CM for expeditious work on Ring Road project

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif made a surprise visit to the Rawalpindi Ring Road project and directed to expand the scope of this project.

She assigned a deadline to complete the Rawalpindi Ring Road project by December this year . She also took an aerial view of the said project. She also visited Khasala Khurd Rawalpindi Ring Road Camp Office.

The chief minister said, “The completion of 38-km long Rawalpindi Ring Road project will solve the long-overdue traffic problem. Economic and business activities will enhance with the completion of Rawalpindi Ring Road project. The completion of the said project will also provide ease of travel to millions of citizens. Provision of funds will be ensured for the completion of the said project.”

Commissioner Rawal-pindi Division Aamir Khattak gave a detailed briefing to CM Punjab regarding the Rawalpindi Ring Road project.

It was apprised in the briefing that 05 interchanges will be constructed at Banth, Chak Beli Khan, Adiala Road, Chakri Road and Thalian. Railway bridges and five overpasses will be built on the Rawalpindi Ring Road project having 21 subways.

