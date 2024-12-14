Gold prices fall

KARACHI: Gold prices saw a mammoth fall on Friday after the global bullion market tumbled to recede below $ 2,700 per ounce, traders said.

After losing Rs 5,000 per tola and Rs 4,286 per 10 grams, gold prices now reached Rs 277,800 and Rs 238,169, respectively.

The global bullion value suddenly declined by $ 50, standing for $ 2,666 per ounce with silver available at $ 31 per ounce. Domestic silver prices also lost Rs 50 to $ 3,400 per tola and Rs 43 to Rs 2,915 per 10 grams, according to All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association. However, the open market prices for gold may vary from those fixed by the association.

