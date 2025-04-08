Traders condemn Israeli aggression in Gaza

KARACHI: Business community has strongly condemned the Israeli aggression in Gaza, particularly the indiscriminate bombing that has claimed the lives of countless innocent civilians including children and women.

Terming it a grave violation of international human rights and humanitarian laws, Talha Ahmed Baig, member Standing Committee for Human Rights FPCCI urged the global community to break its silence over the massacre of Palestinians. “This is not just a conflict- it is genocide.

The killing of women and children in cold blood cannot be justified under any circumstances. Israel’s actions are a direct assault on the values of humanity, justice, and dignity,“ he said.

Protest held against Israeli strikes on Gaza

He announced that during this week, meetings will be held with the business community, civil society organisations, NGOs, and various political parties to build a ‘united front’ against these war crimes, and a protest at Karachi Press Club. “The culmination of these efforts will be a ‘grand protest’ at Karachi Press Club on coming Sunday, where people from all walks of life will gather to raise their voice for Palestinian brothers and sisters,” he added.

Baig called on the media, human rights defenders, and international organisations to highlight the Israeli atrocities and support the oppressed people of Gaza in this critical hour. “We will not remain silent spectators. The time to act is now,” he concluded.

Muzzammil Rauf Chappal Chairman Cereal Association of Pakistan has also condemned the Israel’s bombing on Gaza that has martyred thousands of Palestinians. He urged the business community to come forward and support the Gaza people in this difficult time.

Chappal said that Muslim countries must play their role in this situation to get stopped the genocide of Palestinians.

