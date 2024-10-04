AGL 38.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.57%)
AIRLINK 142.98 Increased By ▲ 7.98 (5.91%)
BOP 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
CNERGY 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
DCL 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.4%)
DFML 44.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
DGKC 76.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.49%)
FCCL 26.95 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.26%)
FFBL 52.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.83%)
FFL 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
HUBC 125.51 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (1.38%)
HUMNL 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
KEL 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
KOSM 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.87%)
MLCF 34.75 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.12%)
NBP 58.71 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.38%)
OGDC 154.50 Increased By ▲ 4.55 (3.03%)
PAEL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.82%)
PIBTL 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.37%)
PPL 118.31 Increased By ▲ 6.66 (5.97%)
PRL 24.38 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.01%)
PTC 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.83%)
SEARL 56.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.56%)
TELE 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
TOMCL 34.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.46%)
TPLP 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.99%)
TREET 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.27%)
TRG 46.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.28%)
UNITY 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.31%)
WTL 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,822 Increased By 86.7 (0.99%)
BR30 26,723 Increased By 466.7 (1.78%)
KSE100 83,532 Increased By 810.2 (0.98%)
KSE30 26,710 Increased By 328 (1.24%)
Oct 04, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Perspectives

CTBCM’s impact: a promise of affordable and reliable electricity?

Bilal Hussain Published 04 Oct, 2024 09:30pm

The potential transition of Pakistan’s power sector to a competitive wholesale electricity market under the Competitive Trading Bilateral Contract Market (CTBCM) regime is expected to bring major shifts in the way electricity is priced, distributed, and consumed.

While the operationalisation of CTBCM is touted as vital for competition, privatization, efficiency, and the sustainability of Pakistan’s economy, its real-world impact on vulnerable communities remains a pressing concern. Could this much-anticipated reform truly address the issues faced by millions of Pakistanis, especially those living in high-loss, underprivileged areas?

CCP suggests govt to swiftly implement CTBCM model

Yasir Husain, an environmental consultant from Darya Lab, pointed out that the CTBCM could be a “way to decrease power prices through open market strategies,” adding that this reform could create a more competitive, consumer-centric environment.

Husain highlighted that under the CTBCM regime, wheeling—where electricity is transported from solar parks or wind farms to urban centers—offers an open and shut solution to many of the grid’s existing problems.

“High loss areas do not have energy equity and are poorer areas. Occasional power, less than twelve hours during heat waves crossing 40°C, harms human health,” he said.

Husain believes the operationalisation of the wholesale electricity market could bring innovation and lower prices, improving access to electricity for these communities.

The current situation in Pakistan’s power sector has disproportionately impacted vulnerable communities, particularly in rural or less-developed areas, where power outages are frequent, and electricity access is limited.

CTBCM test run: Nepra reserves determination on final report

With summer temperatures frequently rising above 40°C, the lack of reliable electricity exacerbates health risks.

For such communities, the CTBCM’s promise of reducing electricity costs and offering better service quality is significant. By opening up the market and allowing different energy providers to compete, the CTBCM aims to increase efficiency, reduce power outages, and lower costs. Under this model, consumers could have more options to choose energy suppliers based on price and service quality, similar to how the telecom market functions. Husain emphasises that this would “allow whole areas to choose their utility provider,” and create a more equitable energy landscape.

Under the current structure, areas with high energy losses are subject to frequent load shedding, as they do not recover costs through electricity bills due to non-payment and theft. The CTBCM regime must, when implemented, focus on fair market competition and pricing, must ensure that these regions are not left behind.

Industry leaders unite for urgent implementation of CTBCM regime

For vulnerable communities, the operationalisation of CTBCM must be accompanied by targeted interventions.

These could include incentives for private investment in modern infrastructure, smart grid technologies to monitor and reduce losses, and differential tariffs that adjust for regional disparities in service quality.

Without these measures, there is a risk that low-income areas could be further marginalised if they cannot afford to pay for electricity in a newly privatised market.

The introduction of auctions for power procurement by distribution companies (DISCOs) under the CTBCM could also help drive down electricity prices. By enabling open access to the wholesale electricity market, this approach allows energy producers to compete for contracts, fostering a more competitive environment. Husain noted that “tailored solutions” from green power companies could bring further relief, especially for those advocating for a more sustainable energy future.

Final test-run report on CTBCM: Stakeholders seek adjustments in their power tariffs

CTBCM’s open market model is poised to allow companies to transport electricity from renewable sources like solar parks and wind farms directly to consumers, thereby reducing the strain on the national grid.

For high-loss areas, this could be transformative, offering a chance for more reliable, renewable energy at a lower cost. Additionally, by fostering competition, the CTBCM could incentivise service providers to improve their offerings and reduce costs, ultimately benefiting consumers.

Why so long for Pakistan to recognise electricity competitive markets?

The global shift from vertically integrated utilities (VIUs) to competitive markets began in the 1980s, aiming to improve efficiency, reduce costs, and enhance service quality. However, Pakistan’s power sector has faced significant challenges, including government-controlled monopolies, political influence, and slow reform implementation, which have hindered competition and innovation.

The transition from VIUs to an unbundled and corporatized structure has been slow, with the power sector still dominated by government entities. This lack of competition has led to inefficiencies, bureaucratic delays, and poor service quality. Regulatory bodies in Pakistan also face challenges, as they often lack the independence and capacity to enforce transparent regulations and ensure fair competition.

Recent efforts under the CTBCM regime have focused on reforming the legal, policy, regulatory, and institutional frameworks to promote competition, protect consumer rights, and attract private investment. Key reforms include the unbundling of distribution companies, the separation of system and market operations, and the privatization of generation and distribution entities. These changes aim to create a more efficient, liquid, and stable electricity market, encouraging transparency and competition.

The adoption of competitive bidding, bilateral contracts, and open access to electricity markets is essential to fostering a competitive environment. Empowering consumers to choose their electricity suppliers based on price and service quality is expected to improve market efficiency.

Learning from global best practices, such as those in the UK, Australia, and India, can provide valuable insights for Pakistan’s power sector transformation. The transition from a monopolistic and inefficient system to a competitive, consumer-centric market is essential for the sector’s financial viability and sustainability.

The government and regulatory bodies must take swift action to ensure that the transition to a competitive wholesale electricity market does not exacerbate existing inequalities but instead offers a lifeline to those who need it most. As Husain aptly concluded, “The electricity market will bring innovation, low prices, and easier access to electricity for all.”

The article does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Business Recorder or its owners

Bilal Hussain

The writer is a Reporter at Business Recorder (Digital)

Pakistanis energy sector energy prices CTBCM energy tariffs CTBCM model

Comments

200 characters

CTBCM’s impact: a promise of affordable and reliable electricity?

Indian Foreign Minister Jaishankar to visit Pakistan for SCO summit

Oil prices set for 9% weekly gains on threat of wider war in the Middle East

Army called in ahead of SCO summit in Islamabad

Rupee records marginal improvement against US dollar

KSE-100 closes above 83k for first time on banking, oil & gas sector rally

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei says Iran’s allies ‘will not back down’ in war with Israel

Pakistan’s leather exporter announces downsizing operations amid economic challenges

Sri Lanka gets backing from IMF, bilateral creditors for $12.5bn bondholder debt rework

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,800 in Pakistan

PTI protest: PIA says all domestic, international flights operational today

Read more stories