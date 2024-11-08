Thinking of travelling to Dubai? here are some recommendations this season

As we wait for the weather to temper down in this part of the world, there is no reason we cannot make travel plans even if it’s a short, quick sojourn to Dubai.

Recently ranked highest for the Ease of Entry in the Kearney’s yearly Global Cities Report, along with Abu Dhabi, the city has fast-gained a reputation for attracting and retaining global talent, as the city realises its ambitious growth and expansion plans.

Along with expanding on businesses and cultural events, the city is also rapidly building infrastructure to house new residents and the increasing influx of tourists.

Last year, Dubai welcomed a record 17 million visitors, and this year is set to surpass it. Needless to say, Dubai’s hospitality sector is also booming, with 5-star hotels especially noting a 111.4% increase.

If you are planning to travel to Dubai in the next few weeks or months, here are some tips on how to get around and what to do:

A view of Aura Skypool Dubai

Logistics:

Gone are the days when you have to hail a taxi on the road.

As soon as you get in, download the Careem app to streamline your ride-hailing. Dubai International Airport (DXB) – even with its record-breaking passengers – already has plenty taxis waiting outside, so no need to do so from there.

Most major malls have a dedicated pick-up and drop-off point for riders, so that you can even skip the taxi queue inside the malls.

All tourists arriving to Dubai receive a free DU SIM valid for 24 hours, already loaded with talk time and 10GB of data. There is an online option to extend the SIM with a credit card.

All malls and business centers have free WIFI, accessible via registering through email.

The View Palm Jumeirah

Where to go:

If you have some time to plan your trip, we would recommend making restaurant reservations as soon as you book your flights. There are a slew of new openings this year, including additions to the Michelin list. It’s the beginning of the busy season, so plan ahead.

The View Palm Jumeirah:

If heights are your thing, head straight to the observation deck offers a 360-degree panorama view of all of Dubai for AED100.

Located at 240m on level 52 of The Palm Tower, the space also houses a café, a creative exhibition, interactive aquarium-themed tunnels and a gift shop.

Aura Skypool

If you are looking for solace and relaxation away from the beach, head to the highest infinity pool in the city – offering views of the Dubai skyline, Palm Jumeirah, and the Arabian Gulf.

Reserved seating begins at AED300 with a choice of views.

Emirates Dubai Sail GP

If you are a sports fan, eat at either Toto or Tatel – both fairly new openings – owned by star sportsmen Cristiano Ronaldo and Rafael Nadal.

If you do not think you can handle the crowds at Dubai Mall, also the “most visited place on Earth’, Nakheel Mall and Marina Mall are all great alternates with an excellent variety of brands and stores. The home stores located under the stunning atrium at Dubai Hills Mall are also great.

Head over to the eateries inside Souk Al Bahar to catch views of The Dubai Fountain without the crowds.

Icons of Porsche at Dubai Design District

New Year’s Eve

This is also the season when the event calendar in Dubai begins to fill up. Plenty festivals, sporting events and cultural events are already underway.

Dubai Design Week – considered the region’s largest design fair – is set to end on Sunday,

If you are a sailing aficionado, the Emirates Dubai Sail Grand Prix will begin later this month, with F50’s racing against a backdrop of the Dubai skyline. Head over to Nikki Beach for prime views and post-race performances from Craig David among others.

If you are into exotic automobiles, head over to the Dubai Design District on November 23-24 for iconic race cars on display at Icons of Porsche.

Coke Studio Live will be holding a concert on December 8 at Coca Cola Arena. Pakistan singer Atif Aslam is slated to perform later this season. If you are headed over on New Year’s Eve, Lionel Richie is set to perform at Atlantis, The Palm.

Many restaurants and dinner clubs around town are already taking bookings for New Year’s celebrations.

Book a table for dinner at Urla, located at Address Dubai Mall, for unadulterated views of the eponymous New Years Eve fireworks at the Burj Khalifa.

Among other performers, Ricky Martin will hold a concert in December, while if you were one of the lucky ones to get a hold of Coldplay tickets for January, plan ahead to beat the traffic into Abu Dhabi.

Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) begins on December 6, until January 12, offering excellent deals for the whole family, as well as live entertainment and outdoor markets and pop-ups.

The Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships will begin on February 16, attracting top international players. Tickets are on sale now.

Art Dubai – the region’s premier art fair – will take place in April, after the Eid holidays, marking the end of the cultural calendar.

