Taxable products’ supply: GST-registered entities must file monthly stock returns: FBR

Sohail Sarfraz Published January 25, 2025 Updated January 25, 2025 08:54am

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has directed all sales tax registered commercial importers, distributors and wholesalers making supply of taxable products to submit monthly stock statements.

The FBR has increased sales tax documentation for all registered manufacturers and commercial importers, distributors and wholesalers through issuance of an SRO55(I)/2025 here on Friday.

The FBR has issued two new statements, ie, Annex-J (production data) and Annex-Hl (stock statement) for the relevant taxpayers as specified in the SRO55(I)/2025.

Conditions for GST payment, tax returns relaxed

Annex-J (production data) would be submitted by all registered manufacturers making supply of taxable goods.

Annex-Hl (stock statement) would be submitted by all registered commercial importers, distributors and wholesalers.

Stock statement would include data including HS code, unit of measurement, sales tax rate, opening balance, quantity of goods, value of goods and goods purchased/imported during the month and closing balance of goods supplied during the month.

According to the notification, all registered manufacturers making supply of taxable goods shall furnish, in Annex-J (production data) of the monthly return’ details of goods manufactured or produced and goods supplied.

Provided further that all registered commercial importers, distributors and wholesalers making supply of taxable goods shall furnish’ in Annex-Hl (stock statement) of the monthly return, details of such goods purchased or imported and goods supplied, the FBR added.

