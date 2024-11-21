The future of energy needs women: why gender equality must power the 3x renewables goal

As world leaders and environmental advocates gather for COP29, the climate summit’s ambitions will be loftier than ever: pushing for a global transition to renewable energy sources that will be three times faster by 2050. The 3x renewables target—accelerating the shift to wind, solar, hydro, and other sustainable sources—is a bold response to our deepening climate crisis, but one critical question remains: who will drive this transformation?

If the energy sector truly aims for inclusive and sustainable change, it must prioritize the participation of women in every facet of its workforce. In Pakistan, my recent work on the HerEnergy study has uncovered systemic gender barriers that threaten to hinder not only Pakistan’s renewable ambitions but also the broader global push for sustainability. From cultural and infrastructural challenges to limited access to technical training and career development, the landscape for women in Pakistan’s energy sector reflects a much larger, global issue. As COP29 focuses on climate goals, gender inclusiveness must be recognized as essential to achieving them.

According to the HerEnergy study, gender inequality in Pakistan’s energy sector remains stubbornly high, with women making up merely 4% of technical roles. This is not a localized problem; globally, women hold just 16% of jobs in the energy workforce, and an even smaller fraction occupy decision-making positions. This staggering underrepresentation reflects an industry structured around longstanding biases that routinely exclude women from technical and leadership roles. In our survey of Pakistani energy professionals, many women reported being assigned to “soft” office positions while men dominated field and technical jobs.

Such disparities are not just unfair—they’re detrimental. For Pakistan, where renewable energy expansion is essential to stabilizing a struggling power grid and mitigating climate impacts, a diverse workforce is crucial. Global climate goals, like the 3x renewables target, require innovation, fresh perspectives, and massive workforce expansion. To succeed, we can’t afford to leave half of the potential talent pool untapped.

To this end, policies are central to driving inclusion. Countries pushing for renewable energy must also push for gender-sensitive workforce policies. Pakistan’s energy sector policies are either ineffective or nonexistent when it comes to gender inclusivity. Basic facilities that would make technical workplaces more accessible to women, such as separate restrooms, nursing rooms, or safe transport to remote sites, are often absent.

Anti-harassment policies exist, but implementation remains a challenge, with many women reporting that they feel unsupported or unsafe in male-dominated environments.

Addressing these structural barriers is not merely a matter of equality but one of necessity. Countries that commit to gender-sensitive policies, provide training, and enforce anti-harassment protections will find themselves at a significant advantage in achieving COP29’s ambitious goals. Policies must also incentivize female representation at decision-making levels. Currently, less than 12% of leadership positions in Pakistan’s energy sector are held by women, yet women’s perspectives on energy sustainability and access can be invaluable in shaping strategies that benefit everyone.

The challenges women face in Pakistan’s energy sector extend beyond policies and into education and training. Our study found that many women entering the field feel underprepared for technical roles due to a lack of hands-on, practical training in fields like engineering. While the number of women with STEM degrees is slowly increasing, many are still unprepared for real-world applications, often relegated to less challenging roles due to a perceived lack of technical skills.

Data from the HerEnergy study show that while Pakistan’s energy sector lags in gender diversity, women who work in renewables are overwhelmingly driven and passionate about creating positive change. Renewable energy—particularly solar and wind—holds unique opportunities for women. It’s an emerging field with less entrenched gender roles, and with the right support, it could serve as a gateway for female engineers, scientists, and policymakers to rise to prominence. Investing in gender-sensitive education programs and providing specialized training for women can transform this narrative. We need a generation of women skilled and ready to take on technical and field roles in renewable energy—whether working on solar panels in remote areas, operating wind farms, or leading research in hydroelectric power. By equipping women with the necessary skills, we can help build a workforce that not only meets 3x renewables targets but also reshapes the future of energy with innovative, inclusive ideas.

At COP29, nations must not only commit to renewables but also to ensuring that women play an integral role in this shift. As Pakistan and the world strive to meet 2050 targets, now is the time for tangible commitments: gender parity in technical roles, representation in leadership, and robust policies that protect and empower women in the workplace.

