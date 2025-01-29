AIRLINK 193.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-0.57%)
BOP 9.91 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.43%)
CNERGY 7.46 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.36%)
FCCL 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.34%)
FFL 15.73 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.9%)
FLYNG 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.94%)
HUBC 128.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.33%)
HUMNL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.43%)
KEL 4.63 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.12%)
KOSM 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.59%)
MLCF 44.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.76%)
OGDC 202.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-0.56%)
PACE 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.47%)
PAEL 41.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.19%)
PIAHCLA 17.60 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (5.26%)
PIBTL 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
POWER 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
PPL 174.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.05%)
PRL 38.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.46%)
PTC 24.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.96%)
SEARL 110.00 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.86%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.02%)
SSGC 38.47 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.87%)
SYM 19.80 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.59%)
TELE 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TPLP 12.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
TRG 65.20 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.63%)
WAVESAPP 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
WTL 1.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.78%)
YOUW 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.81%)
BR100 11,840 Decreased By -48.1 (-0.4%)
BR30 35,125 Decreased By -94.3 (-0.27%)
KSE100 111,747 Decreased By -283.6 (-0.25%)
KSE30 34,995 Decreased By -140.5 (-0.4%)
Jan 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-01-29

Zero tolerance for injustice against media workers: Azma

Recorder Report Published January 29, 2025 Updated January 29, 2025 08:15am

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has reiterated that any injustice towards media workers will not be tolerated.

During a meeting with ITNE Chairman Shahid Mahmood Khokhar, here today, the minister announced that clear policy guidelines will soon be outlined for media organizations that fail to pay their workers on time.

Shahid informed the minister that the ITNE facilitated payments to 395 journalists over the past year, amounting to Rs. 603,397,434.

Azma Bokhari said that the Punjab government might introduce legislation to ensure that journalists are paid according to the 2019 Wage Award.

She emphasized that the government issues advertisements to media outlets specifically to ensure the timely payment of salaries to journalists. A framework is being developed to guarantee timely payments, and federal authorities will also be approached to address the matter, she said.

The minister also sought suggestions from the ITNE Chairman regarding the implementation of the Wage Award. He briefed the minister in detail about its execution process.

Secretary Information Syed Tahir Raza Hamdani, DGPR Sagheer Shahid, Director Coordination Khurshid Jilani, and ED Bilal Bhatti were also present there.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

journalists Media media workers Azma Bokhari ITNE

Comments

200 characters

Zero tolerance for injustice against media workers: Azma

PSX extends losses, KSE-100 loses over 500 points

USAID pauses funding programmes for country

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Climate adaptation, mitigation: Country needs $348bn by 2030: Aurangzeb

World Bank VP calls for improving business climate

Salaried individuals: Aurangzeb signals possible tax slab overhaul

Engro Corporation to sell rice processing subsidiary to MAP Rice Mills in Rs2.4bn deal

Leghari shares salient features of power plan

SIFC proposal on Saudi investment matters: Meeting to discuss KE issues today

Energy sector advancement: Nepra inks MoU with Deutsche GIZ

Read more stories