clothing and use effective mosquito repellants as protecting yourself from mosquito bites is important. People who sleep outdoors should use mosquito nets as that will provide additional protection.

The endemic diseases affecting Karachi are not just a consequence of environmental factors but also a reflection of inadequate urban management.

PMD issues dengue outbreak warning for October

A cleaner Karachi, facilitated by proactive local government initiatives and community engagement, could significantly reduce the burden of diseases like dengue, malaria, and Chikungunya. By prioritising sanitation and fostering a collective responsibility towards cleanliness, Karachi can protect its residents from these preventable diseases and pave the way for a healthier future.

Let’s hope policymakers pay heed as Karachi needs to have fewer problems to deal with.

The article does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Business Recorder or its owners

Dr Sarah Mansoor

The writer is a consultant family medicine at AKUH, Karachi

Comments

200 characters

Dengue fever, malaria, Chikungunya: some of the many battles Karachi is fighting

KSE-100 closes shy of record 90,000 mark, continues winning streak amid strong buying

SC holds full court reference for outgoing CJP Qazi Faez Isa

Four cops injured as convoy of prison vans attacked near Sangjiani: police

Imran Khan’s sisters Aleema, Uzma released after court approves bail

Gaza rescuers say children among 20 killed in Israeli strikes on Khan Yunis

Trump, Harris tied 47%-47% in final CNN poll

Rupee gains against US dollar

Lotte Chemical’s profit plunges 75% in 3QCY24

OGDC’s profit down 16% in 1QFY25 amid lower sales

China to offer Taliban tariff-free trade as it inches closer to isolated resource-rich regime

Read more stories