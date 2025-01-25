AIRLINK 200.75 Increased By ▲ 7.19 (3.71%)
Jan 25, 2025

Pakistan end ICC Women's U-19 T20 World Cup drive on winning note

Recorder Report Published January 25, 2025 Updated January 25, 2025 07:28am
LAHORE: Pakistan finished their run at the second edition of the ICC Women’s U-19 T20 World Cup with a 52-run win over Samoa in the 4th Place Playoff here at the Johor Cricket Academy Oval on Friday.

Player of the match Haniah Ahmer returned figures of 4-17 in her four overs to help Pakistan defend 137-run total as Samoa folded for 84 in 18.5 overs, says a message received here.

Earlier, Samoa won the toss and opted to bowl first following which, Pakistan’s charge with the bat was led by opening batter Maham Anees (28, 42b, 3x4s), No.6 batter Fatima Khan and No.4 batter Manahil (17, 17b, 3x4s).

Pakistan were 66-3 at the halfway stage and then 79-4, when Fatima Khan walked in to bat and hit three fours and one six in her 14-ball stay on the crease. Quratulain contributed with 11-ball 13 with the help of two fours as Pakistan posted 136-8 in 20 overs.

For Samoa, Nora Jade Salima picked up 3-20 in her four overs. In turn, Pakistan struck on regular occasions led by Haniah, who also took the new ball, and soon reduced Samoa to 49-5. The last five wickets could only add 35 runs before Samoa were bowled out for 84 in 18.5 overs. Haniah was backed up by leg-spinner Quratulain (2-13) and right-arm fast Fatima Khan (2-19).

Scores in brief:

4th Place Playoff: Pakistan Women’s U-19 beat Samoa Women’s U-19 by 52 runs at the Johor Cricket Academy Oval, Johor. Pakistan Women’s U-19 136-8, 20 overs (Maham Anees 28, Fatima Khan 25; Norah Jade Salima 3-20).

Samoa Women’s U-19 84 all out, 18.5 overs (Verra Farane 19; Haniah Ahmer 4-17, Quratulain 2-13, Fatima Khan 2-19).

Pakistan Samoa ICC Women U 19 T20 World Cup Johor Cricket Academy Oval

