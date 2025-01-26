At UN, Kinshasa denounces Rwandan ‘declaration of war’

UNITED NATIONS: The Democratic Republic of Congo on Sunday called for UN Security Council sanctions against Rwanda, saying its forces had crossed into Congolese territory in what amounted to a “declaration of war.”

“More Rwandan troops have crossed the 12th and 13th border posts between Goma (in the DRC) and Gisenyi (in Rwanda), entering our territory in broad daylight in an open and deliberate violation of our national sovereignty,” Congolese Foreign minister Therese Kayikwamba Wagner told an emergency meeting of the Security Council.

“This is a frontal assault, a declaration of war that no longer hides behind diplomatic artifice,” she said, calling for the Security Council to “impose targeted sanctions including asset freezes and travel bans not only against identified members of the chain of command of the Rwandan armed forces, but also against the political decision-makers responsible for this aggression.”