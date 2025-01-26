AIRLINK 200.75 Increased By ▲ 7.19 (3.71%)
BOP 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.61%)
CNERGY 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.77%)
FCCL 40.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.45%)
FFL 16.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
FLYNG 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.96%)
HUBC 132.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
HUMNL 13.92 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
KEL 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.09%)
KOSM 6.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
MLCF 46.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.81%)
OGDC 212.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-0.69%)
PACE 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
PAEL 41.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
PIAHCLA 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.87%)
PIBTL 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.57%)
POWER 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.28%)
PPL 181.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.49%)
PRL 41.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.43%)
PTC 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.8%)
SEARL 111.84 Increased By ▲ 5.00 (4.68%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
SSGC 43.92 Increased By ▲ 3.82 (9.53%)
SYM 18.98 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (8.64%)
TELE 8.87 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
TPLP 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.33%)
TRG 67.47 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.78%)
WAVESAPP 11.42 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.79%)
WTL 1.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.97%)
BR100 12,170 Increased By 125.6 (1.04%)
BR30 36,589 Increased By 8.6 (0.02%)
KSE100 114,880 Increased By 842.7 (0.74%)
KSE30 36,125 Increased By 330.6 (0.92%)
Jan 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

At UN, Kinshasa denounces Rwandan ‘declaration of war’

AFP Published January 26, 2025

UNITED NATIONS: The Democratic Republic of Congo on Sunday called for UN Security Council sanctions against Rwanda, saying its forces had crossed into Congolese territory in what amounted to a “declaration of war.”

“More Rwandan troops have crossed the 12th and 13th border posts between Goma (in the DRC) and Gisenyi (in Rwanda), entering our territory in broad daylight in an open and deliberate violation of our national sovereignty,” Congolese Foreign minister Therese Kayikwamba Wagner told an emergency meeting of the Security Council.

Over 1,300 killed in DR Congo violence: UN

“This is a frontal assault, a declaration of war that no longer hides behind diplomatic artifice,” she said, calling for the Security Council to “impose targeted sanctions including asset freezes and travel bans not only against identified members of the chain of command of the Rwandan armed forces, but also against the political decision-makers responsible for this aggression.”

Rwanda Congo DRC

Comments

200 characters

At UN, Kinshasa denounces Rwandan ‘declaration of war’

FBR chief stands firm on decision to purchase 1,010 cars for tax officers

US may put ‘very big bounty’ on Afghan Taliban leaders, Secretary of State Rubio says

Gaza officials say tens of thousands blocked from reaching north at Israeli barrier

Trump says Jordan, Egypt should take more Palestinians from Gaza

Pakistan Navy says all set for 9th multinational AMAN exercise

South Korea President Yoon indicted for insurrection over martial law decree

Iran FM Abbas Araghchi arrives in Kabul in first visit after Taliban’s takeover

Mohsin Naqvi denies attending anti-China function in US

Afghan Taliban supporters rally against ICC arrest warrant requests

Zelenskiy says Trump could end Ukraine war only if Kyiv included in talks

Read more stories