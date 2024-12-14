AGL 39.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.07%)
Business & Finance Print 2024-12-14

Kohat Textile Mills installs 3MW new solar plant

Recorder Report Published 14 Dec, 2024 08:07am

PESHAWAR: Kohat Textile Mills Limited, a subsidiary of the Saif Group has installed 3 megawatts additional solar energy capacity plant raising total capacity to 5.1 megawatts to reduce the production cost of the unit.

The project has been implemented in collaboration with Sky Electric (Pvt) Limited.

The inauguration of the additional solar capacity was performed by the Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi at the premises of the mills in Kohat, the other day.

Besides, the Patron-in-Chief of the Saif Group Salim Saifullah Khan and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) KTM Limited Barrister Assad Saifullah Khan, local elites and a large number of the general public were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi congratulated the management of the unit and said that the accomplishment has not only elevated Kohat Textile Mills Limited to the prestigious position of being the first industrial unit in the province to operate with 100% solar energy, rather also sets an inspiring precedent for others to follow.

He said Saifullah family has always been a driving force for positive change in our region. Their dedication to uplifting the socioeconomic landscape of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is well-known. Whether it’s through innovative business ventures or their unwavering support for the people, they have consistently shown what it means to lead with heart and vision. This solar project, he is yet another shining example of their forward-thinking leadership.

The Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said that in the challenging times, especially for industries, energy costs are very high, and the riffle effects are felt across businesses and households alike. But, projects that initiated by the Saif Group remind that there is hope, and there are solutions.

By increasing their solar capacity to 5.1 MW, KTM limited is not just securing its energy needs-it also taking a bold step towards a cleaner and greener future.

Textile sector, he said in particular holds so much potential and provides livelihood to thousands of families and contribute significantly to the national economy. However, stressed for the usage of the modern technology and sustainable practices to keep, this sector thriving.

The Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assured full support to the group on behalf of the federal government with the commitment creating business friendly environment to create employment opportunities, boost economy and build a better future for future generation.

Earlier, CEO Kohat Textile Mills Limited, Barrister Assad Saifullah Khan spoken in detail over the project and 100% shifting of the mills on clean energy that will not only help them in reduction of the product cost, rather will also contribute to a healthier planet, a cause they deeply care about.

Since its inception, he said Kohat Textile Mills Limited has come a long way starting with a modest 12,480 spindles capacity, which is now expanded fourfold, creating livelihoods for nearly 41,000 individuals. These numbers are not just statistics-it represents lives improved, families supported, and communities uplifted.

The CEO Kohat Textile Mills Limited said that during the period of last five years, they have invested over Rs.2 billion in machinery, building and solar energy to ensure their operations remain modern, efficient, and competitive.

Looking ahead, he said their vision is clear; to expand into the value-added sector of the textile industry. This step, he said will not only pave the way for export opportunities, rather also contribute to Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves and create additional employment in the province.

