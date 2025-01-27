AIRLINK 193.77 Decreased By ▼ -6.98 (-3.48%)
BOP 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.33%)
CNERGY 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.82%)
FCCL 39.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.62%)
FFL 16.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.09%)
FLYNG 25.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-3.04%)
HUBC 129.86 Decreased By ▼ -2.74 (-2.07%)
HUMNL 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.65%)
KEL 4.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.58%)
KOSM 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.82%)
MLCF 45.57 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.5%)
OGDC 209.11 Decreased By ▼ -3.32 (-1.56%)
PACE 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.61%)
PAEL 41.85 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.38%)
PIAHCLA 17.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.76%)
PIBTL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.59%)
POWER 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
PPL 177.92 Decreased By ▼ -3.54 (-1.95%)
PRL 39.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.77 (-6.63%)
PTC 25.53 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (3.36%)
SEARL 106.73 Decreased By ▼ -5.11 (-4.57%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1%)
SSGC 39.53 Decreased By ▼ -4.39 (-10%)
SYM 19.45 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.48%)
TELE 8.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.59%)
TPLP 12.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.02%)
TRG 65.34 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-3.16%)
WAVESAPP 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.36%)
WTL 1.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.35%)
YOUW 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.25%)
BR100 12,025 Decreased By -145.1 (-1.19%)
BR30 35,847 Decreased By -741.4 (-2.03%)
KSE100 113,520 Decreased By -1360.2 (-1.18%)
KSE30 35,651 Decreased By -473.7 (-1.31%)
Jan 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Rupee records marginal decline against US dollar

  • Currency settles at 278.83 against the greenback in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published January 27, 2025 Updated January 27, 2025 04:07pm

The Pakistani rupee saw a marginal decline against the US dollar, depreciating 0.03% in the inter-bank market on Monday.

At close, the currency settled at 278.83 for a loss of Re0.08 against the greenback.

Last week, the rupee remained largely stable against the US dollar in the inter-bank market during the previous week.

The local unit closed at 278.75, against 278.71 it had closed the week earlier against the greenback, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Internationally, the US dollar firmed on Monday as traders pondered the ramifications of US President Donald Trump’s tariff plans at the start of a week where the Federal Reserve is widely expected to hold interest rates steady.

The US dollar clocked its weakest week since November 2023 last week on ebbing fears of tariffs from the Trump administration, but those worries resurfaced after he said he will impose sweeping measures on Colombia.

The retaliatory moves, including tariffs and sanctions, comes after the South American country turned away two US military aircraft with migrants being deported as part of the new U.S. administration’s immigration crackdown.

That led to the Mexican peso, a barometer of tariff worries, sliding 0.8% to 20.426 per US dollar in early trade. The Canadian dollar was a bit weaker at $1.43715.

That left the US dollar index, which measures the U.S. currency against six units, at 107.6, still close to the one-month low it touched last week.

Investor focus this week will be on the central banks and how policymakers are likely to react after Trump said he wants the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, slipped on Monday after US President Trump called on OPEC to reduce prices following the announcement of wide-ranging measures to boost US oil and gas output in his first week in office.

Brent crude futures dropped 35 cents, or 0.45%, to $78.15 a barrel by 0726 GMT after settling 21 cents higher on Friday.

US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $74.26 a barrel, down 40 cents, or 0.54%.

interbank market interbank rates Kibor interbank rates Exchange rate Interbank Kerb buying and selling Interbank closing rates Kibor interbank offered rates buying and selling buying and selling currency exchange rates interbank rate today Dollar buying and selling rate dollar to pkr interbank buying and selling rate of US dollar Kerb buying and selling rate buying and selling for currency notes Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar Dollar's rate in interbank market Interbank closing rates for dollar Dollar rate in interbank market Dollar's rate in interbank dollar interbank Interbank rate Dollar buying and selling Interbank market rates for dollar interbank rupee rate interbank market rate interbank rupee rates interbank payments service

Comments

200 characters

Rupee records marginal decline against US dollar

Bulk of Pakistan’s foreign debt repayment for FY25 already repaid: SBP chief

Selling at PSX as investors await MPC's decision

Gas tanker explosion kills 5, injures several in Multan

PM Shehbaz orders issuance of red warrants for human trafficking offenders

Saudi Arabia allows foreigners to invest in firms with property in Makkah, Medina

Mari Energies profit declines 39% in 2QFY25

National Refinery sustains loss of Rs4.5bn in 2QFY25

Eyeing expansion, Air Link acquires industrial land in Lahore

Oil rises as Trump’s Colombia sanctions threat rattles markets

Read more stories