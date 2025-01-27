AIRLINK 196.25 Decreased By ▼ -4.50 (-2.24%)
BOP 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.06%)
CNERGY 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
FCCL 39.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.72%)
FFL 16.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.56%)
FLYNG 26.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.06%)
HUBC 130.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-1.47%)
HUMNL 13.93 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
KEL 4.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.51%)
KOSM 6.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.97%)
MLCF 45.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.75%)
OGDC 210.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.38 (-1.12%)
PACE 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.45%)
PAEL 41.94 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.6%)
PIAHCLA 17.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.18%)
PIBTL 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.36%)
POWER 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
PPL 179.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.36 (-1.3%)
PRL 39.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.39 (-5.72%)
PTC 25.80 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.45%)
SEARL 107.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.84 (-4.33%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 39.53 Decreased By ▼ -4.39 (-10%)
SYM 19.13 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.79%)
TELE 8.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.58%)
TPLP 12.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.86%)
TRG 65.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-2.85%)
WAVESAPP 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.36%)
WTL 1.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.79%)
YOUW 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
BR100 12,071 Decreased By -99.8 (-0.82%)
BR30 36,019 Decreased By -569.6 (-1.56%)
KSE100 113,856 Decreased By -1024.3 (-0.89%)
KSE30 35,762 Decreased By -363.4 (-1.01%)
Jan 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance NRL (National Refinery Limited) 251.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.82%

National Refinery sustains loss of Rs4.5bn in 2QFY25

BR Web Desk Published 27 Jan, 2025 01:20pm

National Refinery Limited (NRL) registered a massive loss of Rs4.49 billion during the quarter that ended December 31, 2024.

The amount is lower than the loss posted in the previous fiscal year when it stood at Rs7.86 billion.

Resultantly, the company’s loss per share (LPS) clocked in at Rs56.23 in 2QFY25 as compared to LPS of Rs98.24 in the same period last year (SPLY).

The announcement was followed by the share price plummeting at the stock exchange, hitting a low of Rs252.5. At the time of this report, NRL’s share was at Rs254.3 with a fall of Rs7.5 or 2.86%.

During the period under review, the refinery’s revenue from contracts declined to Rs98.93 billion compared to Rs103 billion in SPLY, a decrease of nearly 4%.

National Refinery suffers massive Rs15.8bn loss in FY24

Despite lower revenue, National Refinery paid higher taxes to the tune of Rs24.07 billion during the quarter, as compared to Rs21.28 billion in the same period last year.

Consequently, NRL's net revenue stood at Rs74.86 billion, compared to Rs81.72 billion in same period last year.

The company’s cost of sales declined to Rs76.3 billion in 2QFY25, a significant decrease of over 16%, compared to Rs91.32 billion in 2QFY24.

Resultantly, the company recorded a gross loss of Rs1.45 billion in 2QFY25, compared to a gross loss of Rs9.59 billion in SPLY.

The refinery’s ‘other income’ increased by 305% to Rs231.93 million in 2QFY25, compared to Rs57.16 million in SPLY.

Consequently, NRL posted an operating loss of Rs1.61 billion in 2QFY25, as compared to an operating loss of Rs9.55 billion in SPLY.

Adding to the losses was a net finance cost of Rs2.59 billion, which the company incurred in the quarter ending December 31, 2024.

Consequently, the company loss before tax and levies from refinery operations stood at Rs4.2 billion in 2QFY25, compared to an LBT of Rs11.53 billion in the same period last year.

Incorporated in Pakistan on August 19, 1963, as a public limited company, the company is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of a large range of petroleum products. The NRL refinery complex comprises three refineries i.e. two lube refineries, and a fuel refinery.

The company also commissioned Diesel Hydro Desulphurisation (DHDS) and Isomerisation (ISOM) units during financial years 2017 and 2018, respectively.

Companies PSX NATIONAL REFINERY LIMITED nrl PSX notice loss per share loss

Comments

200 characters

National Refinery sustains loss of Rs4.5bn in 2QFY25

Empowering LGs: Govt decides to review PSDP

Selling at PSX as investors await MPC's decision

Intra-day update: rupee records slight dip against US dollar

Gas tanker explosion kills 5, injures several in Multan

Hum Network rejects CEO resignation reports

Mari Energies profit declines 39% in 2QFY25

Eyeing expansion, Airlink acquires industrial land in Lahore

World Bank team due today to discuss power stability system plan

PTC concerned at gas price hike for CPPs

Read more stories