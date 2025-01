KARACHI: On Thursday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR 44.209 billion and the number of lots traded was 37,395.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 25.255 billion, followed by COTS (PKR 5.663 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 4.292 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 2.689 billion), Platinum (PKR 2.031 billion), Silver (PKR 1.651 billion), Natural Gas (PKR 1.095 billion), Copper (PKR 693.149 million),SP 500 (PKR 309.065 million), DJ (PKR 272.891 million), Japan Equity (PKR 111.466 million), Palladium (PKR 84.75 6million),Brent (PKR 53.183 million) and Aluminium (PKR 4.381 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 32 lots amounting to PKR 44.396 million were traded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025