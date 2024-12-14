Dr Fouzia Siddiqui’s passport: IHC directs Foreign Affairs secy to ensure return

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) directed the Foreign Affairs secretary to ensure the return of Dr Fouzia Siddiqui’s passport, the sister of Dr Aafia Siddiqui currently incarcerated in the United States.

A single bench of Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan, on Friday, heard a constitutional petition of Dr Fowzia Siddiqui who moved the court through her lawyer Imran Shafiq advocate.

Dr Fouzia Siddiqui, her counsel Imran Shafiq, Munawar Iqbal Duggal, and other concerned parties attended the proceedings.

During the hearing, Dr Fouzia Siddiqui informed that her visa had been issued, but her passport was not being returned. The court then directed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to facilitate the return of her passport and directed the foreign secretary to ensure compliance.

The IHC bench was also told that the delegation has met Dr Aafia in jail but it reached US with a delay of five days while Dr Fouzia Siddiqui, sister of Dr Aafia could not join the delegation due to her visa issue.

Later, the bench deferred hearing of the case directing the foreign secretary to address Dr Fouzia’s visa issue.

