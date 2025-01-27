AIRLINK 200.75 Increased By ▲ 7.19 (3.71%)
BOP 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.61%)
CNERGY 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.77%)
FCCL 40.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.45%)
FFL 16.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
FLYNG 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.96%)
HUBC 132.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
HUMNL 13.92 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
KEL 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.09%)
KOSM 6.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
MLCF 46.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.81%)
OGDC 212.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-0.69%)
PACE 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
PAEL 41.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
PIAHCLA 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.87%)
PIBTL 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.57%)
POWER 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.28%)
PPL 181.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.49%)
PRL 41.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.43%)
PTC 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.8%)
SEARL 111.84 Increased By ▲ 5.00 (4.68%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
SSGC 43.92 Increased By ▲ 3.82 (9.53%)
SYM 18.98 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (8.64%)
TELE 8.87 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
TPLP 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.33%)
TRG 67.47 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.78%)
WAVESAPP 11.42 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.79%)
WTL 1.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.97%)
BR100 12,170 Increased By 125.6 (1.04%)
BR30 36,589 Increased By 8.6 (0.02%)
KSE100 114,880 Increased By 842.7 (0.74%)
KSE30 36,125 Increased By 330.6 (0.92%)
Jan 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-01-27

Importance of clean, renewable energy underscored

APP Published 27 Jan, 2025 05:50am

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has underscored the crucial role of clean and renewable energy for the survival of our planet, calling it an urgent necessity of our time.

In her message on the International Day of Clean Energy, being celebrated on Sunday, the CM stated, “Clean and renewable energy is vital for our survival and the need of the hour.” She reaffirmed Punjab’s commitment to phasing out fossil fuels and ushering in a new era of clean and green energy.

To modernize the province’s energy infrastructure, she introduced the CM solar panel program, which aims to replace traditional energy sources with sustainable alternatives. “The CM solar panel program will ease the economic burden on citizens and bring a revolution to the energy sector,” she noted.

Additionally, the government has launched a solarization project for agricultural tube wells, ensuring that farmers have access to affordable and clean energy for their agricultural needs. “This initiative will provide farmers with sustainable, cost-effective energy, boosting agricultural productivity,” the CM remarked.

Addressing the transport sector, the CM highlighted significant steps taken to introduce clean energy solutions. “We are introducing the E-Vehicle regime in Punjab to reduce smoke and pollution,” she stated.

In a bid to promote eco-friendly transportation among students, Maryam Nawaz revealed that e-bikes have been distributed to students. These bikes are not only environmentally friendly but also help reduce fuel costs. “These e-bikes will empower students to live a green and cost-efficient lifestyle,” she added.

On the public transport front, Punjab has recently procured 27 electric buses, with plans to order 500 more, marking a significant shift toward electrified public transportation. “This will further reduce emissions and improve the public transport system in the province,” the CM said.

Maryam Nawaz also spoke about the government’s pioneering approach in introducing Pakistan’s first-ever comprehensive environmental policy, where clean energy is a core focus. “Clean energy is a key component of this policy, aimed at safeguarding the environment for future generations,” she emphasized.

The CM further noted that several government offices, including the Chief Minister’s office, have already transitioned to renewable energy sources. “This shift will cut down energy consumption and set an example for other departments to follow,” she remarked. “Clean energy guarantees a bright and secure future for generations to come,” she concluded.

renewable energy Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Comments

200 characters

Importance of clean, renewable energy underscored

FBR chief highlights modernisation of customs

World Bank team due today to discuss power stability system plan

PTC concerned at gas price hike for CPPs

PM orders PD to cut power tariffs by Rs7/unit

Bilal made new DG of DGTO

Ogra hikes gas tariff for captive power plants

Ogra notifies new gas price

Formal talks with govt suspended: PTI chairman

PECA Amendment Bill: Media body writes letter to Senate panel

Tax assessment info access: IHC overturns FTO’s stance on taxpayers’ right

Read more stories