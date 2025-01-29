Zero tolerance for injustice against media workers: Azma

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has reiterated that any injustice towards media workers will not be tolerated.

During a meeting with ITNE Chairman Shahid Mahmood Khokhar, here today, the minister announced that clear policy guidelines will soon be outlined for media organizations that fail to pay their workers on time.

Shahid informed the minister that the ITNE facilitated payments to 395 journalists over the past year, amounting to Rs. 603,397,434.

Azma Bokhari said that the Punjab government might introduce legislation to ensure that journalists are paid according to the 2019 Wage Award.

She emphasized that the government issues advertisements to media outlets specifically to ensure the timely payment of salaries to journalists. A framework is being developed to guarantee timely payments, and federal authorities will also be approached to address the matter, she said.

The minister also sought suggestions from the ITNE Chairman regarding the implementation of the Wage Award. He briefed the minister in detail about its execution process.

Secretary Information Syed Tahir Raza Hamdani, DGPR Sagheer Shahid, Director Coordination Khurshid Jilani, and ED Bilal Bhatti were also present there.

