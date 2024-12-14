AGL 39.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.05%)
AIRLINK 189.85 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.22%)
BOP 9.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-4.93%)
CNERGY 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.77%)
DCL 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
DFML 41.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.17%)
DGKC 105.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.64 (-2.43%)
FCCL 37.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-2.25%)
FFBL 93.41 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (3.89%)
FFL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
HUBC 122.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-0.75%)
HUMNL 14.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.97%)
KEL 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
KOSM 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.33%)
MLCF 48.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.39%)
NBP 72.31 Decreased By ▼ -2.51 (-3.35%)
OGDC 222.95 Increased By ▲ 9.54 (4.47%)
PAEL 33.62 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.91%)
PIBTL 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (6.62%)
PPL 201.45 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (0.76%)
PRL 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.17%)
PTC 26.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.28%)
SEARL 116.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-1.12%)
TELE 9.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.53%)
TOMCL 36.61 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (3.36%)
TPLP 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-4.93%)
TREET 24.49 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (9.87%)
TRG 61.36 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.76%)
UNITY 36.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.72%)
WTL 1.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 12,150 Decreased By -15.1 (-0.12%)
BR30 38,093 Increased By 312.6 (0.83%)
KSE100 114,302 Increased By 121.3 (0.11%)
KSE30 35,805 Increased By 104.1 (0.29%)
Dec 14, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-12-14

Dr Fouzia Siddiqui’s passport: IHC directs Foreign Affairs secy to ensure return

Terence J Sigamony Published 14 Dec, 2024 08:43am

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) directed the Foreign Affairs secretary to ensure the return of Dr Fouzia Siddiqui’s passport, the sister of Dr Aafia Siddiqui currently incarcerated in the United States.

A single bench of Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan, on Friday, heard a constitutional petition of Dr Fowzia Siddiqui who moved the court through her lawyer Imran Shafiq advocate.

Dr Fouzia Siddiqui, her counsel Imran Shafiq, Munawar Iqbal Duggal, and other concerned parties attended the proceedings.

During the hearing, Dr Fouzia Siddiqui informed that her visa had been issued, but her passport was not being returned. The court then directed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to facilitate the return of her passport and directed the foreign secretary to ensure compliance.

The IHC bench was also told that the delegation has met Dr Aafia in jail but it reached US with a delay of five days while Dr Fouzia Siddiqui, sister of Dr Aafia could not join the delegation due to her visa issue.

Later, the bench deferred hearing of the case directing the foreign secretary to address Dr Fouzia’s visa issue.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

IHC Foreign Affairs Dr Aafia Siddiqui Dr Fouzia Siddiqui

Comments

200 characters

Dr Fouzia Siddiqui’s passport: IHC directs Foreign Affairs secy to ensure return

Chinese investors ink five MoUs in Karachi

Govt envisages increasing IT sector exports to $4.2bn

New corridors being added: Minister unveils plans for CPEC upgrade in Phase-II

DPF jumps 48pc to Rs148bn by FY24-end

Madrassah registration: President says ‘new law is unnecessary’

Captive power plants: Govt talking with IMF, others to avoid closure

MoEA concerned about slow work at DHP

Income Tax Ordinance 2001: Commissioner does not fall under definition of ‘person’: ATIR Islamabad

Pak-EU ties make significant strides since grant of GSP

Various areas: Pakistan, Tajikistan agree to boost cooperation

Read more stories