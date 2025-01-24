AIRLINK 200.02 Increased By ▲ 6.46 (3.34%)
Pakistan’s Saim, Shaheen, Haris among ICC Men’s ODI Team of Year for 2024

BR Web Desk Published 24 Jan, 2025 09:29pm

Three Pakistan cricket stars Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Haris Rauf were named in the International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s One Day International (ODI) Team of the Year for 2024, a statement from the global cricketing body stated on Friday.

“The ICC Men’s ODI Team of the Year 2024 not only offers quality, as expected, but also a great balance of star power, consistency and versatility,” the statement read.

ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023: Babar Azam optimistic about team’s prospects

With 9 matches, 515 runs, 113 highest score, 64.37 average, 105.53 strike rate, 3 centuries, and 1 half-century, opening batter Saim was at the top of the ICC’s selection.

Shaheen and Haris secured 9th and 10th positions, respectively.

Source: ICC website
Source: ICC website

Saim only debuted in November, but arrived immediately, scoring a combined 125 runs from three One-Day Internationals in Australia, before scoring a maiden ODI ton in Zimbabwe shortly after, according to the ICC.

“What a breakout season it’s been for the Pakistan southpaw, capped off by selection at the top of the order in the ICC Men’s ODI Team of the Year,” the ICC statement read.

