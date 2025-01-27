AIRLINK 193.77 Decreased By ▼ -6.98 (-3.48%)
Pakistan

Chinese nationals should follow SOPs to raise their issues, says Lanjar

BR Web Desk Published January 27, 2025 Updated January 27, 2025 08:10pm

Sindh Home Minister Zia ul Hassan Lanjar said on Monday that Chinese nationals who moved the Sindh High Court (SHC) against alleged police harassment should follow standard operating procedures (SOPs) to raise their issue.

While speaking to the media in Karachi, Lanjar said the Chinese citizens in question should have filed their complaint through the Consul General or Foreign Office, as per the SOPs set by the provincial government in collaboration with the Chinese Consulate Office.

“These petitioners have no direct investment in Pakistan, nor their petition is legally correct,” he noted.

The minister said he had asked the Inspector General (IG) Police to constitute a team and discuss the matter with the Chinese Consul General in Karachi.

“We have massive respect for Chinese nationals, but they should follow the SOPs set by the government along with Chinese authorities.”

He said he would soon meet the Chinese Consul General so that there is an official statement on the matter.

Last week, Lanjar said that the Sindh government was committed to ensuring the security of Chinese nationals according to the set SOPs, and it was a top priority for the government to ensure all related matters and actions were properly executed.

He further emphasized that the goal of the Sindh government and Sindh Police is to facilitate and provide security to Chinese investors through mutual cooperation.

However, it is also essential that sponsors are regularly informed and that officers of the SPU (Special Protection Unit) take steps to monitor security measures.

