Taylor Swift unveiled as presenter at Sunday's Grammys

Published 31 Jan, 2025 01:57pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

LOS ANGELES: Pop superstar Taylor Swift will take the stage at least once at the Grammy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday, when she presents a trophy at the highest honors in music, organizers said on Thursday.

The Recording Academy did not say which category Swift would present at the awards show in downtown Los Angeles.

“Are you ready for it? @taylorswift13 is joining us this Sunday as a presenter at the 67th #GRAMMYs,” said a post on the Recording Academy account on X.

Swift is nominated for the night’s top prize - album of the year - for her breakup album ‘The Tortured Poets Department,’ and five other awards. The ‘Fortnight’ singer has won album of the year a record four times.

Her competitors for the night’s top honor include Beyonce with ‘Cowboy Carter’ and Billie Eilish with ‘Hit Me Hard and Soft.’

The Grammys show will celebrate top performances in music and also raise funds for people affected by the recent wildfires in Los Angeles.

