AIRLINK 193.77 Decreased By ▼ -6.98 (-3.48%)
BOP 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.33%)
CNERGY 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.82%)
FCCL 39.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.62%)
FFL 16.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.09%)
FLYNG 25.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-3.04%)
HUBC 129.86 Decreased By ▼ -2.74 (-2.07%)
HUMNL 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.65%)
KEL 4.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.58%)
KOSM 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.82%)
MLCF 45.57 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.5%)
OGDC 209.11 Decreased By ▼ -3.32 (-1.56%)
PACE 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.61%)
PAEL 41.85 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.38%)
PIAHCLA 17.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.76%)
PIBTL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.59%)
POWER 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
PPL 177.92 Decreased By ▼ -3.54 (-1.95%)
PRL 39.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.77 (-6.63%)
PTC 25.53 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (3.36%)
SEARL 106.73 Decreased By ▼ -5.11 (-4.57%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1%)
SSGC 39.53 Decreased By ▼ -4.39 (-10%)
SYM 19.45 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.48%)
TELE 8.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.59%)
TPLP 12.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.02%)
TRG 65.34 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-3.16%)
WAVESAPP 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.36%)
WTL 1.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.35%)
YOUW 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.25%)
BR100 12,025 Decreased By -145.1 (-1.19%)
BR30 35,847 Decreased By -741.4 (-2.03%)
KSE100 113,520 Decreased By -1360.2 (-1.18%)
KSE30 35,651 Decreased By -473.7 (-1.31%)
Jan 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PM Shehbaz orders issuance of red warrants for human trafficking offenders

BR Web Desk Published 27 Jan, 2025 04:01pm

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif ordered on Monday the issuance of red warrants for the human trafficking offenders.

The PM chaired the first meeting of the task force formed to curb human trafficking on Monday.

He to further strengthen legal framework to combat human trafficking.

He said the implementation of the Federal Prosecution Act 2023 should be expedited.

The PM also instructed the FIA to provide the Ministry of Foreign Affairs with the information gathered during investigations to facilitate the swift extradition of human traffickers.

“Complete eradication of human trafficking can only be achieved through the collective efforts and cooperation of all institutions,” the PM said.

On January 24, the PM formed a Special Task Force to combat human trafficking.

The development came after at least 44 Pakistanis were killed in a deadly ship wreck involving people trying to make the crossing from West Africa to Spain’s Canary Islands.

PM Shehbaz Sharif human trafficking in Pakistan

Comments

200 characters

PM Shehbaz orders issuance of red warrants for human trafficking offenders

Bulk of Pakistan’s foreign debt repayment for FY25 already repaid: SBP chief

Selling at PSX as investors await MPC's decision

Rupee records marginal decline against US dollar

Gas tanker explosion kills 5, injures several in Multan

Saudi Arabia allows foreigners to invest in firms with property in Makkah, Medina

Mari Energies profit declines 39% in 2QFY25

National Refinery sustains loss of Rs4.5bn in 2QFY25

Eyeing expansion, Air Link acquires industrial land in Lahore

Oil rises as Trump’s Colombia sanctions threat rattles markets

Read more stories