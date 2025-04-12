AIRLINK 171.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-1.24%)
Govt envisions $100bn in exports over 8 years: minister

Naveed Butt Published 12 Apr, 2025 05:40am

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal pledged robust government support for Pakistan’s exporters, envisioning a unified business front that could elevate national exports to $100 billion over the next eight years.

“The government is actively working to resolve exporters’ challenges and reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to fostering a trade-friendly environment. The faster our exports grow, the faster we can overcome our national challenges.

The exporter who brings in the most foreign exchange will be celebrated as a national hero,“ the minister expressed these views while addressing the Gujranwala Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) for organising a 3-day Gujranwala Expo 2025 in Islamabad started Friday.

Export boost: PM directs authorities to take experts on board

The minister lauded the GCCI for organising a 3-day Gujranwala Expo 2025 in Islamabad starting on Friday. He vowed to transform Gujranwala into the country’s leading export cluster, citing its legacy of craftsmanship and industrial expertise.

Gujranwala Expo 2025 currently ongoing in a local hotel, is showcasing brands from innovation to craftsmanship, to bolster local production, promote exports and strengthen domestic economy to reduce dependence on imports.

The minister said, “The business community of Gujranwala represents exceptional skill and dedication. It is time we leverage this potential to reposition ‘Made in Pakistan’ as a globally recognised brand.”

Calling for greater adoption of modern tools, he emphasised the need to harness e-commerce and digital platforms to bring local enterprises to the global marketplace.

The exhibition, showcasing “Made in Gujranwala” products, was formally inaugurated by the Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Industries, Haroon Akhtar Khan, during a grand ceremony, attended by prominent government dignitaries, business leaders, traders, and a diverse range of attendees.

This three-day event, running from April 11 to 13, 2025, is a premier business-to-business (B2B) trade fair organised by the GCCI, providing a platform for industry leaders, businesses, and innovators to connect, explore top-quality products, and discover the latest market trends

At the expo, over 50 stalls have been set up, showcasing a variety of products, including home appliances, sanitary items, edibles, beauty products, cutlery, LED lights, dresses, plastic goods, paints, and products related to the electrical industry.

