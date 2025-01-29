AIRLINK 195.01 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (0.64%)
BOP 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.01%)
CNERGY 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.77%)
FCCL 38.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.62%)
FFL 15.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-4.3%)
FLYNG 25.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.66%)
HUBC 128.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-0.95%)
HUMNL 13.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
KEL 4.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.88%)
KOSM 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.63%)
MLCF 44.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.71%)
OGDC 203.60 Decreased By ▼ -5.51 (-2.63%)
PACE 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.46%)
PAEL 41.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.72%)
PIAHCLA 16.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.39%)
PIBTL 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.78%)
POWER 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.42%)
PPL 173.91 Decreased By ▼ -4.01 (-2.25%)
PRL 39.08 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.18%)
PTC 25.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.92%)
SEARL 109.06 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (2.18%)
SILK 0.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 38.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-3.52%)
SYM 19.49 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.21%)
TELE 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.24%)
TPLP 12.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.19%)
TRG 64.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.84%)
WAVESAPP 10.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-5.2%)
WTL 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.31%)
YOUW 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.78%)
BR100 11,888 Decreased By -141.9 (-1.18%)
BR30 35,219 Decreased By -592.9 (-1.66%)
KSE100 112,030 Decreased By -1490 (-1.31%)
KSE30 35,136 Decreased By -515.4 (-1.45%)
Jan 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-01-29

Import of plastic raw materials: New customs values issued

Sohail Sarfraz Published 29 Jan, 2025 06:46am

ISLAMABAD: The Directorate General of Customs Valuation Karachi has issued new customs values on the import of plastic raw materials.

According to a new valuation ruling issued by the directorate on Tuesday, prices as published by International Publications like Platts Polymerscan, ICIS; etc, and in consultation with Pakistan Plastic Manufacturers Association (PPMA) updated time to time.

Background of the valuation issue revealed that a representation dated 03.01.2025 regarding submission of price schedule of plastic raw materials was submitted by the Pakistan Plastic Manufacturers Association in the international market in this directorate that included price schedule of plastic raw materials of different types and nature including that of prime quality and recycled one that are imported into Pakistan from different origins.

Customs reduces values of imported power tools

Moreover, import data of declared and assessed values reflect variations given the fact that the determination of customs value of items specifically that of recycled plastic raw materials are not done under Section 25A of Customs 196.

As a result, an exercise has been undertaken by this Directorate to determine the same in line with values prevalent in international market. The meeting was convened which was attended by the relevant stakeholders.

In this regard, (90) days’ clearance data has been retrieved and the same has been scrutinised. The analysis reveals that there are variations in the declared values as well as the corresponding assessed values.

These values are also not consistent with the prevailing international market prices. Therefore, prices have been retrieved from the international publication, namely PLAITS and ICIS, which show price trend the subject goods in the international market, and the same have been examined.

Subsequently, available data/ information collected through international publication; i.e., PLAITS and ICS, were thoroughly scrutinised and compared with the import data of the relevant period to determine Customs values.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

imports customs FBR Customs values Customs Valuation duties and taxes plastic raw materials

Comments

200 characters

Import of plastic raw materials: New customs values issued

USAID pauses funding programmes for country

Climate adaptation, mitigation: Country needs $348bn by 2030: Aurangzeb

Wolrd Bank VP calls for improving business climate

Salaried individuals: Aurangzeb signals possible tax slab overhaul

Leghari shares salient features of power plan

SIFC proposal on Saudi investment matters: Meeting to discuss KE issues today

Energy sector advancement: Nepra inks MoU with Deutsche GIZ

CDWP clears 16 projects worth Rs259.68bn

Budget 2025-26: PBC suggests separation of tax policy from FBR

Bilawal tells traders: ‘Approach me, don’t complain elsewhere’

Read more stories