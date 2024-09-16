Knowledge economy: a pathway towards prosperity for Pakistan

A recent ITPI report indicates that every US dollar invested in education through a ‘community school approach’ yields a return on investment of $7 to $15.

In today’s globalised world, knowledge economy represents a significant opportunity for developing countries to leapfrog traditional economic development stages and achieve sustainable growth. By harnessing the power of education, technology, and innovation, Pakistan can transform its economy and improve the living standards of its citizens. Countries with higher investments in human capital and innovation have seen substantial economic growth.

The World Bank’s Human Capital Index reveals that a one standard deviation increase in cognitive skills can lead to a two percentage point increase in annual growth rates .

Here are 6 key strategies for Pakistan to build a robust knowledge economy which may result in significant economic growth:

Investment in education and skills development

Education is the cornerstone of a knowledge economy. Pakistan must prioritise access to quality education for all its citizens. This requires not only boosting enrolment rates but also aligning the education system with the demands of the modern economy. Currently, Pakistan’s education system needs significant transformation, with minimal efforts made to enhance the quality of education being delivered. To address these challenges, Pakistan must take the following steps:

Update curriculums to include critical thinking, problem-solving, and digital literacy skills. At the moment most of the teaching and assessments revolve around rote memorisation.

Expand vocational and technical training programs to equip students with practical skills relevant to the job market of the future. Currently Pakistan lacks a vision to develop a sustainable approach to vocational education.

Strengthen higher education institutions and promote real research and development (R&D) initiatives. The Higher Education Commission (HEC) can play a pivotal role in this effort, provided it remains free from political influences and its leadership focuses on practical measures to enhance the quality of education at the higher education level.

According to UNESCO Global Education Monitoring report, each additional year of schooling raises an individual’s income by about 10%

Enhancing technological infrastructure

A robust technological infrastructure is essential for a knowledge economy. This includes reliable internet access, affordable digital devices, and modern IT systems.

Pakistan’s technological infrastructure for education has seen significant strides in recent years, though challenges remain. The government, in partnership with private sector initiatives, has expanded access to digital tools and online learning platforms, especially in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Programs like “Digital Pakistan” aimed to enhance connectivity, and initiatives such as the Prime Minister’s Laptop Scheme have provided thousands of students with devices to bridge the digital divide. However, infrastructure disparities persist between urban and rural areas, with inconsistent internet access and limited resources in many regions.

To fully realise the potential of technology in education, Pakistan must continue investing in broadband infrastructure, teacher training in digital literacy, and the development of localised e-learning content. In order to improve the infrastructure Pakistan can:

Invest in widespread broadband infrastructure to ensure that even remote areas are connected.

Implement nationwide digital literacy campaigns to ensure all citizens can utilise technology effectively.

Encourage collaborations between government and tech companies to drive technological advancement.

Fostering innovation and entrepreneurship

Innovation and entrepreneurship are the engines of a knowledge economy. Pakistan should create an environment that encourages creativity and supports new business ventures. In order to achieve this, Pakistan could:

Develop incubation centres and provide funding opportunities for startups and small businesses. The modern day digital businesses can reach the markets as far as the US and Europe without leaving their home.

Increase investment in R&D and create incentives for private sector participation in innovation. The partnership between private sector and educational institutions will lead to development of new projects and ideas.

Establish regulatory frameworks that are conducive to business development and protect intellectual property rights.

Countries that invest heavily in R&D and innovation rank higher on the Global Innovation Index and tend to have more competitive economies.

Strengthening institutions and governance

Effective institutions and good governance are crucial for the functioning of a knowledge economy. Transparent, accountable, and efficient institutions create a stable environment for economic activities. The government should:

Implement stringent anti-corruption policies to foster trust and attract investment. Move most of the public dealings to online with anonymised call centres.

Use technology to streamline public services, making them more accessible and efficient.

Develop long-term policies that provide a clear vision and consistent support for the knowledge economy.

The United Nations Development Programme’s Human Development Report shows that countries with higher levels of education and health (key components of the knowledge economy) have higher Human Development Index (HDI) scores.

Encouraging global connectivity and partnerships

Global connectivity and partnerships can accelerate the development of a knowledge economy by providing access to new markets, technologies, and expertise.

Participate in international research projects and global tech initiatives. Some universities in Pakistan have the infrastructure and capability to collaborate with international research partners but due to lack of initiatives and will, there is little done on this front. More universities should partner with western universities to benefit from joint research outcomes.

Develop trade policies that facilitate the exchange of technology and expertise.

Leverage the skills and knowledge of the diaspora community by creating platforms for collaboration and investment.

Promoting inclusive growth

A knowledge economy should benefit all segments of society. Ensuring that growth is inclusive helps to sustain long-term economic development and social stability.

Ensure that all citizens, regardless of their socio-economic status, have access to education and technological resources.

Implement programs that support women, rural communities, and other marginalised groups in participating in the knowledge economy.

Develop social safety nets to protect those who may be adversely affected by the transition to a knowledge economy.

Developing a knowledge economy is a multifaceted endeavour that requires strategic investments in education, technology, and innovation. By fostering an environment that supports learning, creativity, and entrepreneurship, developing countries can unlock new economic opportunities and drive sustainable growth. It is a journey that demands visionary leadership, collaborative efforts, and unwavering commitment to inclusive development.

The article does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Business Recorder or its owners