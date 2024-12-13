AGL 39.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.07%)
AIRLINK 189.90 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.25%)
BOP 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-4.74%)
CNERGY 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.94%)
DCL 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
DFML 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.44%)
DGKC 106.06 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-2.37%)
FCCL 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.31%)
FFBL 93.68 Increased By ▲ 3.77 (4.19%)
FFL 14.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
HUBC 122.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.6%)
HUMNL 14.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.11%)
KEL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.95%)
KOSM 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.45%)
MLCF 48.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.66%)
NBP 72.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-3.43%)
OGDC 224.00 Increased By ▲ 10.59 (4.96%)
PAEL 33.64 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.97%)
PIBTL 9.68 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (6.73%)
PPL 204.00 Increased By ▲ 4.07 (2.04%)
PRL 33.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.62%)
PTC 26.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.95%)
SEARL 116.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.13%)
TELE 9.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.23%)
TOMCL 36.60 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (3.33%)
TPLP 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-4.14%)
TREET 24.52 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (10%)
TRG 61.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.16%)
UNITY 35.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-2.56%)
WTL 1.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.56%)
BR100 12,150 Decreased By -15.1 (-0.12%)
BR30 38,093 Increased By 312.6 (0.83%)
KSE100 114,302 Increased By 121.3 (0.11%)
KSE30 35,805 Increased By 104.1 (0.29%)
Dec 13, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold falls massive Rs5,000 per tola in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published December 13, 2024 Updated December 13, 2024 05:56pm

Gold prices in Pakistan fell significantly on Friday in line with their decline in the international rate. In the local market, gold price per tola stood at Rs277,800 after a single-day fall of Rs5,000.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs238,169, with a decrease of Rs4,286, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Thursday, gold price per tola had increased by Rs2,300 in Pakistan.

The international rate of gold decreased on Friday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $2,666 per ounce (with a premium of $20) after it fell $50 during the day.

Silver rates decreased by Rs50 to settle at Rs3,400 per tola.

Gold Gold Prices Pakistan Gold Rates gold market US gold gold price commodities gold rates bullion Gold trade gold rate gold markets US gold prices US gold rates Global Gold prices gold prices in Pakistan gold per tola US gold price Asia Gold price gold rates in Pakistan global market gold prices asian gold global market gold price international gold rate gold per 10 gram gold in Pakistan global gold rates Pakistan gold rate gold price per tola gold commodity Global gold price local gold prices silver prices in Pakistan

Comments

200 characters

Gold falls massive Rs5,000 per tola in Pakistan

World Bank approves $240mn for WASH services in Karachi

Stocks stage comeback after initial selling at PSX

May 9 riots: SC conditionally allows military courts to announce verdicts

Rupee records marginal increase against US dollar

Senate unanimously passes National Forensic Agency Bill, 2024

OGDCL discovers hydrocarbon reserves in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Out of 2.32mn freelancers, only 38,000 hold bank accounts in Pakistan, PM Committee told

Pakistan’s LAAM Technologies raises $5.5mn seed funding

Israeli strike on Gaza post office kills 30 Palestinians

Read more stories