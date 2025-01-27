AIRLINK 200.75 Increased By ▲ 7.19 (3.71%)
BOP 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.61%)
CNERGY 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.77%)
FCCL 40.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.45%)
FFL 16.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
FLYNG 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.96%)
HUBC 132.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
HUMNL 13.92 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
KEL 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.09%)
KOSM 6.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
MLCF 46.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.81%)
OGDC 212.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-0.69%)
PACE 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
PAEL 41.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
PIAHCLA 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.87%)
PIBTL 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.57%)
POWER 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.28%)
PPL 181.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.49%)
PRL 41.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.43%)
PTC 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.8%)
SEARL 111.84 Increased By ▲ 5.00 (4.68%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
SSGC 43.92 Increased By ▲ 3.82 (9.53%)
SYM 18.98 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (8.64%)
TELE 8.87 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
TPLP 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.33%)
TRG 67.47 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.78%)
WAVESAPP 11.42 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.79%)
WTL 1.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.97%)
BR100 12,170 Increased By 125.6 (1.04%)
BR30 36,589 Increased By 8.6 (0.02%)
KSE100 114,880 Increased By 842.7 (0.74%)
KSE30 36,125 Increased By 330.6 (0.92%)
Jan 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-01-27

Largely stable

Recorder Review Published 27 Jan, 2025 05:50am

KARACHI: Rupee remained largely stable against the US dollar in the inter-bank market during the previous week. The local unit closed at 278.75, against 278.71 it had closed the week earlier against the greenback, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The downward trajectory of CPI-based inflation is likely to continue in Pakistan, with projections indicating it could drop below 3% in January, market experts said during the previous week.

In another development, the World Bank’s $20 billion Country Partnership Framework (CPF) for Pakistan was launched in Islamabad in presence of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the WB’s Vice President for South Asia Martin Raiser.

According to the World Bank, the 10-year programme aims to support inclusive and sustainable development through a strong focus on building human capital; fostering durable private sector growth; and building economic, social and environmental resilience in the country.

Meanwhile, foreign exchange reserves held by the SBP decreased by $276 million on a weekly basis, clocking in at $11.45 billion as of January 17, data released on Thursday showed. Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $16.19 billion. Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at $4.74 billion.

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the SBP will meet on Monday, January 27, 2025, to decide about the monetary policy.

Open-market rates

In the open market, the PKR gained 10 paise for buying and lost 22 paise for selling against USD, closing at 279.22 and 281.21, respectively. Against Euro, the PKR lost 3.75 rupees for buying and 4.42 rupees for selling, closing at 290.92 and 294.28, respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, the PKR remained unchanged for buying and lost 4 paise for selling, closing at 75.96 and 76.55, respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, the PKR remained unchanged for buying and lost 5 paise for selling, closing at 74.24 and 74.80, respectively.

=========================================

THE RUPEE

=========================================

Weekly inter-bank market rates for dollar

=========================================

Bid Close Rs. 278.75

Offer Close Rs. 278.95

Bid Open Rs. 278.71

Offer Open Rs. 278.91

=========================================

Weekly open-market rates for dollar

=========================================

Bid Close Rs. 279.22

Offer Close Rs. 281.21

Bid Open Rs. 279.32

Offer Open Rs. 280.99

=========================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

US dollar USD PKR CPI inflation

Comments

200 characters

Largely stable

FBR chief highlights modernisation of customs

World Bank team due today to discuss power stability system plan

PTC concerned at gas price hike for CPPs

PM orders PD to cut power tariffs by Rs7/unit

Bilal made new DG of DGTO

Ogra hikes gas tariff for captive power plants

Ogra notifies new gas price

Formal talks with govt suspended: PTI chairman

PECA Amendment Bill: Media body writes letter to Senate panel

Tax assessment info access: IHC overturns FTO’s stance on taxpayers’ right

Read more stories