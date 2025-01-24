AIRLINK 196.50 Increased By ▲ 2.94 (1.52%)
BOP 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.91%)
CNERGY 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.77%)
FCCL 39.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.29%)
FFL 16.97 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.65%)
FLYNG 26.37 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-4.97%)
HUBC 132.71 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.1%)
HUMNL 13.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.43%)
KEL 4.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.83%)
KOSM 6.62 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.1%)
OGDC 213.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.29%)
PACE 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
PAEL 41.60 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.87%)
PIAHCLA 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.87%)
PIBTL 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.07%)
POWER 9.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.39%)
PPL 182.90 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.3%)
PRL 41.98 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
PTC 24.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.16%)
SEARL 109.75 Increased By ▲ 2.91 (2.72%)
SILK 0.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 43.13 Increased By ▲ 3.03 (7.56%)
SYM 18.65 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (6.75%)
TELE 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.68%)
TPLP 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.96%)
TRG 67.68 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.09%)
WAVESAPP 11.49 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.41%)
WTL 1.81 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.12%)
YOUW 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.97%)
BR100 12,190 Increased By 145.1 (1.2%)
BR30 36,663 Increased By 83.2 (0.23%)
KSE100 114,912 Increased By 874.6 (0.77%)
KSE30 36,119 Increased By 325 (0.91%)
Jan 24, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Belgium take on Frenchman Garcia as national coach

Reuters Published 24 Jan, 2025 01:36pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BRUSSELS: Belgium has hired Frenchman Rudi Garcia as the coach of the men’s national soccer team, a week after firing Domenico Tedesco following a series of disappointing results.

The Belgian football association said they would hold a press conference later on Friday to confirm Garcia’s appointment.

Garcia has managed a series of clubs in France and Italy, including Lille, Roma, Marseille and Lyon as well as Saudi side Al Nassr.

He was most recently manager of Napoli, but was dismissed in November 2023 after 16 games in charge.

Solanke out for around six weeks in yet another injury setback for Spurs

Belgium next face Ukraine in a home and away Nations League playoff in March to determine who will play in one of the top groups next season.

They then travel to North Macedonia in June for their first 2026 World Cup qualifying match.

Domenico Tedesco Rudi Garcia

Comments

200 characters

Belgium take on Frenchman Garcia as national coach

PSX gains further momentum as KSE-100 surges over 1,600 points

NA speaker summons govt-opposition meeting on Jan 28

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

Revenue Division seeks exemption from vacant post abolition requirement

Askari Bank appoints Zia Ijaz as President & CEO

Pakistan’s Colony Textile to close weaving division amid multiple challenges

TPL Corp, Abhi acquire FINCA Microfinance Bank

Oil prices set to end week lower on Trump’s energy policies

$20bn CPF an indicative figure: World Bank

Ministries told to submit FY26 budget proposals

Read more stories