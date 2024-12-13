Gold falls massive Rs5,000 per tola in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan fell significantly on Friday in line with their decline in the international rate. In the local market, gold price per tola stood at Rs277,800 after a single-day fall of Rs5,000.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs238,169, with a decrease of Rs4,286, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Thursday, gold price per tola had increased by Rs2,300 in Pakistan.

The international rate of gold decreased on Friday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $2,666 per ounce (with a premium of $20) after it fell $50 during the day.

Silver rates decreased by Rs50 to settle at Rs3,400 per tola.