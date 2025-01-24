WPC supports legislation for legal age for marriage

ISLAMABAD: The Women’s Parliamentary Caucus (WPC) on Thursday advocated legislation to establish 18 years as the uniform legal age of consent for marriage in Pakistan.

This was discussed during a meeting between WPC Secretary Dr Shahida Rehmani and PODA Pakistan’s Executive Director Samina Nazir at Parliament House.

MNA Rana Ansar emphasised the critical need for this reform, citing its importance for safeguarding the mental and physical well-being of girls and ensuring their access to compulsory education. Nazir detailed PODA’s initiatives in collaboration with Arab countries, where progressive measures against early child marriages have been adopted.

Dr Rehmani encouraged PODA to submit their research findings to the Parliamentary Committee on Human Rights and announced the upcoming Pakistan Women Leaders and Convention on National Women’s Day, 2025, which will focus on key issues, including early marriage prevention and women’s education.

The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to advancing gender equity and securing a brighter future for women and children in Pakistan.

