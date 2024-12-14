AGL 39.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.07%)
Markets Print 2024-12-14

PM orders reduction in power tariffs

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 14 Dec, 2024 06:46am

ISLAMABAD: In a bid to bring down the soaring electricity tariffs, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed the concerned authorities on Friday to take measures to further lower power tariffs and accelerate execution of the action plan for upcoming power generation projects.

Presiding over a meeting to review the future electricity and power initiatives of the country, he emphasised the need for prioritising low-cost power projects based on local resources.

The prime minister was informed about the progress of the ongoing hydro power projects across the country.

PM Sharif said that the low-cost power project produce environment-friendly and affordable electricity. He directed that the current electricity generation capacity should also be shifted to solar energy.

Electricity is being generated worldwide from sustainable and cost-effective solar energy sources, he remarked, emphasising that Pakistan is particularly fortunate due to its significant potential for harnessing solar energy.

The premier was also briefed on the progress of phasing out inefficient power plants that consume more fuel but produce less electricity. He ordered the immediate closure of such outdated power plants, adding that closing these plants would not only save valuable foreign exchange, but also reduce electricity costs for consumers.

Sharif directed the authorities for immediate action be taken against all officials deliberately obstructing reforms in the power sector.

He also directed that reforms in the electricity transmission system be expedited.

“The power transmission system should be upgraded according to international standards,” he said, and directed swift implementation of a system based on modern technology for the selection and transmission of low-cost electricity.

He issued directives to complete all measures for the reform of the power sector within the specified timeline.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Water and Power Awais Khan Leghari, Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Cheema, Minister for Petroleum Musadik Malik, and other officials.

