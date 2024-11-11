Injectables: there are some hidden dangers with the common practice

In our part of the world, it’s all too common for patients to demand intramuscular and intravenous injections for minor ailments. This demand, combined with the readiness of many community doctors and even untrained practitioners to administer injections, has led to the widespread and deeply ingrained belief that only injections—not oral medication—can provide real relief. Although injectables may offer quick results in some cases, they are often unnecessary and can come with serious risks.

Consider the story of Ahmed (name changed for privacy), who visited a local clinic for moderate back pain.

His doctor prescribed an intramuscular injection of Diclofenac, a potent painkiller that provided near-instant relief. What Ahmed didn’t realise was that this injection would mark the beginning of a tragic spiral.

Unfortunately, due to either inadequate sterilization or a lack of proper hygiene, the injection site became infected. Ahmed’s condition rapidly worsened, with the infection spreading beyond the injection site to the rest of his body. By the time he reached a tertiary care hospital, the damage was extensive, and despite aggressive treatment, he passed away shortly after. Ahmed’s death left a void in the lives of his family, who were dependent on him for support.

This tragic story is not unique. Poor injection practices carry risks that go beyond localised infections. One significant danger is the potential transmission of blood-borne diseases, including viral hepatitis B and C, and HIV. In 2019, a tragic HIV outbreak in Larkana, Pakistan, highlighted the risks of unsafe injections.

Hundreds of children tested positive for HIV, primarily due to the reuse of contaminated syringes by local healthcare providers. The outbreak revealed the devastating consequences of neglecting proper sterilization practices.

Despite these known dangers, injectable treatments remain highly lucrative for many practitioners, who often prioritise financial gain over patient safety. The reuse of syringes or failure to sterilise properly can save costs, but it also puts patients at severe risk of contracting life-threatening infections.

This is especially concerning given the lack of adequate oversight and accountability for such malpractice in many areas.

Educated members of society have a role to play in addressing this issue.

They can help by discouraging the use of intravenous drips and unnecessary injections among their employees and household staff. Through community outreach and education, we can begin to dismantle the misguided belief in injectables as the only “effective” treatment. Although changing this mindset may take time, raising awareness about these preventable risks and tragic outcomes is essential. Together, we can help reduce unnecessary injections and advocate for safer healthcare practices.

