AIRLINK 200.75 Increased By ▲ 7.19 (3.71%)
BOP 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.61%)
CNERGY 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.77%)
FCCL 40.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.45%)
FFL 16.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
FLYNG 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.96%)
HUBC 132.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
HUMNL 13.92 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
KEL 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.09%)
KOSM 6.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
MLCF 46.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.81%)
OGDC 212.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-0.69%)
PACE 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
PAEL 41.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
PIAHCLA 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.87%)
PIBTL 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.57%)
POWER 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.28%)
PPL 181.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.49%)
PRL 41.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.43%)
PTC 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.8%)
SEARL 111.84 Increased By ▲ 5.00 (4.68%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
SSGC 43.92 Increased By ▲ 3.82 (9.53%)
SYM 18.98 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (8.64%)
TELE 8.87 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
TPLP 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.33%)
TRG 67.47 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.78%)
WAVESAPP 11.42 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.79%)
WTL 1.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.97%)
BR100 12,170 Increased By 125.6 (1.04%)
BR30 36,589 Increased By 8.6 (0.02%)
KSE100 114,880 Increased By 842.7 (0.74%)
KSE30 36,125 Increased By 330.6 (0.92%)
Jan 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-01-27

Rouble strengthens against dollar

Reuters Published 27 Jan, 2025 05:50am

MOSCOW: The Russian rouble firmed against the US dollar and China’s yuan on Friday, although analysts cited a lack of major factors to influence the currency in either direction.

At 0830 GMT, the rouble had strengthened 0.8% to trade at 99.02 to the dollar, according to over-the-counter market data. Meanwhile, the rouble was 0.4% firmer against China’s yuan, trading at 13.50 on the Moscow Stock Exchange (MOEX).

“Overall, the situation in the forex market is uncertain and close to a balance. There are no drivers for strong moves in either direction,” analysts at Alor brokerage said.

The rouble has been mostly strengthening over the past week, with state forex sales and market optimism about an easing of Russian tensions with the West offsetting the negative impact of US energy sanctions.

One-day dollar/rouble futures, which trade on MOEX and serve as a guide for the over-the-counter exchange rate, were up 0.4% at 101.5. The Russian central bank set the official exchange rate at 99.10.

Rouble rouble vs dollar

Comments

200 characters

Rouble strengthens against dollar

FBR chief highlights modernisation of customs

World Bank team due today to discuss power stability system plan

PTC concerned at gas price hike for CPPs

PM orders PD to cut power tariffs by Rs7/unit

Bilal made new DG of DGTO

Ogra hikes gas tariff for captive power plants

Ogra notifies new gas price

Formal talks with govt suspended: PTI chairman

PECA Amendment Bill: Media body writes letter to Senate panel

Tax assessment info access: IHC overturns FTO’s stance on taxpayers’ right

Read more stories