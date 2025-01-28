AIRLINK 193.77 Decreased By ▼ -6.98 (-3.48%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from January 27, 2025
Published 28 Jan, 2025 08:58am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • National Refinery sustains loss of Rs4.5bn in 2QFY25

Read here for details.

  • Chinese nationals should follow SOPs to raise their issues, says Lanjar

Read here for details.

  • Mari Energies profit declines 39% in 2QFY25

Read here for details.

  • PM Shehbaz orders issuance of red warrants for human trafficking offenders

Read here for details.

  • In line with expectations: SBP reduces key interest rate by 100bps, takes it to 12%

Read here for details.

  • Bulk of Pakistan’s foreign debt repayment for FY25 already repaid: SBP chief

Read here for details.

