Dec 15, 2024
Business & Finance Print 2024-12-15

SBP urged to cut policy rate by 500bps

Recorder Report Published 15 Dec, 2024 02:50am

HYDETRABAD: As Coordinator Businessman Panel Progressive, Adeel Siddiqui, urge the government to take bold action to support economic growth by reducing the policy rate by 500 basis points.

This substantial reduction is crucial for stimulating economic activities, benefiting both businesses and consumers, and driving our nation towards prosperity.

He said the current economic landscape demands swift and decisive action. A timely reduction in the policy rate will not only improve economic stability but also demonstrate the effectiveness of recent policy measures. With the Consumer Price Index (CPI) already reduced to 4.9% year-on-year, this positive development showcases our economic planners’ diligence and the business community’s resilience.

