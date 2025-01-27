PM Shehbaz orders issuance of red warrants for human trafficking offenders

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif ordered on Monday the issuance of red warrants for the human trafficking offenders.

The PM chaired the first meeting of the task force formed to curb human trafficking on Monday.

He to further strengthen legal framework to combat human trafficking.

He said the implementation of the Federal Prosecution Act 2023 should be expedited.

The PM also instructed the FIA to provide the Ministry of Foreign Affairs with the information gathered during investigations to facilitate the swift extradition of human traffickers.

“Complete eradication of human trafficking can only be achieved through the collective efforts and cooperation of all institutions,” the PM said.

On January 24, the PM formed a Special Task Force to combat human trafficking.

The development came after at least 44 Pakistanis were killed in a deadly ship wreck involving people trying to make the crossing from West Africa to Spain’s Canary Islands.