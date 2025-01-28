GHQ attack case: ATC dismisses acquittal pleas of IK, two others

RAWALPINDI: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday dismissed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan and two co-accused’s acquittal applications in General Headquarters (GHQ) attack case.

ATC judge Amjad Ali Shah, while hearing the GHQ attack case at a makeshift court in Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi, rejected acquittal pleas of Khan, Colonel Ajmal Sabir (retd), and Suhail Irfan Abbasi.

Prosecutor Zaheer Shah, while objecting to Khan and other accused’s pleas, said that the statements of 12 prosecution witnesses has been recorded and at this stage, hearing an acquittal plea is inappropriate.

The court should allow the prosecution to present its evidence, he added.

He further cited precedent, pointing out that Sheikh Rashid’s acquittal plea in a similar case had been rejected by the trial court.

The court approving prosecution’s arguments rejected Khan and other accused’s application.

The court during the previous hearings had indicted a total of 100 accused, including Imran and former interior minister Sheikh Rashid, in the GHQ attack case registered at RA Bazaar Police Station.

However, Imran among other indicted leaders denied charges against them.

Over 143 individuals, including Khan, were named as accused in the case, while 23, including Zulfi Bukhari, Shahbaz Gill and Murad Saeed, were declared proclaimed offenders.

