Honda Atlas to launch HEV models in Pakistan soon

Recorder Report Published 12 Apr, 2025 05:40am

KARACHI: Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Limited is gearing up to introduce Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV) models in the near future, marking a significant milestone in the company’s journey towards sustainable and innovative mobility solutions.

According to an official notice sent to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), the company announced its intention to launch HEV models. The company has shared this information in line with Section 96 of the Securities Act, 2015 and Clause 5.6.1 of the PSX Rule Book.

“This initiative reflects our continued commitment to innovation, environmental sustainability, and offering advanced mobility solutions to our valued customers,” the company said.

The introduction of HEV models will mark a significant step forward in product portfolio and support the growing demand for eco-friendly vehicles in Pakistan, it added.

While specific launch dates and technical specifications have not yet been disclosed, Honda Atlas confirmed that further details will be shared in due course. According to company, further details regarding the official launch timeline and specifications will be communicated in due course.

Industry sources said that the move signals Honda Atlas’s strategic push to align with global trends in eco-friendly automotive technology and meet the rising demand for green transportation solutions within Pakistan.

